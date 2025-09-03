Shark’s genius grab-and-go cleaning tool is coming soon — this is how to get your hands on it before it (inevitably) sells out!

Vacuums, air purifiers, floor cleaners, fans, stain removers; there really isn’t anything Shark can’t do. This iconic brand offers appliances for every cleaning conundrum and has become a household name as a result. Now, they’re adding another to that list.

This week, Shark - the cleaning wizards that they are - has announced the upcoming launch of the Shark Stainforce Spot Cleaner HX100UKT , a lightweight, cordless spot cleaner and integrated cleaning caddy that’ll help you tackle everyday spills and stains as soon as they crop up. You simply need to grab the caddy, spray the dedicated cleaning solution, and watch the magic happen… no huge carpet cleaner required.

My insider sources have confirmed that the Shark Stainforce will be officially available to buy on September 11th, but you can sign up via a waitlist here, so you’ll be the first to be notified as soon as it’s available. I’d urge you to do this, too, as new Shark products have a tendency to sell out fast - especially when they’re this good.

Of course, the Shark StainForce isn’t the brand’s first foray into spot cleaning, as there are other Shark carpet cleaners and more compact spot cleaners on offer - including the Shark CarpetXpert HairPro Pet Deep Carpet Cleaner with Spot Cleaner EX250UK , which I reviewed in my own home.

But the new Shark StainForce offers something these other models don’t. It’s completely cordless, compact, and incredibly easy to grab and go when you need to get rid of stains on your carpet or clean your sofa before it's ruined.

In fact, it weighs just 1.4kg and comes with its own cleaning caddy, complete with different attachments and a space for Shark’s powerful stain-busting (and pet-friendly) cleaning solution. Plus, it’ll clean itself when you’re done.

Talking about the new model, James Kitto, Northern Europe Managing Director at SharkNinja says, ‘Stains and spills can occur unexpectedly, whether you have kids, pets or you’re getting ready to host guests – we all know dealing with them can be a stressful task.'

He adds, 'Shark StainForce is a truly innovative product: a cordless stain cleaner with dual-chemical activation, stain-grabbing suction and grab-and-go convenience. It’s designed to help consumers feel more in control, ready to tackle any stain.’

However, it is worth noting that you can’t use the new Shark StainForce Cordless Spot Cleaner on wool, so you’ll have to find another way to clean your wool carpets if you have them in your home.

Nevertheless, I’ve been lucky enough to receive an early press sample of the StainForce, and I can honestly say that I’m a little bit obsessed. I’ve basically used it in every room in my house since it arrived on my doorstep - and I’ve only had it for a day. However, I’ll be writing up a full review of it soon, so I won’t give too much away just yet.

I would encourage anyone interested to sign up for the waitlist, though (even if you don’t end up buying it as soon as it launches), as I do think it’s going to sell out pretty quickly.

By signing up for updates now, you should also be eligible for an exclusive discount on the new model. And although it’s already a respectable price at just £169.99, there’s no denying that we all love getting money off.

But if you want something a little cheaper to clean your rugs or rid your home of stubborn stains, you could check out these alternatives.

So, will you be snapping up Shark's new StainForce Spot Cleaner?