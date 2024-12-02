I'm obsessed with my window vac – but if I could buy one again, these are the 4 things I wish I'd known
From damp management to versatile cleaning, there's still so much to discover
Window vacs are those little household gadgets that I think don't get half as much love as they should, and if people knew just how much of a gamechanger they are at helping to tackle condensation on windows and steamy bathroom surfaces, their lives would be forever changed.
These very things are what piqued my interest to pick up a window vac in the first place (paired with the rest of the Ideal Home team boasting nothing but praise about them) and I've never looked back since. What I didn't expect, though, was just how much I'd learn about using them along the way. As such, there are a couple of things that I wish I'd known before buying a window vac.
For example, although they're easily one of the best window cleaning tools you can buy, they're not restricted to just window cleaning duties. Plus, if you're faced with the harsh reality of damp and condensation every winter morning, it serves to aid that issue, too.
So, keep on reading to find out the things I wish I knew before buying a window vac, so you can ensure you make the right choice for you.
Cyber Monday window vac deals
The whole Ideal Home team swear by Karcher for their window vacs, and even the older WV 1 is still a stellar pick today. And at this price? It's too good of a deal to not consider this Cyber Monday.
Another budget option for a highly-rated window vac, the Vileda Windomatic ticks all the boxes you'll need for cleaning and damp management. It even comes with an extra nozzle.
The Karcher window vac I personally own isn't on offer for Cyber Monday, but this model is more or less exactly the same just without the inclusion of the narrow nozzle.
1. They're not a one size fits all
As with almost anything you buy, there are always going to be different variations of it. Although a lot of window vacs will more or less look the same, some of the most important things you should be looking for when shopping for a window vac is suction power, battery life, and even the size of the water tank.
For instance, some models are lightweight and ideal for small, quick jobs, whilst others are a tad bulkier and designed for more heavy-duty tasks like cleaning windows outside as they have a larger water tank.
Generally speaking, both the compact and heavier-duty models will be portable and easy to use (as this is simply the nature of a window vac), but it's always worth considering anyway depending on the sort of tasks you see yourself taking up.
2. It's not just for windows
The name of a window vac can be deceiving, as you might automatically assume that it's only just for windows – but that couldn't be further from the truth. While achieving streak-free windows is always nice, there are plenty of things you can clean with a window vac. For example, I use mine to clean my shower screen, surface tiles in the shower, and my favourite: my bathroom mirror.
In my kitchen, my window vac has also been so useful for cleaning up a lot of excess water that results when I wash big pots and pans and water escapes all over my worktop. Instead of going through washcloths to soak it all up, a once over with my window vac does wonders. It also works wonders for cleaning my induction hob without the look of unsightly streaks. This versatility is what makes a window vac so good.
3. They're amazing for managing condensation
Similar to the last point, window vacs are extremely versatile and not only are they great at cleaning, but they're just as brilliant for manging damp and condensation. In fact, the Karcher WV1 window vac is a staple in our Homes Ecommerce Content Director, Lindsey Davis' routine for reducing damp in her Victorian cottage without needing to rely on a dehumidifier.
Although I'll admittedly be the first to advise you to consider investing in one of the best dehumidifiers if you're really struggling with damp, going in with your vac to get all the dripping water off your windows before they have a chance to settle into your windowsills and contribute further to increased humidity levels will make all the difference.
It's not a magic fix for damp, but a window vacuum really will eradicate condensation in no time. This paired with a dehumidifier is your golden ticket to a drier and more comfortable home this winter.
Plus, another fun use I have for my window vac is using it on the windshield of my car when it's all condensed over. Whatever jobs my squeegee used to do, my window vac has since taken over and excelled at.
4. Don't underestimate the value of attachments
Just like standard vacuums are considered a more well-rounded purchase when they come equipped with additional attachments, the same can be said for a window vac. Before buying one, you should consider where exactly in your home you're planning to use it, so you can decide ahead of time whether to go for a model that comes with other suction heads, or if the one it comes with as standard is enough.
For instance, when I used my Karcher WV 6 Plus N for the first time it came with two different suction heads – one big and one small – and even a spray bottle kit with a microfibre head, rough dirt scraper, and window cleaner concentrate to get you started. The standard suction head is what I typically reach for, but the smaller one is handy for getting into smaller window panes or tighter surface areas.
Because of how many extras mine came with, the £100+ price tag is more so warranted here, but if you don't think you'll need all the extras, you can get away with buying a window vac that won't cost you more than £40 if you're on a budget.
Shop our pick of window vacs
This is one of the older Karcher window vacs, but it's still as brilliant to use today. With a battery life of up to 20 minutes and a lightweight build, it's perfect for small jobs.
The Vileda Windomatic is another top choice of ours for window vacs here at Ideal Home, boasting a budget price tag and also the inclusion of another nozzle for cleaning smaller areas.
The Karcher WV 6 Plus is the brand's newest and most innovative range, complete with an additional nozzle, premium spray bottle kit, and even some window cleaner concentrate. It's your all-in-one window vac solution.
While I'm sure there are plenty more things I could still harp on about, these are the 4 biggest things that surprised me the most when I got my hands on a window vac for the first time.
Don't get me wrong, I wouldn't change a thing and my life is definitely better now that I've got the aid of my trusty window vac by my side, but I hope my learned experience helps you decide whether a window vac – or what type of window vac – is right for you.
Jullia is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer and the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 60 hours testing different models. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham where her love for writing blossomed following her internship at ArchDaily. Now focused on home tech and cleaning, Jullia works on writing features and explainers to help people make the most of their home appliance investments, putting the newest launches through their paces. When she isn’t writing, she loves exploring the city, coffee shop hopping, and losing hours to a cosy game or book.
