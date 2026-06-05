‘In Essex, we don’t have bins,’ Lauren Goodger has divided the internet after refusing to have a kitchen bin in her home – I asked the experts if you *really* need one

Lauren Goodger has divided the internet ( and the Ideal Home team) after claiming that ‘In Essex, we don’t have bins’ on TOWIE (The Only Way Is Essex).

Here at Ideal Home, we’ve spent time curating the best kitchen bin ideas and tracking down the prettiest kitchen bins you can buy, and yet, it seems not everyone has one in the first place?!

To bin or not to bin is not a question I thought I would ever ponder. Yet here we are. So, I’ve decided to get to the bottom of this bin conundrum, as well as find the best ways to conceal the bin and reduce smells in your kitchen.

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The kitchen bin debate

During a chat with her TOWIE co-stars, Elma Pazar, Saffron Lempriere, Sophie Kasaei and Courtney Green, Lauren revealed that she refused to use a kitchen bin, going as far as to say that people in Essex simply didn’t use them.

‘Has anyone got a bin?’ the reality TV personality asked, sparking the debate amongst her colleagues. ‘In Essex, we don’t have bins. No one has a bin.’

In agreement with Lauren, Saffron said: ‘I don’t like the thought of a bin sitting with rubbish in. So, I fill a bag a day, and it goes.’

This discussion has left fans completely divided on social media, with many keen to point out that using a carrier bag is essentially the same as using a bin. It’s not something that I had ever heard of, being from Bristol, so I went straight to my colleagues who hail from Essex.