‘They create pockets where mildew and mould thrive completely unnoticed’

Although the sun may still be (slightly) shining, there’s no denying that the seasons are changing. The days are getting shorter, mornings are getting colder, and it’s definitely getting damper. And that’s only going to get worse as the weeks go by.

Of course, knowing how to get rid of damp will be key during the autumn and winter months. But certain rooms in the house are naturally more moisture-prone than others, and, unfortunately, many of our bad shower habits are making things worse by creating the perfect breeding ground for mould to develop and spread in the bathroom.

As Emma Mannion, Cleaning Expert and Product Development Scientist at Astonish , explains, ‘The tricky part is that it usually builds slowly, so a lot of people only spot the problem once the black marks have already appeared.’ But if you tackle your bad habits now, you can focus on prevention rather than the cure.

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1. Letting moisture sit

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

Showering flings water everywhere, from the tiles and shower screen to the floor itself. And while it can be easy to run from the bathroom to your bedroom without a second thought as to what you leave behind, people with consistently clean bathrooms never let this moisture sit for too long.

Emma says, ‘The biggest mistake is letting moisture sit after every shower. Water left on screens, tiles and sealant gives mould the damp surface it needs to spread, so a quick squeegee or wipe-down makes more difference than people realise.’

If you want to be extra efficient, removing this moisture is one of the cleaning tasks you can actually do in the shower (with the water off, of course), using a squeegee and a cloth to reach every nook and cranny. Personally, I always use an absorbent, streak-free cloth like these Marigold 2 x Squeaky Clean Microfibre Cloths (£6.78 at Amazon) .

OXO Oxo Good Grips Stainless Steel Squeegee £16.99 at Amazon UK Never underestimate the power of a good shower squeegee, and this one has over 30,000 positive reviews on Amazon.

2. Scrunching up towels

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

When it’s damp outside and damp inside the bathroom after showering, scrunching up towels won't help the situation. This is echoed by Samantha Lawson, Bathroom Design Expert at Drench , who says we need to focus on keeping towels fresh and dry in between uses .

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‘Because bathrooms are naturally warm and humid, leaving a wet towel folded or scrunched limits airflow, meaning it takes much longer to dry. This extended dampness allows mildew to form, resulting in a sour, musty odour that is incredibly difficult to wash out,’ she explains. And if those damp towels are left on or up against tiles, this can cause damp in the room itself, too.

It may be that switching up your towel storage idea helps with this, and Samantha advises, ‘Allow your towels to dry as flat as possible, or better yet, place them on a heated towel rail. Make sure they are 100% dry before folding them away.’ And if you have a small heated towel rail, using hooks like these Set of 2 Black Magnetic Hooks (£12 at Next) can instantly double your space.

Dunelm Heated Ladder Airer £40 at Dunelm If you don't have a towel rail, you can buy a cheap ladder heater like this to dry your towels in-between showers.

3. Closing the bathroom up

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Alongside rogue water from the shower itself, one of the biggest causes of damp and mould in a bathroom is excess steam. And, ideally, you want to get rid of the steam as soon as possible - instead of trapping it inside the bathroom to condense, form water droplets, and settle on surfaces.

This steam is especially damaging if you’re trying to stop condensation in a windowless bathroom , which is why Emma urges everyone to open windows (if they can) and use extractor fans for as long as possible after a shower. She also suggests keeping the bathroom door open once the room has cooled to keep the air circulating.

If you’re guilty of closing the bathroom door immediately, it may also be worth utilising moisture-absorbing bathroom plants and considering whether you can use a dehumidifier in a bathroom . After all, it’s important to use the right type of dehumidifier to ensure it’s as safe as possible.

ABSODRY duo family Series 6 Absodry Moisture Absorber £27.99 at Amazon UK Non-electric moisture absorbers like this are perfect for bathrooms as they are safe to use, but still effective at preventing damp.

4. Using too many products

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Everyone has their own take on what essentials they need in the shower, from shower gels to shampoos. And while you can technically use as many as you want, you need to be conscious of how these products affect your bathroom - especially if you want to keep your shower damp and mould-free.

