I thought I’d wasted my money on a robot vacuum until I realised I’d been skipping this vital step – experts say it’s necessary for a reliable and consistent clean every time

I may be Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Vacuums, but I’m not ashamed to admit that I’ve only recently come to love and appreciate robot vacuums. For many years, I thought they were overpriced and over-hyped, and the models I tested just weren’t giving me the results I expected for such a high-ticket appliance.

But after trying more of the best robot vacuum cleaners and talking to engineers and brands over the past year, I have realised that - for the most part - the problem wasn’t the robot vacuums themselves. Instead, it was the way I was using them, and the state of my house, that resulted in subpar cleaning capabilities.

Since then, I’ve learned that a little prep can go a long way when you live in a normal, everyday home that has shoes on the floor and wires cluttering up the space. And decluttering before using my robot vacuum has drastically improved the efficiency and effectiveness of my new favourite appliance.

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Of course, whether a robot vacuum is worth it typically depends on its features. And in today’s modern world, most (but not all) robot vacuum cleaners are equipped with high-tech navigation technology and obstacle avoidance that allow them to clean their way around a house almost completely unaided.

But the reality is that even the most advanced robot vacuums can’t clean under the items on your floor. This leaves gaps in the cleaning cycle that can build up over time and leave your floors looking dirtier and dirtier.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

This is echoed by Katie Lillywhite , Small Appliance Expert at AO.com . She says, ‘While robot vacuums are designed to navigate around everyday household furniture, decluttering floors before each cleaning cycle can significantly improve their performance. A clear floor allows the vacuum to follow its route more accurately.’

This is something I didn’t do when I first started using robot vacuums - often because I have to test their navigation skills and obstacle avoidance as part of how we test robot vacuum cleaners at Ideal Home. But I also didn’t tidy up beforehand because I didn’t see these items through the eyes of a robot vacuum cleaner.

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After all, as an organisation obsessive, I like to think that my home is pretty tidy. I try not to leave clothes on the floor, and I don’t have any kids who leave toys on the floor.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

But I’ve since learned that smaller, less obvious types of clutter - like charging cables and extension leads, shoes, the occasional loose change and my dog's food and water bowls - can also impact a robot vacuum cleaner’s cleaning ability and lead to unreliable, ineffective results. It can also damage the robot vacuum if you’re not careful.

Katie adds, ‘Without decluttering, objects can obstruct the vacuum's progress or become caught in moving parts. This can lead to missed sections of flooring and interrupted cleaning cycles, making the robot vacuum less effective.’

However, it’s important to note that you don’t have to have a whole-home declutter to get the most out of your robotic investment. Before I put my robot vacuum on to vacuum and mop the floors in my home, I spend two minutes walking its route to pick up clutter that would have normally disrupted its cleaning cycle.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jenny McFarlane)

If it’s a permanent addition, like my dog’s food and water bowls, I’ll pop them on the kitchen worktop and place them down again later. If it’s temporary clutter that shouldn’t be there, I either rehome it immediately or place it in my clutter bucket to deal with when I have more time.

My only warning with this is that you need to set a deadline for clutter buckets. For example, I give myself until the end of the day to put clutter back in its home, as you’re at risk of creating even more clutter if you ignore it for days on end.

And the beauty of decluttering before using a robot vacuum is that the more you do it, the less time it takes. I’ve become more aware of what I’m keeping on my floors, and I find I’m finding less and less clutter now that I know this is a no-go area. Now, I spend 30 seconds max tidying up my home before my robot vacuum works its magic.

Plus, my floors have never been cleaner, as my robot vacuums can work to the best of their ability with no interruptions!

So, take this as your sign to spend two minutes decluttering before you use your robot vacuum.