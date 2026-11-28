I've been writing about heating and home energy for years, and whether it's best to have your heating on all day or to cycle on and off is a question that comes up every autumn, without fail.

Whether it's cheaper to have your heating on low all day is a topic that is even more important right now, especially after Ofgem's recent announcement that the price cap is rising by 26% in January 2027.

But as the nation's favourite money saving expert Martin Lewis has recently revealed, the answer isn't as straightforward as you might think, and that's probably the reason the question keeps cropping up year after year.

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What does Martin Lewis say about leaving the heating on low all day?

Back in 2025, we reported on Martin's appearance on This Morning where he stated: ‘They say it's better to only put the heating on when you need it. You pay to pump energy in as and when is needed, and to keep pumping it in constantly isn't efficient.

‘Using a timer's best, because your thermostat is designed to turn your heating on and off to keep your home at the temperature you set it to. So in general I'd stick with that.’

While this will absolutely be the case for many households, Martin's use of the phrase 'in general' suggests that it's not necessarily the case for everyone. So how do you find out how many hours a day your heating should be on?

Well, in a recent episode of The Martin Lewis Money Show, Martin revealed why the answer is more complicated that it might first appear, revealing that both the fabric of your home, and the type of heating system you have will influence which heating method is the most energy efficient.

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(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland)

Speaking with Professor Richard Fitton (Professor of Building Performance at University of Salford, Manchester) on the show, Martin asked why the building fabric mattered.

'If you've got a big heavyweight house with lots of thermal mass, so that might be a solid brick Victoria terrace for instance, that kind of thing, then that will store heat, and that will act as a battery for heat,' explained Richard. 'If you have a very lightweight or modern house, made of timber frame, for instance, that will heat up really quickly, but won't necessarily store the heat.'

Putting it succinctly, Martin said: 'Heavy house, thermal mass, probably better constant. Losing energy, probably better just to have it on when you need it.'

But while that might sound pretty straightforward, your type of heating matters too. James Lacey, Director at JLN Plumbing was also a guest on the show, who said: 'Depending on the heating appliance you are using to create heat, it depends how you control it and how you use it.

'So if you're on, say, a gas boiler or a heat pump that you can modulate its output and run it a little bit lower or slower, its steady state heating is going to be more economical and better for your bills.'

However, for those with an oil boiler or electric heater, that is either on or off, James says you're more likely to be better following a schedule to provide heat when you need it, rather than having it on all day.

What's the best heating option for your home?

While it may not be a clear cut answer, and you might not have a scooby about your home's thermal mass, you can do a simple experiment to find out. Martin recommends to try both heating options over two different weeks (ideally when the outside temperature is pretty similar, so you can compare like for like), and keep an eye on your smart meter to see which is the most energy efficient method for your particular home.

For easier control of your heating, it could be worth investing in smart heating controls, as Nick Duggan, Director of The Radiator Centre, explains: 'Thermostatic radiator valves (TRVs) are useful too, as they allow you to set different temperatures in individual rooms. You might want a warmer living room in the evening, for example, but there's no real need to keep a spare bedroom or hallway at the same temperature.

'Smart heating controls can make managing all this much easier. Many allow you to set different schedules for weekdays and weekends, adjust temperatures remotely through an app and even use geolocation or learn your routines, depending on the system.'

Tado° Smart Radiator Thermostat X – Trio Pack £149.99 at Amazon UK Smart radiator valves can help you control your heating room-by-room so you benefit from it in the rooms you use most, while avoiding heating underused spaces unnecessarily. Hive Smart Thermostat for Conventional Boilers £137.45 at Amazon UK A smart thermostat can give you easier control over your heating system, with app control meaning you can check in and make adjustments even when you're not home. Refoss Smart Thermostat for Combi Boiler £39.99 at Amazon UK On a budget? This Refoss smart thermostat is designed to work with a combi boiler, and is a bargain at under £50.