With colder temperatures taking hold and news of energy price hikes coming in January, it's no wonder that households are thinking about how they can keep their homes warm over winter, while also keeping energy bills low.

There are lots of budget-friendly (or even free) and effective ways to keep cosy at home, from draughtproofing windows and doors to being tactical about when you close your curtains. But there are some low-cost measures might not be as effective as you think.

Putting kitchen foil behind your radiators is popular advice on social media, but as someone who's had radiator reflectors for four years, I wanted to know whether tin foil could provide the same result, so I put both to the test in my home. This is what I learned.

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Does the kitchen foil actually work?

Image 1 of 2 Crumpling my radiator reflector (Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley) Crumpling my kitchen foil (Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

For me, the kitchen foil doesn't work anywhere near as well as the radiator reflectors I have. The tin foil gets hot, but when I carefully slotted my hand down the back between the foil and the external wall, it was warm, which tells me it's not doing much at all to reflect heat back into the room.

Conversely, the wall behind the radiator reflectors is noticeably cooler, proving that it's not allowing the heat from the radiator to just pass through.

This, I'm sure is down to the materials themselves. The foil is thinner, while the radiator reflectors I have are thicker (for me, it feels akin to the difference between printer paper and card). I tried holding both materials and blowing them with a hair dryer to better understand how they work. After a couple of seconds of holding the foil in the path of my hairdryer, it was far too hot and uncomfortable on my hand. It never got unbearably hot behind the radiator reflector.

Radflek Radiator Reflector Panels £37.49 at Amazon UK I have these Radflek radiator reflectors in my home, and have had for the last four years. For me, tin foil doesn't come close to being as effective.

Which is easier to install - tin foil or radiator reflectors?

At one point, my finger went through the kitchen foil. This didn't happen with the radiator reflector (Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley)

My radiator reflectors were definitely easier to install than the tin foil, for a couple of reasons.

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The radiator reflectors come in large sheets that can be easily cut to size using kitchen scissors. With the tin foil, especially the size tin foil I had in my kitchen cupboard, I needed to use quite a lot and try and stick it together with tape to get a suitable size for my larger radiators. At one point I even inadvertently put my thumb through the foil as I was trying to smooth it out.

The reflectors are more rigid than tin foil, meaning they don't tear or crumble easily, so slot behind the radiator effortlessly. My radiator reflectors also come with plastic strips that you wrap the edge of the reflector round a couple of times, and then use it to balance on the parts of the radiator that attach to the wall.

You could of course fashion something like this to use with tin foil, or try and use tape, which may damage your walls.

Which is more budget-friendly?

When it comes to buying the materials, the tin foil is by far the more affordable option. My foil was £7 for 20m. My radiator reflectors were closer to £40 for five sheets that was more than enough for my five radiators that sit on external walls. A stark difference.

However, while I definitely understand why this can be a deciding factor, especially as we hurtle towards Christmas, I would definitely consider the potential of longer-term savings.

In the first month I installed my radiator reflectors, my energy bills were 20% lower than the same period the year before. Now there could have been other factors that lead to that too (such as milder weather, or other energy saving measures I'd adopted). But what I find rather telling, is that in the four years since I've had the radiator reflectors, I have consistently had my thermostat set at 18-19°C on average, 2-3°C lower than I used to have it set at throughout winter, while remaining just as cosy. And according to the Energy Saving Trust, turning your thermostat down by a single degree from 22 to 21°C could save around £120 on annual energy bills.

As tin foil is considerably less effective at reflecting heat back into the room, these kinds of savings would effectively be off the table, making the £7 investment relatively pointless.

Shop more affordable radiator reflectors below