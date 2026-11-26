I’ll be the first to admit that I struggle to keep warm at home without turning the heating on during winter, which is why my interest was immediately piqued when I spotted George Home was selling Silentnight’s Heat Genie Self-Heating Giant Blanket (was £35, now £20) - especially as it doesn’t use any energy.

This week, Ofgem announced energy bills would rise by 26% from January, and with many of us now concerned about putting our heating on, I’ve been on the hunt to find cost-effective buys that will help keep me warm.

While the best electric heaters and oil-filled radiators are energy efficient, and the best electric blankets are inexpensive to run versus central heating, Silentnight’s self-heating blanket beats them all. It uses no electricity whatsoever, which means it won't be running up any energy bills this winter.

George Home Silentnight Heat Genie Self-Heating Giant Blanket - 240 x 180 cm Was £35, now £20 at George Home

Heating the human and not the home is one of the most cost-effective ways to stay comfortable during winter without sending your energy bills through the roof. That is exactly what this 'self-heating' blanket does, but instead of using electricity to produce the heat, it relies on maximising your own body heat.

We’ve previously tested Silentnight’s self-heating mattress topper , and our reviewer found that it helped keep her warmer on cold nights; the self-heating blanket works in a similar way. Available in four different colourways, including grey, green, berry and natural, the Heat Genie Self-Heating blanket uses a layer of reflective foil to reflect your own body heat onto you.

This foil layer sits between its sherpa fleece inner and plush, polyester outer layer for maximum comfort and cosiness. This blanket is big enough to keep the whole family, or sofa's worth of people, nice and warm, measuring 240 x 180cm.

(Image credit: Silentnight)

It’s also machine washable, provided you wash it at 30 degrees, so it’s easy to keep the blanket fresh and hygienic - whatever life throws at it. It is already sold out at Argos and has accumulated largely positive reviews,

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‘I love this blanket. I wasn’t sure it would keep me warm, but it really does work. I have laid on one half and thrown the other over me, and that keeps me toasty. I have also thrown it on top of my duvet at night, and it has created an extra layer of warmth. I am most impressed with this product and definitely recommend it. It doesn’t require electricity, which is a bonus with prices rising,’ said one.

‘This blanket certainly lives up to its name of being giant! It's also very soft and warm, which means I need to use my central heating less often,’ said another.

Alternatives

Given that it is already starting to sell out, I suggest you snap this clever buy up fast. Alternatively, here are a few more self-heating designs that have caught my eye.

Julian Charles Home Self Heating Natural Fleece Throw Blanket £25 at Debenhams UK Like Silentnight's this blanket uses a foil layer to help reflect body heat back onto you. Heat Holders Snuggle Ups Blanket 180*200cm - Navy - Dark Blue £22.50 at very.co.uk This huge blanket is made with a fur-like thermal fleece to keep you cosy. Dunelm Seriously Soft Supersize Family Fleece 240cm X 280cm Throw Was £22, now £15.40 at Dunelm I got my sister this blanket as a gift and she swears by it on cold winter nights.

If you struggle to stay warm and don't want to rely on your heating this winter, I'd say trying a self-heating blanket is worth a shot.