Samantha explains, ‘Plumbing blockages are actually the leading cause of bathroom complaints across the UK, and they are a massive source of nasty, musty odours. Over the summer, a buildup of hair, soap scum, and body oils accumulates inside the pipes. When a drain is partially blocked, water cannot flow freely, creating stagnant pools that quickly become breeding grounds for bacteria and pests.’

Come autumn and winter, pipes and drains still blocked from summer can lead to water pooling and bacterial growth, causing damp and mould. Thankfully, it’s very easy to clean a shower drain . You can use these EcoZone Drain Cleaning Sticks (£9.99 at Amazon) , or pour bicarbonate of soda, followed by white vinegar, down the drain and let it sit overnight. This should break down any stubborn grime.

Dri-Pak Dri-Pak Clean & Natural Bicarbonate of Soda 500g £2 at Amazon UK I honestly can't recommend cleaning with bicarbonate of soda enough, and it's ideal if you want to keep your shower drain grime-free.

5. Not giving furniture enough space

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

No matter whether you have a tiny shower cubicle or a whole wet room, there’s a high chance that you also have some furniture in your bathroom, like a bathroom vanity or a laundry basket. And while these are essential for a tidy bathroom , they can aid mould build-up.

Samantha warns, ‘When we push them completely flush against the bathroom walls, we cut off vital air circulation. Moisture from humid showers settles in these narrow gaps, creating dark, damp pockets where mildew and mould thrive completely unnoticed.’ In fact, this is often why most people end up with mouldy grout and silicone sealant .

Thankfully, the solution is easy. Samantha explains, ‘Move freestanding furniture and accessories slightly away from the walls to allow air to flow freely. I often recommend opting for wall-hung vanity units. Elevating your furniture off the floor not only makes your bathroom feel significantly larger and brighter, but it also eliminates awkward, unhygienic floor gaps, making it incredibly easy to keep the surrounding areas clean, dry, and damp-free.’

Argos Argos Home Prime 2 Door Mirrored Cabinet £38 at Argos Basic but brilliant, this wall-hung cabinet will aim to remove furniture from your floors and aid air flow in damp-prone bathrooms.

6. Overlooking the shower curtain

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

While some may think that they’re old-fashioned, there are so many amazing shower curtain ideas that are both modern and chic. But if you have one in your bathroom, you need to take care of it, as overlooking your shower curtain can lead to bigger mould problems that are harder to tackle.

‘Shower curtains constantly get wet, making them prime real estate for mould and soap scum buildup long before you notice visible signs of dirt. If your curtain is bunched up in the corner while wet, moisture becomes trapped in the folds and begins to smell damp,’ Samantha explains.

The solution here is to pull the curtain back to dry after every shower, and clean it regularly (at least once a month) to keep on top of any mould or mildew growth. Samantha says, ‘A brilliant laundry hack is to throw a couple of clean, dry bath towels into the washing machine drum along with your shower curtain. The towels provide gentle friction during the cycle, helping to scrub away slimy soap scum and mildew without damaging the curtain's fabric.’

Leebein Leebein Electric Spin Scrubber £29.98 at Amazon UK This scrubber is the ultimate bathroom companion, and while it can be used to scrub your shower curtain, you can also use it on the shower itself, your bath, sinks, and more.

7. Ignoring the extractor fan

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Airflow and moisture extraction are key when you want to keep mould and damp out of your bathroom, and using your extractor fan is essential - even for the quickest showers. However, too many people neglect their extractor fan and don’t give it the TLC it needs, which can reduce its effectiveness and lead to moisture buildup.

‘Over the summer, dust and fluff combine with high bathroom humidity to create a thick, felt-like layer over the fan's filter and grilles. This severely restricts airflow, meaning your fan has to work twice as hard to remove half as much steam, leading to moisture settling directly on your walls,’ Samantha warns.

Because of this, it’s worth cleaning your extractor fan and its filters before autumn really rears its head. Make sure you isolate the power first, and then use either a duster or a handheld vacuum to remove any lingering dust. You can also remove the plastic cover, wash it in a solution of washing-up liquid and water, then allow it to dry and pop it back in place.

So, take this as your sign to break up with your bad bathroom habits this autumn.