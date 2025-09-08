Pest control expert reveals the two major ways you can accidentally bring bed bugs into your home

Online searches for 'where do bed bugs come from' and 'how do you get bed bugs in the first place' have spiked in the past month.

As is common every year, August and September tend to see an increased 'interest’ in bed bugs, and whilst most frantic Google searching understandably revolves around how to get rid of bed bugs, there is a similar surge of interest in just how bed bugs are brought into our homes in the first place.

After all, prevention is better than a cure. Especially when these types of unwelcome critters are involved. As such, I asked pest control and bedding experts for the intel on where bed bugs come from, and how to lower the risk of them entering our homes.

Where do bed bugs come from?

According to Mihail Velev, pest control technician at London-based pest control service Fantastic Pest Control, there are two main ways people get bed bugs in the first place.

1. Travel

'When you're travelling, you can often encounter bed bugs in hotels, hostels, or public transportation,' explains pest control technician Mihail, 'and because they're very good hitchhikers, they can travel on your clothes or suitcases from one place to another.'

We might think that's an issue we only need to worry about if we're staying in low-cost accommodation, but, unfortunately, Mihail says that isn't the case.

'It’s generally false to assume that bed bug infestations only happen to dirty properties,' the pest control expert warns. 'For example, many luxurious hotels get infested by these pests, and they can be found in well-maintained homes as well as in dirty ones.'

Sadly, 'bed bugs are rated as one of the worst things that can happen during a trip,' says Mihail. So what can we do to lower the risk of bringing these unwelcome guests home from our travels? Beyond checking hotel reviews to make sure previous guests haven't reported any issues, that is.

'When travelling, stay cautious in hotel rooms by lifting sheets and inspecting mattress seams,' advises Charles Williams, bedding expert and co-founder of bedsava. 'Avoid placing suitcases or bags on beds, and instead use luggage racks.'

If the room doesn't have a luggage rack? 'The best place to store your belongings is on a tile floor away from any upholstered furniture,' advises Mihail. The bathroom is perfect. 'Then inspect the hotel or hostel room.'

After travel horror stories of bed bugs found in headboards at Airbnb properties, check the main risk areas in the room before you unpack or settle in. 'Check the sheets, pillows, mattress, covers, nightstands, and drawers for any signs of bed bugs,' advises Mihail.

'Slowly lift each corner of the mattress and examine the creases of the mattress and box spring. Check the headboard, the bed frame and legs, and the wall behind the bed. Look for small dark red or brown spots and eggs or the bugs themselves.'

'Keep your clothes in your suitcase or travel bag instead of on the furniture for extra safety,' says Mihail. 'Bed bugs can crawl into your luggage, clothing and other personal items, and you can bring them home without even knowing.'

'To prevent that, pack your clothes in plastic bags or travel luggage bags with zips and pick a light-coloured plastic suitcase, because bed bugs are less attracted to plastic and the lighter colour makes them easier to spot,' Mihail advises.

And when you do get home, take the precaution of doing a post-holiday wash. Again, don't put your suitcase on your bed. 'Place your luggage on a hard surface away from any places bed bugs can crawl into and hide,' advises Mihail. 'Then inspect it very carefully.'

'Unpack your clothing and inspect your personal items for signs of bed bugs. Wash all your clothes and fabric items in hot water, regardless of whether you’ve used them or not and dry any non-washable items in the dryer at the highest temperature for 30 minutes.'

2. Secondhand furniture and furnishings

'Another way they can enter your home unnoticed is through second-hand furniture you've bought,' says Mihail.

This tends to be more of a problem with upholstered and fabric items, such as a second-hand sofa, a fabric headboard, or thrifted curtains or cushions.

'Headboards are a common hiding spot for bed bugs, which typically lurk in warm, soft spaces like upholstery or fabric,' agrees Martin Seeley, senior sleep expert at MattressNextDay.

'Be wary of second-hand furniture,' advises Mihail. 'If you purchase used furniture or clothing, inspect it thoroughly before bringing it into your home. Bed bugs can hide in the seams and folds of items.'

'If you’re a fan of thrifting secondhand items, be sure to inspect all items before bringing them indoors,' agrees Charles, and if you do thrift fabric, keep it bagged and wash it at a high temperature before you bring it into your home.

Wash any fabric items 'at a minimum of 60 degrees, then tumble dry on high for at least 30 minutes,' advises Charles. 'Smaller items, such as decorative pillows or soft toys, can be placed in sealed plastic bags and frozen for at least 24 hours. The extreme cold temperatures will ensure all bed bugs and eggs are killed.'

And if you've fallen in love with a piece of secondhand upholstered furniture that you just can't leave behind? Steam cleaning can kill bed bugs that might be lurking inside.

Other risk areas

'Summer holidays and secondhand furniture are two major sources of bed bugs being introduced into a home,' says Charles, but are there any other risks we should be aware of?

'They can also spread between apartments and multi-unit buildings,' says Mihail. 'For example, in apartment buildings, bed bugs can easily travel from one unit to another through the walls or by hitchhiking on items carried by the residents.'

Unfortunately, bed bugs can also be picked up from communal and public areas with upholstered seating. Mihail advises that 'public transportation such as buses, trains, and planes,' can be a source of bed bug infestations.

As can 'movie theatres and waiting rooms. Even brief contact with an infested area or an item can result in bed bugs clinging to your belongings and being transported to your home.'

But if you're about to lock the door and never leave the house or take a trip again, there are ways you can combat the risk of bed bugs.

'Travel-sized bug spray can be of great help when taking bed bug preventative measures,' advises Mihail. Amazon has a wide range of bed bug sprays specifically designed for this pupose. 'Spray the hotel or hostel bed, the nightstand, and the area around your suitcase, and use it when you’re on public transportation,' advises Mihail.

The other good news? 'The peak bed bug season is June-September,' says Charles. And that means we only have one more month of bed bug season to go. Phew.