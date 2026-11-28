I’m no stranger to stain removal. In fact, it’s my job to test stain-busting gadgets and hacks for our Ideal Home readers. But after moving into a new (but very neglected) house and agreeing to host Christmas this year, I knew I needed to put my own cleaning conundrums at the top of my to-do list.

I enlisted the Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner (was £99.99, now £79 at Amazon) to help me on this quest - but I must admit that I didn’t exactly have high hopes. After all, I’ve tested so many of the best carpet cleaners and spot cleaners over the years, and they’re often big, bulky, and downright awkward to use.

Most of the time, I ditch these appliances in favour of my trusty Dr Beckmann Carpet Stain Remover (£3.50 on Amazon) . But I set myself a 48-hour deadline with the Little Green Mini, working across different areas of my home, to see if it could tackle the old and new stains that have accumulated over the years. This is how it got on.

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BISSELL Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner Was £99.99, now £79 at Amazon

In a move that I’m now regretting, I decided to host Christmas this year. That means 18 people will soon be making their way into a home we only moved into four months ago. To make matters worse, the house has been neglected over the years and needs some serious TLC.

I knew I’d need to remove stains from the old, unloved carpets and freshen up the previous owner’s curtains before inviting everyone around for the festivities. But as our pockets are pretty empty right now, I also needed to clean the manky, stained sofa from our old house that we haven’t been able to replace just yet.

Luckily, the Bissell Little Green Mini has all of the features I wanted and needed from a spot cleaner to tackle these stains. It has separate clean and dirty water tanks, and I added the Bissell Spot & Stain Pro Oxy Solution (which is included) to the clean water so that I could spray it directly on the target areas.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Then, the tough stain tool let me scrub deep into the fibres to agitate the dirt and debris left behind by the old owners - and my dog’s mucky paws - before pulling it back and sucking up the disgusting combination of water and grime. The whole task was quick, easy and virtually painless - especially as it’s light, compact and easy to move around at just 3.4 kg.

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The only pain came when I looked at the contents of the dirty water tank after the first cleaning session (see below for that little nugget of disgustingness). It was equal parts horrifying and satisfying, and it spurred me on so much that I decided to crack on, carry it around the rest of the house, and tackle all of the other problem areas.

And instead of taking multiple weekends and oodles of time to remove all the stains from my carpets, sofas, and curtains, I managed to get rid of them all in one weekend. Plus, I now know how to use it so I can get rid of Christmas stains when one of my guests has one too many mulled wines while I’m hosting.

One thing I will say is that the older, embedded stains required some tough love during this cleaning session. Although I can’t comment on how long they’ve actually been there, the carpet stains that have been there since we moved in needed more scrubbing time than the newer ones. One particularly old carpet stain took two cleaning sessions to disappear completely.

This wasn’t an issue for me as I genuinely enjoyed getting into the thick of it and working hard to remove the debris. But if you have less free time than I do, it may be worth checking out the spot cleaner vs carpet cleaner debate , since you may need a little more machine power to get stains out faster.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

If you don’t have space for a full-size carpet cleaner (I certainly don’t), it’s also worth considering renting a carpet cleaner instead, as this can often be a cost-effective way to refresh your carpets without buying a permanent appliance. That’s also why I love spot cleaners: they’re handy in smaller homes with limited storage space, and still effective for grab-and-go cleaning.

Naturally, after having such great results myself, I’d definitely recommend the Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner. If it’s not quite the model for you, though, these alternative models all scored extremely highly during Ideal Home tests.

It probably won't be long until another stain appears, but at least I've got my trusty spot cleaner to hand!