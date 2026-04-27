Kitchen items you can no longer recycle when decluttering due to new bin rules in England – and what to do with them instead

It’s been almost a month since the new ‘Simpler Recycling’ rules came into effect across England. And while this new scheme aims to simplify and standardise waste collection nationwide, there’s no denying that many people (myself included) still have a lot of questions - especially when it comes to decluttering the kitchen.

While there are many things you can no longer recycle when decluttering under these new recycling rules, a quick glance at the full list shows that the kitchen is one of the worst-affected areas of the home. And as recycling has always been one of the best ways to get rid of items after decluttering the kitchen, these new rules have certainly put a spanner in the works.

To help you understand how these new rules affect you and your decluttering efforts this spring, I’ve broken down the exact kitchen items you can no longer declutter - and what you can do about them instead. This way, you can continue your decluttering efforts without any unanswered questions.

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Kitchen items you can no longer declutter

While it’s fairly common knowledge that recycling isn’t your first port of call when you want to dispose of kitchen appliances, there are many other kitchen items you might assume are recyclable.

But in accordance with the government’s new 'Simpler Recycling’ scheme, these are the kitchen items you also can't recycle at home in England:

Drinking glasses

Glass cookware (like Pyrex jugs)

Ceramic crockery

Cutlery

Pots and pans

Coffee pods

(Image credit: Future PLC / Douglas Gibb)

Many local authorities may already have restricted kitchen essentials, such as drinking glasses and cutlery, from kerbside pickup due to the dangers they pose if broken. However, waste collectors have now been told they don’t need to collect any of the items above (though they can if they want to).

It’s worth noting that 78 local councils are exempt from these new regulations until 2040 (and beyond). Because of this, it’s important to check in with your own local authority to see if these new rules apply.

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If you find that these new recycling rules do affect you and you’re worried about how they'll impact your kitchen declutter, you don’t need to be.

What to do with kitchen items if they can’t be recycled

1. Drinking glasses

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kristy Noble)

Recycling glass has always been a grey area. That’s because different types of glass melt at different temperatures, which makes the recycling process difficult (and that’s before we mention their tendency to shatter). In most cases, drinking glasses have rarely been accepted in household recycling bins.

Under these new recycling rules, however, items like glass tumblers and wine glasses are banned completely - but that doesn’t mean that you can’t bin them at all. If they’re broken, wrap them in protective paper and put them in your general waste bin. Alternatively, take them to your local Household Recycling Centre to recycle them properly.

If they’re not broken, they may just need a more thorough clean using something like this Dri-Pak Clean & Natural Bicarbonate of Soda (£3.99 at Amazon). You could then donate to a charity shop, or sell online or at a car boot.

2. Glass cookware

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

Similar to the above, the new rules also state that you can’t recycle glass cookware in England. So, if you’ve decluttered your kitchen and come across old Pyrex jugs, ovenware or casserole dishes that you no longer want or need, don’t throw them in your recycling bin.

If they are unbroken, you can donate them to charity or upcycle them. In fact, just like reusing Gu pots, there are so many ways to reuse glass cookware. You could use them as a storage solution for smaller items or even turn them into candles using a set like this Candle Making Kits for Beginners (£19.99 at Amazon).

If they are broken, it’s best to wrap them in paper and pop them in your normal waste bin or recycle them at your local recycling centre.

3. Ceramic crockery

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Parmiter)

From mugs to plates, bowls, and earthenware, ceramic cookware and crockery have become increasingly popular. However, these are some of the many items that have been banned under the new recycling rules.

Thankfully, there are ways to reuse them around the house. One of my best hacks for reusing old mugs is to make a DIY bird feeder and chirpcuterie board. All you’ll need to do that yourself is some string and a bird feed mix like this Extra Select Seed Mix (£8.19 at Amazon).

You can even use an old bowl as a DIY bird bath. But if you don’t want to keep it, any ceramic crockery that’s still in good condition can easily be donated to charity shops, and you may even find that you can fetch a nice price for it by selling online. If it’s broken, wrap it and place it in your general waste bin to prevent injury.

4. Cutlery

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Cutlery trends come and go, and if you’re decluttering your kitchen and come across old cutlery that you no longer want, don’t put it in your recycling bin, as it can’t be collected via kerbside pickup. Donating is your best option here.

If you’re not sure who to donate to, Anglo Doorstep Collections can pick up your old kitchenware - including your cutlery - for free. This initiative will also take many of the other items on this list, including pots and pans, crockery and glasses. They will then donate it on your behalf to those who need it more.

Of course, you could also sell it - especially if it’s silver cutlery. Emma Eldrige, a valuations expert at H&T Pawnbrokers, explains that the price of silver is at an all-time high right now and ‘If you’re unsure whether something is genuine silver, look for hallmarks such as ‘925, ‘Sterling’, or traditional assay office symbols.’ But if you really don’t want it, recycle it with scrap metal at your local recycling centre.

5. Pots and pans

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

There comes a time in every kitchen pot or pan's life when it needs to stop being used for everyday cooking. And instead of leaving it to clutter your kitchen cupboards, why not donate it? Kate Dufton, a Professional Organiser at Ace Your Space, says, ‘Donate pots and pans to nurseries or schools for role playing and outdoor mud kitchens.’

If you want to use them elsewhere, there’s a lot you can do with old pots and pans. You can use them in the garden to make your own planters and hanging baskets, use them for your seedling starters, or even as makeshift bird baths. To jazz them up, you could use this Rust-Oleum Universal All-Surface Gloss Paint (from £12 at Dunelm).

If you really don’t want your pots and pans any longer and want to get rid of them completely, there’s a high chance that your local household recycling centre may be able to take them, generally in the scrap metal section.

6. Coffee pods

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

One thing everyone should know before buying a coffee machine is that, while coffee pods can be recycled, they can’t be recycled at home - especially now that the Simpler Recycling rules have come into effect. However, that doesn’t mean that they can’t be recycled at all.

Some coffee machine manufacturers offer their own take-back schemes when you use their subscriptions, but you can also use schemes like Podback, which will pick up and recycle your plastic and aluminium for you. Many household recycling centres have also introduced their own designated coffee pod recycling bins, too.

A lot of them will also ask you to separate your plastic pods from your aluminium ones. And disposing of coffee pods is incredibly important, as these kitchen items are often too small to be separated from other recycled materials.

Joseph Joseph Totem Max 60L Stone Waste & Recycling Bin £199 at Joseph Joseph The new recycling rules should be easy to follow once you take stock of what can't be recycled. Then, you can use a handy bin system like this to separate your regular and recycling waste. Argos Home 7L Compost Caddy £15 at Argos Food waste rules have also changed in accordance with the Simpler Recycling scheme, so it's now more important than ever to have an indoor food waste bin in your kitchen. 4smile 300 Litre Garden Composter Bin £28.45 at Amazon The new rules also want people to compost more at home, so why not buy a compost bin to get you started? With your own compost, you can also start feeding your garden for free.