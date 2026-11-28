I gave myself one weekend to remove the stains in my home before Christmas – I tackled them all with this £79 appliance
I’m keeping it on standby over Christmas, too
I’m no stranger to stain removal. In fact, it’s my job to test stain-busting gadgets and hacks for our Ideal Home readers. But after moving into a new (but very neglected) house and agreeing to host Christmas this year, I knew I needed to put my own cleaning conundrums at the top of my to-do list.
I enlisted the Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner (was £99.99, now £79 at Amazon) to help me on this quest - but I must admit that I didn’t exactly have high hopes. After all, I’ve tested so many of the best carpet cleaners and spot cleaners over the years, and they’re often big, bulky, and downright awkward to use.
Most of the time, I ditch these appliances in favour of my trusty Dr Beckmann Carpet Stain Remover (£3.50 on Amazon). But I set myself a 48-hour deadline with the Little Green Mini, working across different areas of my home, to see if it could tackle the old and new stains that have accumulated over the years. This is how it got on.
In a move that I’m now regretting, I decided to host Christmas this year. That means 18 people will soon be making their way into a home we only moved into four months ago. To make matters worse, the house has been neglected over the years and needs some serious TLC.
I knew I’d need to remove stains from the old, unloved carpets and freshen up the previous owner’s curtains before inviting everyone around for the festivities. But as our pockets are pretty empty right now, I also needed to clean the manky, stained sofa from our old house that we haven’t been able to replace just yet.
Luckily, the Bissell Little Green Mini has all of the features I wanted and needed from a spot cleaner to tackle these stains. It has separate clean and dirty water tanks, and I added the Bissell Spot & Stain Pro Oxy Solution (which is included) to the clean water so that I could spray it directly on the target areas.
Then, the tough stain tool let me scrub deep into the fibres to agitate the dirt and debris left behind by the old owners - and my dog’s mucky paws - before pulling it back and sucking up the disgusting combination of water and grime. The whole task was quick, easy and virtually painless - especially as it’s light, compact and easy to move around at just 3.4 kg.
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The only pain came when I looked at the contents of the dirty water tank after the first cleaning session (see below for that little nugget of disgustingness). It was equal parts horrifying and satisfying, and it spurred me on so much that I decided to crack on, carry it around the rest of the house, and tackle all of the other problem areas.
And instead of taking multiple weekends and oodles of time to remove all the stains from my carpets, sofas, and curtains, I managed to get rid of them all in one weekend. Plus, I now know how to use it so I can get rid of Christmas stains when one of my guests has one too many mulled wines while I’m hosting.
One thing I will say is that the older, embedded stains required some tough love during this cleaning session. Although I can’t comment on how long they’ve actually been there, the carpet stains that have been there since we moved in needed more scrubbing time than the newer ones. One particularly old carpet stain took two cleaning sessions to disappear completely.
This wasn’t an issue for me as I genuinely enjoyed getting into the thick of it and working hard to remove the debris. But if you have less free time than I do, it may be worth checking out the spot cleaner vs carpet cleaner debate, since you may need a little more machine power to get stains out faster.
If you don’t have space for a full-size carpet cleaner (I certainly don’t), it’s also worth considering renting a carpet cleaner instead, as this can often be a cost-effective way to refresh your carpets without buying a permanent appliance. That’s also why I love spot cleaners: they’re handy in smaller homes with limited storage space, and still effective for grab-and-go cleaning.
Naturally, after having such great results myself, I’d definitely recommend the Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner. If it’s not quite the model for you, though, these alternative models all scored extremely highly during Ideal Home tests.
Crowned our 'best spot cleaner' overall, this premium model uses added steam power to remove stains and refresh carpets. It's quick to dry and has a long cord for manoeuvrability, but you can read our review for more details.
I've previously tested this spot cleaner, but gave it to my mum because she was desperate to own one. It's ideal for grab-and-go cleaning thanks to the extra caddy, but it's not as powerful as it's cordless. It's more convenient, though.
This Karcher model is extremely similar to the Bissell Little Green Mini, both in terms of features and price point. Either would be a great addition to your cleaning cupboard, but I love the green of the Bissell!
It probably won't be long until another stain appears, but at least I've got my trusty spot cleaner to hand!
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Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!