5 things to clean in September – these are the tasks the pros always tackle at this time of year to help keep their homes spotless all year round

It’s somehow September already, and after an enjoyable summer your home will have accumulated dirt in many nooks and crannies that you may not even be noticing.

From pollen and dust to mud and surplus sweat, the period of time when the brunt of the summer heat has calmed down before autumn sweeps in is the perfect time to bust out your best cleaning products .

Whether you’re hosting for Halloween, already gearing up for Christmas, or just wish to give your home a good once-over, you’ll instantly feel like you have a cosier, cleaner space even if you only tackle a task or two.

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After speaking to Michael Bogoyavlenskiy, CEO of Cleaning Express, Vladimir Todorov, owner & manager of Cleaner Cleaner Ltd, and Krasi Delcheva, a professional cleaner for Cleaners of London with over 25 years of experience, I’ve shortlisted five of the top things to clean in September, as well as why there’s no better time to clean them than the present. Let’s dive in!

1. Mattresses

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Summer is a time when people sweat more than usual, and that sweat will be making its way into your mattress. If left unattended, this can lead to nasty odours or yellow patches forming, which nobody wants!

Vladimir from Cleaner Cleaner Ltd says September is an ideal time to catch up on this chore ‘before heavier autumn and winter bedding returns’, which will just lock in the smells and sweat. Since the weather is now cooling, it’ll feel like less of a workout dragging mattresses around too!

To clean a mattress, begin by stripping all of its bedding, including mattress protectors. Next, Vladimir recommends vacuuming the surface of the mattress slowly using an upholstery attachment. Doing this will remove any crumbs, debris and skin cells from the surface. For added cleanliness, sprinkle some baking soda over the mattress first and leave it for half an hour or overnight to naturally help neutralise smells. Don’t forget to clean the seams, piping and buttons!

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Finally, check your mattress over for any stains you wish to spot clean using a cleaning agent like the Gardian Mattress Spray from Amazon . Once your mattress has fully dried, you can put new bedding on or flip it over. Make sure to let the mattress dry completely to prevent mould from developing.

2. Windows

(Image credit: Future PLC / Carolyn Barker)

In the summertime, people open their windows more often than usual, leading to all sorts of dust and dirt finding their way into window tracks. It’s good to tackle this cleaning task in September while the summer is still hanging in there because once rain and condensation arrive, a simple wipe-down will instead result in smears and smudges due to moisture.

Vladimir also adds: ‘Cleaning windows before autumn also gives you an opportunity to inspect the seals before cold weather hits.’

To clean your windows, start by opening them fully and vacuum loose dirt from the tracks and corners. Vladimir suggests using an old toothbrush to help loosen compacted dirt so it’s easier to vacuum up. Next, wipe down your window frame, tracks and rubber seals with warm water and a small amount of detergent. A microfibre cloth like the MR.SIGA ones from Amazon will do the trick. Finally, use another cloth to give everything a good dry and leave the window open for as long as possible. This ensures a more thorough dry, preventing mould from cropping up down the line.

3. Radiators

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Radiators can accumulate lots of dust while not in use over the summer months, so there’s no better time than now to prepare them for the cooler seasons ahead.

As Krasi from Cleaners of London notes: ‘Clean them cold, in September, not once they're running. A summer of dust is sitting inside them, and when the heating comes on in October it burns off, and the whole room smells of it.’

Using a brush like this Radiator Cleaner Brush from Amazon is the easiest approach to clean up your radiators. It’s a flexible tool that won’t leave any scratches on surfaces.

4. Outside bins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s always good to keep your outside bins as clean as possible, but it’s even more important to address them in September as summer draws to a close.

Krasi explains: ‘After a hot summer, the wheelie bins have had things leaking and baking in them for months. Clean them now, in September, because nobody is scrubbing a bin outside in the cold and dark of November.’

A durable long-handled brush like the LAANPOLE Cleaning Brush from Amazon is ideal for scrubbing dirt and stains out of your bin. This brush, combined with a humble mix of soap and water, is all you’ll need for the job. Don’t forget to tip your bin over to allow excess water to drain.

5. Rugs and carpets

(Image credit: Future PLC / Maxwell Attenborough)

During warmer weather, soil outside develops a more sand-like consistency. It only takes a moment to track this into your home, popping in to get something or forgetting to take off your shoes.

As Michael from Cleaning Express says: 'Dry weather often leads to us tracking more dust and dirt into the house, along with the ever-present pollen that’s inevitably crept into your home. Plus, the weather should still be warm enough that things won’t take too long to dry.'

Give your rugs and carpets a good once-over with a vacuum cleaner and, if possible, shampoo your soft flooring with a gadget like the Shark CarpetXpert Deep Clean Carpet Cleaner available on Amazon. Doing this won’t only make your flooring more hygienic; it’ll also leave your carpets looking and smelling extra fresh for guests over the holidays.

If you're giving your home an autumn reset, don't forget to tick these cleaning jobs off your to-do list.