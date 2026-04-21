Plug-in solar panels could soon be available — but should you buy a plug-in kit or would a rooftop installation be better? I asked the experts how the two systems differ

There's been a lot of buzz around plug-in solar panels but how do they actually compare with more conventional panels on all the things that matter, like price, installation and their impact on energy bills?

With plug-in solar panels soon to be available in the UK amidst a government drive to lower energy bills, this energy-saving technology is becoming more readily available and affordable than ever before.

However there are fundamental differences in how plug-in solar panels work and the savings that can be achieved compared to traditional panels. And it's worth having a handle on how these systems differ before you commit to one.

Article continues below

How do plug-in solar panels compare to traditional solar panels?

Solar panels are available in different types and configurations, with plug-in models soon to hit the UK (following huge popularity in other parts of Europe). But while they all work by capturing the sun's rays and turning them into energy to be used around the home, there are significant differences.

Purchase price

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although plug-in panel kits are not yet available, it's expected that they will have a considerably smaller price tag than rooftop solar panels.

'A full plug-in kit is expected to cost around £400 to £500 and will be available in a range of shops, including Lidl and John Lewis,' explains George Penny, solar panel and energy expert at The Solar Co .

On the other hand, a full rooftop installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels starts at around £5,000-7,000. Including a solar battery and any bird deterrents could add to the cost.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Installation

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole/Photoword)

A huge difference between solar PV and plug-in solar panels is the installation process.

'Traditional solar panels are professionally installed on a roof, connected to an inverter and often paired with battery storage,' explains Charlie Findlay, Managing Director at Mole Energy. 'Plug‑in panels are much smaller, usually 1–2 panels rather than a full array and are designed to be quicker to install with minimal disruption. They don’t replace a full solar installation, but they can offer a simpler entry point into generating your own renewable energy.'

As well as being installed at height, traditional panels are hardwired into your home's electric, both of which should be tackled by a qualified professional. On the other hand, plug-in solar panels are designed to be mounted on fences, sheds or balconies instead and can be plugged into one of your home's electrical sockets, which means they can be installed on a DIY basis for free.

Energy generating capacity

While the purchase price and easy installation of a plug-in solar panel kit will be hugely appealing to many, it's worth managing your expectations as to how much electricity it can generate.

'A 400W plug-in panel in a reasonably sunny spot might generate around 300–350 kWh per year,' explains John Collett, Director at Quantum Renewables. 'It won't transform your bills the way a full 4kW rooftop system can,' he says, 'but with a payback period as short as four to five years, for renters in particular it's a compelling option that simply hasn't existed before.'

(Image credit: Future)

Impact on energy bills

With such a difference in how much electricity plug-in solar panels can generate compared to their PV counterparts, there is also understandably a big variation in how much you can reduce your energy bills by.

'In terms of savings, the government estimates a typical household could knock between £70 and £110 off their annual electricity bill,' says George Penny of plug-in solar panels. 'That works out to a payback period of about four to five years, after which the power you generate is essentially free for the next 15 years or more.

'With savings of £110 per year, this would essentially mean that after an initial £400 outlay, plug-in solar panels could save consumers £1,250 on their energy bills over a 15 year period.'

However if you are a homeowner looking for more substantial savings, conventional solar panels may be a more suitable route. 'A full rooftop system saves you more, with a typical 3-bed house with 10 panels and a battery saving up to £1,700 a year, but you’ll face a longer period of time to break even on that much bigger upfront spend,' adds George. 'For those that are renting or someone in a flat without direct access to, or ownership of, their roof, saving a hundred quid a year on a £400 outlay is a perfectly decent return, especially when you can take the whole system with you when you move.'

FAQs

When will plug-in solar panels be available in the UK? At the end of March 2026, the government announced that plug-in solar panels would be available from retailers like Lidl and Iceland 'within months', but there has so far been no confirmation of an official date as to when these panels will go on sale. First, however, grid code and wiring regulations need to be updated to allow sub-800W solar panels to be connected to domestic mains sockets without the need of an electrician and with tailored safety standards. Until the kits are on sale, there are other ways you could generate your own electricity from the sun:

Hiluckey Solar Charger 26800mah Power Bank £36.99 at Amazon UK Bypass your mains to charge your phone or tablet with this bestselling and well-reviewed solar charger.