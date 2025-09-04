I visited Dyson HQ and tested out their new vacuums, air purifiers and heater before they go on sale — these are the ones I’d wait to invest in

One of the (many) perks of being Ideal Home’s floorcare and air quality expert is that I often get to have a sneak peek at new home appliances before they’re released. This was the case back in June, when I was offered the chance to visit Dyson’s HQ in Malmesbury to see a range of new products that were officially announced by James Dyson today.

These announcements come a few months after it was revealed that the engineering-forward appliance company will be releasing the ‘world’s slimmest vacuum cleaner’ in 2026, but the good news is that we don’t have to wait as long for these other new products. In fact, many of them are being released in the coming weeks, and some are even available to buy right now!

However, keeping schtum about the brand’s new vacuums, air purifiers and heating appliances has been tough, and I’ve wanted to shout about the new technology from the rooftops. So, now I can finally do that, I’m taking it upon myself to clue you up on all of Dyson’s upcoming new releases.

There have been so many new Dyson product announcements today, but if you're only interested in certain products, press the quick links below. If not, enjoy them all!

New Dyson vacuums

Dyson V16 Piston Animal/Dyson V16 Piston Animal Submarine

Price: £749.99 for Dyson V16 Piston Animal, £899.99 for Dyson V16 Piston Animal Submarine

£749.99 for Dyson V16 Piston Animal, £899.99 for Dyson V16 Piston Animal Submarine Release date: 4th September 2025

The best Dyson vacuum cleaners are known for being hardwearing and impressively engineered, and the brand’s new V16 Piston Animal is dubbed to be their best yet - even rivalling the Dyson Gen5detect , which has been at the top of our best vacuum cleaner buying guide for years.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dyson) (Image credit: Dyson) (Image credit: Dyson)

During my visit to Dyson HQ, the engineers were particularly excited about this new vacuum, mainly due to the new dual conical cleaner head that’s ideal for homes dealing with pet and human hair.

In fact, the video I took below shows you how this innovative design slides the hair along the cleaner head before being ejected straight into the dust canister. That way, it won’t get tangled and cause any blockages or faults.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When I used the V16 Piston Animal to pick up a range of debris, I was also impressed with its power. For reference, the new Dyson Hyperdymium 900W motor generates 315AW of power, while the Dyson Gen5 - which has always been the brand’s most powerful cordless vacuum - has 280AW

And the CleanCompaktor bin that compresses the dust so you get extra space in your dust bin and don’t have to empty it as often? Absolute genius, and something that will definitely help you avoid one of the most common Dyson vacuum cleaner problems .

Like the Dyson V15 , this new range also allows you to choose from two models - the Dyson V16 Piston Animal, which is a vacuum only, or the Dyson V16 Piston Animal Submarine, which also comes with a wet and dry floorhead to rival some of the best vacuum mops . This means that you can vacuum and mop your floor simultaneously, cleaning up everything from muddy paws to messy mealtimes.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Of course, the elephant in the room is that the price tag is steep for a vacuum cleaner - but when you realise that it’s the exact same price as the Gen5detect, it doesn’t sting so badly. And while I did try it out and enjoyed the Submarine floorhead when I used it, I do think paying an extra £150 is a significant jump, and it could be cheaper.

But the best part? The Dyson V16 Piston Animal and the Dyson V15 Piston Animal Submarine is available to buy today. However, I’m currently in the process of writing up a full review, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for that next week…

Dyson V16 Piston Animal Cordless Vacuum £749.99 at Dyson Dyson's most powerful anti-tangle cordless vacuum is available to buy right now.

Dyson V8 Cyclone

Price: £349.99

£349.99 Release date: 17th September 2025

The second new Dyson vacuum to look out for is the Dyson V8 Cyclone, which is essentially an updated version of the much-loved, but also much older, Dyson V8 model . To be more specific, this new and improved model offers up to 50% more runtime (the original V8 has 40 minutes, while the D8 Cyclone has up to 60 minutes) and 30% more suction power - something I can attest to after using it a few months ago.

Talking about the Dyson V8 Cyclone, Asaph Ooi, Head of Floorcare Engineering at Dyson, says, ‘At Dyson, we never stand still and constantly challenge ourselves to refine and improve our technology. With the Dyson V8 Cyclone, we have addressed specific needs and combined it with the latest technology to deliver stronger suction, longer runtime, and seamless usability, all in a familiar package.’

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dyson) (Image credit: Dyson) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

One of those changes is the single-button operation, which represents a significant improvement over the previous trigger button that has often annoyed users in the past. Now, it offers the same on-off power as other Dyson vacuums, and with a new look too.

