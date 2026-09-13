'Peige' bedrooms are having a moment. As we move into the latter part of 2026 and start looking at 2027 paint trends, interior experts agree this is the 'it' colour to keep on your radar.

You'll remember greige – that versatile mix of grey and beige – that's been a staple of every neutral interior for the past few years. Well, peige takes a leaf from its book.

This on-trend shade mixes pink and beige to create bedroom ideas that are warm, elegant, and stylishly grown-up.

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'Peige is definitely having a moment in the bedroom, and it makes complete sense,' says Katerina Tchevytchalova, founder of interior design studio K'Arte Design. This is why the design experts agree peige is *the* bedroom colour to choose for AW26 and beyond.

Interior experts say peige is becoming a key colour trend

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

'Is 'peige' becoming more popular as a bedroom colour? Yes,' says Cathryn Sanders, head of creative at paint brand Earthborn. 'We're seeing growing interest in warmer neutrals, and peige fits perfectly into that trend.'

This year, bedroom trends are increasingly moving away from cooler shades as we search out colours that Cathryn describes as feeling 'softer, more comforting and lived-in.'

'Peige combines the warmth of beige with the subtle uplifting qualities of pink, creating a shade that feels both contemporary and timeless,' explains Cathryn.

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'We've been seeing a real shift away from cool, stark neutrals towards warmer tones with more character,' agrees interior designer Katerina, 'and peige sits perfectly in that space. It's a soft, warm shade of beige with just enough pink running through it to feel gentle and inviting.'

Why peige is such a good colour choice for a bedroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

So, why is peige such a good colour choice for a bedroom in particular? 'Peige is an excellent choice for a bedroom because it strikes a balance between warmth and softness,' explains Cathryn. 'Beige creates a calming foundation, while the pink undertones add a subtle sense of comfort and warmth that can make a room feel more inviting.'

'People increasingly want sleep spaces that promote relaxation and wellbeing,' says Cathryn, 'and peige offers a gentle, cocooning feel without being as overtly colourful as a traditional pink.'

'It also changes beautifully throughout the day,' adds Cathryn. 'In natural daylight, peige can feel fresh and airy, while in the evening it develops a cosy, enveloping quality that's perfect for a restful bedroom environment.'

(Image credit: Little Greene)

'Peige is a wonderful bedroom colour because it feels soft and comforting without being overly sweet,' agrees Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux. 'The warmth of the pink undertone helps take the edge off a traditional neutral, creating a space that feels cocooning and restful while still being incredibly easy to live with.'

'Peige works so well in a bedroom because it has that enveloping, cocooning quality without ever tipping into feeling twee or overly feminine,' adds interior designer Lara Clarke, founder of Lara Clarke Interiors. 'It's soft enough to feel calming but has enough depth to stop a room from feeling flat, which is often the problem with a straightforward beige.'

'It’s much less stark than a traditional beige and less sweet than a conventional pale pink, so it gives you a really sophisticated starting point,' agrees interior designer Laura Stephens.

Dulux Dulux Heritage Biscuit Beige Velvet Matt Wall Paint, 2.5L £49 at B&Q 'Dulux Heritage’s Biscuit Beige is a perfect example of peige,' says Marianne. 'Its subtle red undertone gives it a gentle rosy glow, creating that warm, comforting feel we naturally want from a bedroom. The warmth of the pink undertone helps take the edge off a traditional neutral, creating a space that feels cocooning and restful while still being incredibly easy to live with.' Fenwick & Tilbrook Vintage Peony Pure Matt 2.5L £53.33 at fenwickandtilbrook.com 'A soft blend of pink and beige, a colour like our Vintage Peony, can work particularly well in a bedroom as it has gentle, rose undertones that bring warmth and softness to the space,' explains Anna Hill, brand Director and colour consultant, at paint brand Fenwick & Tilbrook. 'This in turn helps to create a cocooning atmosphere suited to rest and relaxation.' Little Greene 'Masquerade' Absolute Matt Emulsion 2.5L £59 at littlegreene.com 'We’ve recently painted a bedroom in Masquerade by Little Greene, which is a really restful shade of pinky beige and not too ’shouty’ at all. It’s a grown up pink that behaves like a neutral,' shares interior designer Lara. 'I like Little Greene's Masquerade Mid for something warm and contemporary,' agrees Katerina.

Interior designers top tips for decorating a bedroom in peige

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

I'm certainly convinced this is the go-to shade for a stylish bedroom, but do our design experts have any top tips for how to decorate with this warm neutral?

'My tip when decorating with peige is to layer it with other warm, earthy tones like clay, terracotta or soft taupe, and bring in natural materials such as linen, timber and wool to add depth,' shares interior designer Katerina.

'I'd avoid pairing it with anything too cool or grey, as this can drain the warmth from the shade. Instead, let it sit within a soft, tonal scheme so the whole room feels cocooning and restful.'

'Lean into natural materials to bring out peige's warmth,' agrees Lara, 'and don't be afraid to use it head to toe, walls, woodwork and all; it's a colour that benefits from commitment rather than being used sparingly. I'd also add a deeper accent, whether that's through a headboard, curtains or a rug, to stop the scheme feeling one-note.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

'The key is not to treat peige as a completely neutral backdrop and then leave the room feeling flat,' agrees interior expert Laura. 'I would use it as the foundation and then build up layers of texture, pattern and slightly deeper tones around it.'

'Natural linens, upholstered furniture, antique pieces and warm woods all work beautifully with this palette, while touches of burgundy, terracotta, olive or chocolate can give it more depth,' shares Laura.

And, like Lara, Laura suggests taking the colour beyond the walls. 'Painting the ceiling, woodwork or even built-in joinery in a related tone can make the room feel much more considered and cocooning,' explains Laura.

'And, as with any bedroom scheme, lighting is incredibly important - a combination of bedside lamps, wall lights and softer ambient lighting will bring out the warmth in those pinky-beige tones and make the room feel particularly inviting in the evening.'

And the best part of peige? It may be the colour of the moment when it comes to bedroom design ideas, but it's also one of those shades that manages to be both bang on trend *and* timeless. So this isn't a colour that's going to go out of style anytime soon.

'I’ve always loved using these slightly muddy, pink-tinged tones because they have a timeless quality and are incredibly easy to layer with other colours,' says Laura.

'Peige is a lovely colour for a bedroom because it brings warmth without being a bold, definitive statement,' agrees Katerina, 'and that makes it very easy to live with long-term.'