With the recent unwelcome news that the energy price cap is set to rise by a whopping 26% on 1 January 2027, a time when we're all using more energy to heat our homes, it's become all the more crucial to assess all the ways you might be inadvertently wasting energy around your home.

A key part of that will be to look at your central heating. While you might think you know how many hours a day your heating should be on in autumn, if you have the same heating schedule for every day of the week, you could be doing yourself (and your energy bills) a disservice.

I spoke to heating and energy experts about why it's worth taking the time to adjust an outdated heating schedule to allow different timings for weekdays and weekends, and the impact that can have on not only how warm your home feels, but also how much energy you use.

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Why should you set a different heating schedule for weekdays and weekends now?

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If you don't already have a separate heating schedule for weekdays and weekends, now is the time to set one up. Winter is the most energy intensive season for homes as we all rely on our central heating to keep warm. With a steep rise in the energy price cap set to also affect those on their energy provider's standard variable tariff in the new year, being more mindful about how you heat your home will help you stay warm in the most energy efficient way.

If you are out more during the week and tend to be around more during the weekend (or vice versa), but have the same schedule every day, you could find that you are wasting energy heating an empty house, or are getting unnecessarily cold because the heating's not matching your lifestyle, and then wasting energy to compensate.

Arguably the biggest factor is around when the heating kicks in first thing in the morning. 'If your alarm gets a two-hour lie-in on Saturday, your heating timer probably can too,' says James Roberts, director at Sanctuary Bathrooms and a qualified plumber. 'With a boiler and radiators, try setting the heating to come on about half an hour before the first person gets up. That might mean 6.30am for a 7am start during the week, but 8.30am if everyone sleeps until nine at weekends.'

How do you establish your ideal weekday/weekend heating schedule?

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While not every day of the week or weekend will necessarily always be the same, it's worth having a careful think about what your routines tend to look like on those days. It's also worth paying attention to how your home heats and retains it.

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'You need to think about three main things: when you're actually at home, how quickly your home heats up, and how quickly it cools down,' says George Penny, Home Expert at The Solar Co. 'Older, less insulated homes lose heat quickly, so you may need to set the heating to come on a bit earlier to give the rooms time to warm up. Highly insulated modern homes might only need a short blast of heat.

'You should also consider who is at home during the day - if you have children or elderly relatives at home, they will need a warmer environment than an empty house. Setting the heating to come on 30 minutes before you wake up and 30 minutes before you get home means you get the comfort you want, without wasting energy heating an empty space.'

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It might be a matter of trial and error over a couple of weeks to find the ideal schedule, especially if a simple weekday/weekend split doesn't suit your lifestyle or you've never really paid attention to your home's heat retention.

'If you work from home on Fridays or spend Sunday afternoon indoors, give those days their own settings,' adds James from Sanctuary Bathrooms. 'Then see how the house feels. If the kitchen’s chilly when you come down for breakfast, bring the start time forward a little. If it’s warm long before anyone gets up, move it back.'

This experimentation can also help you determine your home's heat retention. 'If you’re not sure how long your home takes to heat up, you can experiment with different schedules over a few days to identify how long it takes to come to a comfortable temperature and find the right schedule that works for you,' says James Clark, Technical Training Manager at Wiser. 'You can switch up your schedule with the seasons as needed, too.'

Not sure how to adjust your central heating schedule? You should be able to find the instruction manual for your thermostat and programmer online (the model brand and number should be visible on your kit, making it easier to search).

To make this process even simpler, upgrading to smart heating controls, like a smart thermostat or smart thermostatic valves for your radiators, can help.

'If you have multi-zone heating via smart radiator thermostats, you can tailor this further,' adds James from Wiser. 'For example, heating only the bedrooms, bathroom and kitchen in the morning, rather than heating your whole home, so you’re not wasting energy heating rooms you’re not using.'

Hive Smart Thermostat for Conventional Boilers £137.45 at Amazon UK Upgrading to a smart thermostat, like this Hive version, can help you easily control your home heating and hot water from your phone, so if your schedule unexpectedly changes, you can avoid wasting energy by heating an empty house. Refoss Smart Thermostat for Combi Boiler £39.99 at Amazon UK Smart thermostats don't need to be expensive, as this Refoss one proves. But you'll need to make sure that you choose one that is compatible with your type of boiler. This one is suitable for a combi boiler. Tado° Smart Radiator Thermostat X – Trio Pack £149.99 at Amazon UK To up your control, smart radiator thermostats will allow you to control your heating needs room by room from your phone.

Can setting a schedule that better fits your lifestyle actually lower your energy bills?

If you find you're running your central heating unnecessarily, then establishing a schedule that better coincides with when you're actually home is a good idea to reduce energy wastage.

'Having a heating schedule that reflects your lifestyle can help reduce your energy bills by making sure you're not using more energy than necessary,' explains Stuart Middleton, Consumer Energy Expert at So Energy. 'For example, if you have a traditional gas boiler and your heating is running for several hours while nobody is home, adjusting the timer could help reduce unnecessary energy consumption.'

But as Stuart warns, your savings may depend on how you heat your home. 'The type of heating system you have can also make a difference,' he says. 'For most households with a traditional gas boiler, heating your home when you need it is generally more cost-effective than leaving it running at a low temperature all day. However, if you have a heat pump, maintaining a more consistent temperature can be more efficient than repeatedly switching the heating on and off. In these cases, slightly lowering the temperature when you're out or asleep may be a better approach.'

While even small changes can help to reduce your energy usage and make your home warmer, actual savings will vary from home to home, depending on existing energy use and your home's insulation levels.