Yes, the new Dyson V8 Cyclone comes in a new khaki colourway, merged with grey and red accents that are more typical for the brand. Personally, I wasn’t a fan of this new khaki look when I saw it in person, but I do appreciate that it’s subjective - and I wouldn’t say no to a vacuum based on its looks alone, anyway.

This is also good news for those who want a cheaper Dyson vacuum, as this one will retail at a much more affordable £349.99.

New Dyson air purifiers

Dyson HushJet Air Purifier

Price: TBC

TBC Release date: Early 2026

Dyson has been a key player in our best air purifiers guide for years now, but it’s fair to say that these air purifiers have always been coupled with the best fans , the best heaters , and as multi-purpose appliances. That’s why the new Dyson HushJet Air Purifier is so intriguing, as it’s a standalone, tabletop air purifier that promises to drastically improve the air quality in your home.

When I saw this in person, I have to admit that I was impressed with the look of the appliance. It looks unlike any other Dyson product out there, and despite being a little bigger than the average tabletop appliance, I can still see it on desks and floors in homes of all sizes.

Inspired by jet engine airflow and offering a HEPA filter that captures up to 99.9% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns (and doesn’t have to be replaced for five years), this air purifier is a new step forward for the brand’s impact on environmental care. With this new release, they’re straying away from their classic Air Mutiplier Technology to embrace the new HughJet Nozzle instead.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Dyson) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Matt Jennings, Dyson Engineeering Director for Home, explains, ‘It allows us to project a focused stream of puririfed air, more quietly and more efficiently than ever before.’

In fact, I saw the very eerie sound chamber where they tested the new model when I went to the Dyson HQ, and it was so quiet and I could literally hear my own heartbeat. So, I can attest to the fact that they’ve taken their testing seriously when it comes to the noise levels. In Sleep mode, it’ll be just 24dB, which is quieter than soft whispers in a library.

The bad news is that we have to wait a little while for this new Dyson product to be released. There’s no official date just yet, but we do know that it’ll be sometime in early 2026. The price is still to be confirmed, too - but I don’t imagine it’ll be cheap.

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH2 De-Nox

Price: £699.99

£699.99 Release date: Available now

This next new product was actually released a couple of weeks ago, but it’s still worth shouting about - especially if you’re wondering what a humidifier does . After all, air purifiers have been all the rage for so long, that many people forget just how impressive humidifiers can be.



And the beauty of this appliance is that you don’t have to choose between one or the other in the air purifier vs humidifier debate , as it merges the two together - alongside the cooling effects of a fan. This should then offer the healthiest home environment, free from dust, odours, allergens and bacteria. This particular model is also designed to remove NO² from the air, a common pollutant that’s produced by gas appliances, open flames, and wood burning stoves.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dyson) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

The humdifiying properties can also help to alleviate breathing concerns, improve dry and irritated skin, and generally help you sleep better. In fact, I’m currently testing this one, and my full review of it will be out next week. However, right now I’m writing this more refreshed than I have been for a while, so that might give you a little indication as to what I think about it.

It is quite pricey at £699.99, and I do think that you’d really need to want it to make the price worthwhile, but it is technically three appliances in one - which does soften the blow slightly.

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH2 De-NOx Purifying humidifying fan £699.99 at Dyson

New Dyson heater

Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Fan Heater

Price: £399.99

£399.99 Release date: October 2025

Dyson fans may recognise the name of this one, as the Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Fan Heater (which is technically called the Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Remote Link Pre-Heat Fan Heater, but that doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue) is an upgraded version of the brand’s older models. As you can tell by the name, it’ll cool you in the summer and heat you in the winter, offering year-round comfort in a relatively small appliance.

This new model comes with an in-built sensor that detects temperature changes in a room, automatically adjusting its heating or cooling power until it reaches your desired temperature, and it’ll apparently take just a few minutes to increase the whole room temperature - which is a major bonus if you want to heat a room without turning the heating on . Plus, it has that sleek bladeless design we’ve come to know and love with Dyson.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dyson) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

One thing I was struck by when I saw this in person was just how small it was, as it really is the perfect tabletop appliance. For something that’s a 2-in-1 product, I really did expect something bigger. So, it’s perfect for bigger and smaller homes alike.

It’s safe, too, with positive temperature ceramic plates that means it’s safe to touch, and it comes with a child safety lock and an anti-tip feature that means it’ll turn itself off if clumsy children accidentally bump into it.

If you already have Dyson products and use the MyDyson app, you’ll also be happy to know that you’ll be able to control the entire thing through your phone.

Our top-rated Dyson products

If none of the new Dyson products have taken your fancy, these are our top-rated Dyson models across vacuums, fans and air purifiers.

So, will you be picking up any of these new Dyson products when they launch? If they’re still a little out of your price range, you might want to check out the ‘secret’ side of Dyson to save some money instead.