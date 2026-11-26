Sorry electric blankets, I’ve found a self-heating alternative that's completely free to run – and it’s on sale right now
How I'm keeping warm for less this winter
I’ll be the first to admit that I struggle to keep warm at home without turning the heating on during winter, which is why my interest was immediately piqued when I spotted George Home was selling Silentnight’s Heat Genie Self-Heating Giant Blanket (was £35, now £20) - especially as it doesn’t use any energy.
This week, Ofgem announced energy bills would rise by 26% from January, and with many of us now concerned about putting our heating on, I’ve been on the hunt to find cost-effective buys that will help keep me warm.
While the best electric heaters and oil-filled radiators are energy efficient, and the best electric blankets are inexpensive to run versus central heating, Silentnight’s self-heating blanket beats them all. It uses no electricity whatsoever, which means it won't be running up any energy bills this winter.
Heating the human and not the home is one of the most cost-effective ways to stay comfortable during winter without sending your energy bills through the roof. That is exactly what this 'self-heating' blanket does, but instead of using electricity to produce the heat, it relies on maximising your own body heat.
We’ve previously tested Silentnight’s self-heating mattress topper, and our reviewer found that it helped keep her warmer on cold nights; the self-heating blanket works in a similar way. Available in four different colourways, including grey, green, berry and natural, the Heat Genie Self-Heating blanket uses a layer of reflective foil to reflect your own body heat onto you.
This foil layer sits between its sherpa fleece inner and plush, polyester outer layer for maximum comfort and cosiness. This blanket is big enough to keep the whole family, or sofa's worth of people, nice and warm, measuring 240 x 180cm.
It’s also machine washable, provided you wash it at 30 degrees, so it’s easy to keep the blanket fresh and hygienic - whatever life throws at it. It is already sold out at Argos and has accumulated largely positive reviews,
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‘I love this blanket. I wasn’t sure it would keep me warm, but it really does work. I have laid on one half and thrown the other over me, and that keeps me toasty. I have also thrown it on top of my duvet at night, and it has created an extra layer of warmth. I am most impressed with this product and definitely recommend it. It doesn’t require electricity, which is a bonus with prices rising,’ said one.
‘This blanket certainly lives up to its name of being giant! It's also very soft and warm, which means I need to use my central heating less often,’ said another.
Alternatives
Given that it is already starting to sell out, I suggest you snap this clever buy up fast. Alternatively, here are a few more self-heating designs that have caught my eye.
If you struggle to stay warm and don't want to rely on your heating this winter, I'd say trying a self-heating blanket is worth a shot.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!