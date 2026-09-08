7 bad shower habits creating a breeding ground for mould – and what to do to prevent damp in your bathroom this autumn
‘They create pockets where mildew and mould thrive completely unnoticed’
Although the sun may still be (slightly) shining, there’s no denying that the seasons are changing. The days are getting shorter, mornings are getting colder, and it’s definitely getting damper. And that’s only going to get worse as the weeks go by.
Of course, knowing how to get rid of damp will be key during the autumn and winter months. But certain rooms in the house are naturally more moisture-prone than others, and, unfortunately, many of our bad shower habits are making things worse by creating the perfect breeding ground for mould to develop and spread in the bathroom.
As Emma Mannion, Cleaning Expert and Product Development Scientist at Astonish, explains, ‘The tricky part is that it usually builds slowly, so a lot of people only spot the problem once the black marks have already appeared.’ But if you tackle your bad habits now, you can focus on prevention rather than the cure.
1. Letting moisture sit
Showering flings water everywhere, from the tiles and shower screen to the floor itself. And while it can be easy to run from the bathroom to your bedroom without a second thought as to what you leave behind, people with consistently clean bathrooms never let this moisture sit for too long.
Emma says, ‘The biggest mistake is letting moisture sit after every shower. Water left on screens, tiles and sealant gives mould the damp surface it needs to spread, so a quick squeegee or wipe-down makes more difference than people realise.’
If you want to be extra efficient, removing this moisture is one of the cleaning tasks you can actually do in the shower (with the water off, of course), using a squeegee and a cloth to reach every nook and cranny. Personally, I always use an absorbent, streak-free cloth like these Marigold 2 x Squeaky Clean Microfibre Cloths (£6.78 at Amazon).
2. Scrunching up towels
When it’s damp outside and damp inside the bathroom after showering, scrunching up towels won't help the situation. This is echoed by Samantha Lawson, Bathroom Design Expert at Drench, who says we need to focus on keeping towels fresh and dry in between uses.
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‘Because bathrooms are naturally warm and humid, leaving a wet towel folded or scrunched limits airflow, meaning it takes much longer to dry. This extended dampness allows mildew to form, resulting in a sour, musty odour that is incredibly difficult to wash out,’ she explains. And if those damp towels are left on or up against tiles, this can cause damp in the room itself, too.
It may be that switching up your towel storage idea helps with this, and Samantha advises, ‘Allow your towels to dry as flat as possible, or better yet, place them on a heated towel rail. Make sure they are 100% dry before folding them away.’ And if you have a small heated towel rail, using hooks like these Set of 2 Black Magnetic Hooks (£12 at Next) can instantly double your space.
3. Closing the bathroom up
Alongside rogue water from the shower itself, one of the biggest causes of damp and mould in a bathroom is excess steam. And, ideally, you want to get rid of the steam as soon as possible - instead of trapping it inside the bathroom to condense, form water droplets, and settle on surfaces.
This steam is especially damaging if you’re trying to stop condensation in a windowless bathroom, which is why Emma urges everyone to open windows (if they can) and use extractor fans for as long as possible after a shower. She also suggests keeping the bathroom door open once the room has cooled to keep the air circulating.
If you’re guilty of closing the bathroom door immediately, it may also be worth utilising moisture-absorbing bathroom plants and considering whether you can use a dehumidifier in a bathroom. After all, it’s important to use the right type of dehumidifier to ensure it’s as safe as possible.
4. Using too many products
Everyone has their own take on what essentials they need in the shower, from shower gels to shampoos. And while you can technically use as many as you want, you need to be conscious of how these products affect your bathroom - especially if you want to keep your shower damp and mould-free.
Samantha explains, ‘Plumbing blockages are actually the leading cause of bathroom complaints across the UK, and they are a massive source of nasty, musty odours. Over the summer, a buildup of hair, soap scum, and body oils accumulates inside the pipes. When a drain is partially blocked, water cannot flow freely, creating stagnant pools that quickly become breeding grounds for bacteria and pests.’
Come autumn and winter, pipes and drains still blocked from summer can lead to water pooling and bacterial growth, causing damp and mould. Thankfully, it’s very easy to clean a shower drain. You can use these EcoZone Drain Cleaning Sticks (£9.99 at Amazon), or pour bicarbonate of soda, followed by white vinegar, down the drain and let it sit overnight. This should break down any stubborn grime.
I honestly can't recommend cleaning with bicarbonate of soda enough, and it's ideal if you want to keep your shower drain grime-free.
5. Not giving furniture enough space
No matter whether you have a tiny shower cubicle or a whole wet room, there’s a high chance that you also have some furniture in your bathroom, like a bathroom vanity or a laundry basket. And while these are essential for a tidy bathroom, they can aid mould build-up.
Samantha warns, ‘When we push them completely flush against the bathroom walls, we cut off vital air circulation. Moisture from humid showers settles in these narrow gaps, creating dark, damp pockets where mildew and mould thrive completely unnoticed.’ In fact, this is often why most people end up with mouldy grout and silicone sealant.
Thankfully, the solution is easy. Samantha explains, ‘Move freestanding furniture and accessories slightly away from the walls to allow air to flow freely. I often recommend opting for wall-hung vanity units. Elevating your furniture off the floor not only makes your bathroom feel significantly larger and brighter, but it also eliminates awkward, unhygienic floor gaps, making it incredibly easy to keep the surrounding areas clean, dry, and damp-free.’
6. Overlooking the shower curtain
While some may think that they’re old-fashioned, there are so many amazing shower curtain ideas that are both modern and chic. But if you have one in your bathroom, you need to take care of it, as overlooking your shower curtain can lead to bigger mould problems that are harder to tackle.
‘Shower curtains constantly get wet, making them prime real estate for mould and soap scum buildup long before you notice visible signs of dirt. If your curtain is bunched up in the corner while wet, moisture becomes trapped in the folds and begins to smell damp,’ Samantha explains.
The solution here is to pull the curtain back to dry after every shower, and clean it regularly (at least once a month) to keep on top of any mould or mildew growth. Samantha says, ‘A brilliant laundry hack is to throw a couple of clean, dry bath towels into the washing machine drum along with your shower curtain. The towels provide gentle friction during the cycle, helping to scrub away slimy soap scum and mildew without damaging the curtain's fabric.’
7. Ignoring the extractor fan
Airflow and moisture extraction are key when you want to keep mould and damp out of your bathroom, and using your extractor fan is essential - even for the quickest showers. However, too many people neglect their extractor fan and don’t give it the TLC it needs, which can reduce its effectiveness and lead to moisture buildup.
‘Over the summer, dust and fluff combine with high bathroom humidity to create a thick, felt-like layer over the fan's filter and grilles. This severely restricts airflow, meaning your fan has to work twice as hard to remove half as much steam, leading to moisture settling directly on your walls,’ Samantha warns.
Because of this, it’s worth cleaning your extractor fan and its filters before autumn really rears its head. Make sure you isolate the power first, and then use either a duster or a handheld vacuum to remove any lingering dust. You can also remove the plastic cover, wash it in a solution of washing-up liquid and water, then allow it to dry and pop it back in place.
So, take this as your sign to break up with your bad bathroom habits this autumn.
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Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!