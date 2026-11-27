Don't get me wrong, Black Friday sales can be a good time to scoop up a bargain. But when purchasing something as consequentially expensive as a bean-to-cup coffee machine, a little more consideration is essential.

I've been testing the best bean-to-cup coffee machines for Ideal Home for the last five years. In that time, I have learned a lot about what different people want from their morning coffee as well as the brands to gravitate towards for certain features.

In short, my professional opinion is that Black Friday deals make this a good time to buy a bean-to-cup machine – but only if you already have your heart set on one and know which type would suit you. If you're newer to the at-home coffee scene, I think there might be better routes to go down. Here's the full picture.

Is Black Friday a good time to shop a bean-to-cup coffee machine?

A high-spec coffee machine is not one of those products that's especially affected by seasonality. Unlike the debate over when is the best time to buy a portable air conditioner (spoiler alert: it's in the spring), coffee machines see the same kind of demand year-round.

Of course, there is an uptick in people debating them as a Christmas present for a very lucky recipient, but this doesn't usually lead to a sell-out frenzy in the same way as something like a heater or a fan.

(Image credit: Future / Bee Holmes)

Historically, in my experience, Black Friday has been a better time than the rest of the year for coffee machine deals, though you have to look out for artificially inflated prices. Using a price-checking tool like CamelCamelCamel gives you a good idea of how the price of the item you want to buy has fluctuated throughout the year, so that you can get a better idea of what kind of 'deal' you may or may not be getting.

Will you actually use it?

Impulse buying is, of course, something to be avoided but that's especially true of something as big and pricey as a bean-to-cup coffee machine. So while Black Friday is definitely a good time to invest, if you already have your eye on one, it's really worth thinking about whether you'll really use it.

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Part of this is working out which kind of bean-to-cup machine would suit you, which our expert broke down for us in a deep dive on what to look for when buying one.

Broadly speaking, automatic machines are much more suited to those who are looking for convenience and great coffee. Though they generally cost a little more, they tend to have programs to help make a great cup of coffee possible without a whole load of expertise. Those who are more interested in the fine details (like getting into the minutiae of grind sizes and pulling the perfect espresso shot) should look for a manual or semi-manual machine instead.

(Image credit: Future)

If you haven't already done this process of researching, it might be a better idea to hold off on shopping until the Boxing Day sales or similar. It'll give you a little more time to settle on the perfect machine.

The other essential is to work out whether spending a lot of money on one of these machines will be a long-term benefit for you. The easiest way to do this is by calculating the cost per use of any given machine. If you're not a whizz with numbers, as I am definitely not, then our clever calculator below can help.

If a coffee machine works out as a smart financial decision for you to make in the long run, then having a scout of the Black Friday sales might be a smart move for you. With all that in mind, will you be shopping this weekend?