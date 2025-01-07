Stanley Tucci’s Shark vacuum cleaner is one of the brand’s bestselling products — it’s normally sold out, but right now it’s £200 off
Stanley loves a Shark, too!
Many people often take the New Year as their chance to clean and reset — and it seems as though Stanley Tucci is no different. And while eagle-eyed Shark fans will have spotted that he’s using one of the brand’s cordless vacuums in his latest Instagram video, you might not realise that this bestselling vacuum is currently on sale for one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.
As Ideal Home’s Certified Expert for Vacuums in Training, I make it my mission to understand the ins and outs of the best vacuum cleaners on the market - and snoop on the ones that celebrities are choosing to use in their homes. Stanley Tucci? His vacuum cleaner of choice is the brand’s hero product: the Shark Stratos.
Although Stanley’s vacuum cleaner of choice will typically set you back almost £500, you can often bag a discount if you choose the right time to buy it. And right now is the perfect time to purchase, as I’ve spotted it on sale for almost half the price in the Shark January sale.
Usually retailing for £499.99, this deal is not one to be missed. This Shark cordless vacuum offers up to 120 minutes of run time - but it also comes with two batteries, so you can be sure that you never run out of charge.
In his Instagram video, uploaded on New Year’s Day and captioned, ‘The morning after the night before. Happy New Year to you all,’ Stanley is doing what many of us may have already done at the start of January - ticking tasks off his cleaning calendar and vacuuming his home after the festive period. And while it’s hard to tell exactly what vacuum model he has in his hands, one thing I do know is that it’s definitely a Shark. A Shark Stratos cordless vacuum, to be a little more precise.
A post shared by Stanley Tucci (@stanleytucci)
A photo posted by on
For the most part, he uses the handheld attachment to suck up the debris in his home - a handy addition to consider when choosing a vacuum cleaner. And the Shark Stratos is perfect for the job, as it offers this handheld capability without any fuss. Which, from the sounds of his commentary in the video, is exactly what Stanley is after.
The brand offers a couple of Shark Stratos models and they’re all very similar in terms of their design and their power, but from the look of the colourway, it seems as though Stanley has opted for the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT - which is definitely a good choice. Especially as I’ve spotted that it’s currently £200 off on the Shark website.
Not only has the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT been crowned the second-best vacuum cleaner in our buying guide, claiming the title of the ‘best for most people,’ but it’s also landed silver place in our best Shark vacuum guide, too. In fact, our Ideal Home tester gave it a glowing 5-star review - which is high praise considering we take how we test vacuum cleaners very seriously.
Although the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT is one of Shark’s older cordless models, it’s become somewhat of a classic over the years. In fact, our tester Molly Cleary first reviewed it over two years ago - but she still stands by the fact that it’s one of the best vacuums out there.
She praised it for its impressive hair and debris pick-up that rivals some of the best vacuum cleaners for pet hair, the anti-odour capsules that work wonders to not only make your home look clean but smell clean too, and the impressive Clean Sense IQ Technology that works to detect the dirt and debris on your floors.
As it’s one of the brand’s hero products, the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT often sells out on the Shark website. But right now it’s been lowered to the best price we’ve seen, which means that you’ll have to act quickly if you want to snap up this epic deal.
If you don't quite manage to grab it in time, you could opt for one of the other Stratos models, if they're available. At the time of writing, almost all of them are out of stock - which makes Stanley's choice even more enticing.
Similar to Stanley's vacuum of choice, this alternative Shark Stratos is cheaper - and also currently on sale. While it only has the one battery, it still offers up to 60 minutes of run time.
If you can splash the cash a little more, this vacuum has been crowned the 'best overall' pick in our best Shark vacuum guide. It's the brand's most impressive vacuum yet - and super smart.
It's not a Shark vacuum, but the Halo Capsule X can definitely compete with them. With impressive pick-up and a bagged system, it's a no-mess and no-fuss alternative that I loved during testing.
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
