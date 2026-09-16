I know it's September, but The White Company Christmas shop is officially open, and it always sells out fast – 6 pieces you’ll regret not picking up now

It may only be September, but The White Company’s Christmas shop is officially open - and believe us, it’s worth shopping now as these stylish pieces are prone to selling out.

Whether you’re on the hunt for one of the best artificial Christmas trees or new Christmas decorating ideas , The White Company is, without doubt, one of the most stylish places to shop.

As a result of this, the brand’s Scandi-style designs frequently sell out fast - meaning our best advice when it comes to The White Company Christmas shop is to shop as early as you can.

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(Image credit: The White Company)

The first thing to be aware of is that the 7.5ft Symons Pre-Lit Christmas Tree and Tree Skirt (£825) and the 7.5ft Pre-Lit Grand Spruce Christmas Tree (£4.95) are finally back in stock after selling out last year. The Symons tree is so popular that it sells out every year , so this is the one item I would not wait around to buy - it’s usually completely sold out by November.

Another piece that won’t stick around for long is, of course, The White Company Advent Calendar . The 2026 calendar (£195) is rated by Ideal Home’s experts as one of the best advent calendars you can buy, and it sells out every year. Expect to find £336 worth of product, including the best-selling Winter Signature Candle .

Sara Hesikova, Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor, spends a lot of time hunting down the best Christmas shopping deals, and these are The White Company buys she has her eyes on.

‘There are some smaller pieces of Christmas decor that look amazing and will surely enjoy a lot of popularity - pretty tree skirts are set to be a big Christmas decor trend this year, and this velvet tree skirt is so chic,’ she says.

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‘If you want your Christmas foliage to last for years to come, you can invest in The White Company's luxury designs like the pre-lit frosted branch, which would be my top pick and was one of the brand's bestsellers last year. And don't forget Christmas lights - The White Company makes some really beautiful ones, like this glitter pre-lit garland.'

So without further ado, here are my top picks from The White Company Christmas shop.

It way seem a little early, but trust us - 'tis the season to score a the best decor before it sells out.