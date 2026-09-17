Over the past week, I’ve very happily gorged on the latest designs to make their way into the now-iconic Habitat x Morris & Co collaboration - and the one piece I can’t stop thinking about is the Habitat x Morris & Co. Hyacinth Quilted Bedspread (£60)

Last week, the Habitat x Morris & Co. collection for AW26 dropped , and there has been no shortage of future classics landing in store and online. But one thing this collaboration always nails is their bedding.

I’d argue the Habitat x Morris & Co. bedding drops are some of the most beautiful bedding designs I’ve seen, and now, hopping on the latest bedspread trend, the Hyacinth Quilted Bedspread is the must-have autumn bedroom accessory.

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Habitat x Morris & Co. Habitat X Morris & Co. Hyacinth Quilted Bedspread £60 at Habitat

If you ask me, Habitat is one of the best places to shop Morris & Co. designs , and this latest example does the iconic Arts and Crafts designer justice, not to mention nails one of the biggest bedding trends of the year - the return of the bedspread.

‘Bedspreads fit perfectly with the move towards bedrooms that feel softer, more layered and more considered. We’ve seen a real appetite for interiors that feel comfortable and lived-in rather than overly styled, and a bedspread is a very easy way to bring that look into a bedroom,’ says Expert Comment from Gareth Coxall, Creative Director at Terrys Fabrics .

‘They also tap into the growing popularity of nostalgic, traditional decorating. Quilted finishes, florals and textured fabrics can introduce that slightly vintage feel without having to completely redecorate.’

Amy Lockwood , Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor, agrees, pointing out she’s seen this trend everywhere this year.

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'One of this year's biggest bedding trends is heirloom-style bedding, and this Habitat x Morris & Co. bedspread sums up the look perfectly. I've seen statement quilts at all the big retailers this autumn, from John Lewis' contemporary take on the classic patchwork quilt to Pottery Barn's trad-look quilted bedspread collection . However, Habitat just nailed this on-trend look for a lot less money,’ she says.

(Image credit: Habitat x Morris & Co)

It’s true, John Lewis’s quilts - such as the gorgeous Diamond Patchwork Quilt - retail for £200, while Habitat and Morris & Co’s Hyacinth Bedspread is a far more affordable £60. Yet it still delivers a high-end look.

The Hyacinth bedspread consists of two Morris & Co. prints. The first is Hyacinth, which was designed between 1900 and 1912 by John Henry Dearle, and the second is Woodland Weeds, which was first printed in 1905 by John Henry Dearle.

The bedspread itself is made from 100% cotton and is machine washable for ease of use. Despite its autumnal look, it can be used all year round, adding extra warmth in winter and even replacing your duvet in spring and summer when it gets too warm.

It’s not the only piece of bedding to drop over the week either. Here are a few more Habitat x Morris & Co. designs I can’t stop lusting over.

Habitat x Morris & Co. Habitat X Morris & Co. Apple Cotton Bedding Set - Single £42 at Habitat Inspired by the 1877 William Morris design, this warm, rich bedding is perfect for creating a cosy sleep space this autumn. Habitat x Morris & Co. Habitat X Morris & Co. Hyacinth Cotton Reversible Bedding Set - Single £50 at Habitat If you're a fan of the Hyacinth print, this bedding set also features an on-trend frill for an opulent finish. Habitat x Morris & Co. Habitat X Morris & Co. Leicester Jacquard Throw - 150x125cm £40 at Habitat I love the muted colourways of this throw, it looks so chic. This is the perfect addition to either your bed or sofa.

If there's one thing I'm treating myself this pay day it's this gorgeous bedspread. I can't think of anything better for snuggling up under this autumn.