Packed with classic neutrals and pops of warming colour, this new build oozes country-style charm

When house hunting for their first home together, it was the practicality and reliability of a new-build that caught the attention of owners of this property.



Located in their perfect spot – close to family, offering the tranquility of the countryside and with excellent transport links, the house was a brand-new, blank canvas, giving the couple the perfect opportunity to get creative and transform it into a characterful family home.

Over the past decade, and while also welcoming a daughter to their family, they have taken the time to create a space where they truly feel at home in. We spoke to the owner to find out exactly what they did to transform their space...

'The neutral scheme needed some colour'

(Image credit: Future/James French)

'Despite its small size, we’ve always loved that this is a kitchen diner.' explains the owner. 'We can hang out in the same space while one of us is cooking, and it’s just the right size for hosting cosy dinner parties.'

'We added red and green accents into this space to inject some character into the neutral scheme,' she continues. The red adds some warmth and richness, and the green, a calming and natural touch that helps balance the overall feel of the room.'

'To define the dining area, we added paneling to the wall, and for extra storage fitted two shelves made from leftover scaffolding planks for easy access to plates and bowls. I love rearranging the shelves and creating pretty displays – it’s a simple way of adding personality into the space.'

Here, the dining table is The Cotswold Company's Chester extendable dining table in Cream, £799.

'We embraced a country-kitchen style'

(Image credit: Future/James French)

'When we moved in,' she says, 'the original kitchen wasn’t particularly exciting and lacked personality. Our main aim was to add some character and interest without ripping the entire kitchen out and starting again.'

'We wanted a kitchen that blended contemporary style with classic country charm so added zellige tiles, changed the door fronts to traditional Shaker kitchen cupboard doors, and swapped the stainless-steel sink for a ceramic one.'

'Since our large appliances aren’t integrated, we used green linen curtains to hide them. This not only softens the scheme but also works wonders in making the space feel a lot cleaner and less cluttered.'

The MDF primed doors were painted in Farrow & Ball's School House White’ Estate Eggshell, £78 per 2.5ltr, while the Crick angled spotlights in Antique Brass cost £66.50 each, from Pooky are similar.

'We wanted more character in our new build'

(Image credit: Future/James French)

'In the living room, we wanted to add in some character and create a cosy multi-functioning space that worked hard for our little family, as it’s the room we spend most of our time in. So we added wall panelling to bring in some texture and break up the plain walls. It’s helped create depth and made the room feel cosier.'

'Then we mixed in layers of natural materials and textures along with warm, earthy tones. It has really helped make the space feel more homely and comfortable and has transformed a dull space.'

Their cosy sofa - the undisputed focal point of this room - is the Otto medium RHF chaise sofa in Taupe Brushed linen Cotton, £3,340 at Sofa.com.

'The bedroom has a warm and cosy vibe'

(Image credit: Future/James French)

'This is the room where we’ve been the boldest with colour, choosing Farrow & Ball’s Setting Plaster for the walls and wardrobes. The soft plaster shade creates a warm and cosy feel, and the luxurious green velvet headboard we’ve added brings a richness and elegance to the space, turning the bed into a real statement piece, without us having to spend a fortune.'

'Pairing unexpected colours like pink and green has brought a fresh energy into the room. It was a playful way for me to make the plain, narrow space feel more dynamic and really reflects my personal style.'

'We wanted our bedroom to have the look and feel of a boutique hotel room and be a calm retreat away from the rest of the house, which can get a bit chaotic with two dogs and a toddler!'

'Our home is full of gentle touches'

(Image credit: Future/James French)

'We decided on sheer linen curtains as an affordable way to dress the windows, and they add a lovely softness to the room. They let in just the right amount of diffused natural light, making the room feel airy and calm.'

This armchair is the Karla chair in Reef, £849, Swoon.

'Natural textrues and materials help us feel grounded'

(Image credit: Future/James French)

'Our small home office ideas needed to be a calm and creative space, so we used a soft colour palette and a mix of wood to add warmth, texture and a relaxed, natural feel. The different wood tones and grains add a subtle richness and help the space feel balanced.'

'A few subtle touches can transform a space'

(Image credit: Future/James French)

'Although the small bathroom wasn’t exactly our style, it was perfectly fine and we didn’t want to spend a lot of money replacing it.'

'Instead, we added a few simple touches like a bespoke curtain, artwork in vintage frames, mirrors and soft, fluffy towels to introduce colour and texture, making the space a little more interesting.'

'Thoughtful styling adds interest'

(Image credit: Future/James French)

'I love to organise living room shelves and styling them with books and objets d’art. I try to keep the colours balanced, often turning the books around with their spines hidden to keep the shelves looking artful and consistent.'

'The built-in cabinetry, made from Ikea units and MDF, features lower cupboards to store our daughter's toys and open shelving for displaying my favorite things. It has added character to what was once a featureless room, creating a stylish focal point and providing much-needed storage.'

'It's a space to grow into'

(Image credit: Future/James French)

'We wanted a space that would grow with our daughter so kept the scheme neutral while adding pops of colour and playful touches without going overboard.'

'We’ve kept it simple for now, which will encourage her to bring her own personality and interests into the space as she grows.'

'Storage can be both practical and fun'

(Image credit: Future/James French)

'We added these peg rails to bring a charming yet functional element into our daughter's room. They display some of her pretty accessories, but mainly provide extra storage for her coats and bags and toy storage ideas, which are all in easy reach and encourage her to keep her room tidy.'

