Considering we’re facing rising energy costs as well as cooler temperatures this winter, it’s a wise idea to start addressing where heat may escape from your home, and experts say insulating your loft hatch is a good place to start.

If you’re looking for areas of the home that leak heat , your loft hatch is unfortunately one of them, with draughts often escaping through the seal. This is just one of five tips property expert Phil Spencer has revealed in collaboration with Wicks , stating that sealing these gaps can help your home retain heat, therefore helping you save on your energy bills .

‘People often assume that making their home warmer and more energy efficient means taking on a big renovation project, but that isn't always the case,’ he said. ‘Some of the places where heat escapes are surprisingly easy to overlook. An unused fireplace, a poorly insulated hot water tank or even the hatch leading into your loft could all be worth checking before winter sets in.’

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Why should you insulate a loft hatch?

Whether you’re looking for ways to delay turning on your central heating , or simply help your home hold onto as much heat as possible, insulating your loft hatch or just sealing the gaps will definitely help, and you can pick up an insulation board for as little as £8.50 at B&Q .

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Insulating your loft hatch is a small detail that’s easily overlooked when considering how to retain heat in your home,’ explains Scott Kemp, national operations manager at Instaloft .

'Warm air rises, and while many homeowners focus on insulating the loft itself, the hatch can be a weak spot. Older hatches are often thin, uninsulated, and don’t seal properly, allowing warm air to escape into the colder loft space and making your heating work harder to keep your home comfortable.

‘The good news is that it’s a relatively simple problem to fix. You can add insulation and draught-proofing to an existing hatch or upgrade to a modern insulated version. There are now several options available with built-in insulation and draught-proofing, designed to close securely and keep the warmth where it belongs. It’s an improvement that’s often made alongside other loft upgrades, such as boarding or fitting a new loft ladder, so the whole space works better together.’

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How much money will you save after insulating a loft hatch?

It would be misleading to tell you that this simple fix will make a significant difference to your energy bills. But it will help your home hold heat better, and this makes it less likely for you to use more energy than you should to heat your home.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

‘There's no set amount you can expect to save from insulating a loft hatch. It depends on how well insulated your home already is and whether the hatch is letting much heat escape. The Energy Saving Trust estimates that insulating a completely uninsulated loft could save around £190 a year in a typical semi-detached house. That figure covers the whole loft, not just the hatch,’ says Joe Francis , the director of Lofts of Bromley Ltd.

‘Insulating the hatch alone won't make a huge difference to your energy bills, but it can help prevent heat being wasted. If there's a draught coming through, sealing it should also help make the landing feel warmer.’

‘Draught-proofing strips are inexpensive and can be fitted around the frame to stop warm air escaping. If the hatch itself has no insulation, adding a suitable insulation board can also help. Just make sure the insulation is securely attached and doesn't prevent the hatch from closing properly. There's little point in having a well-insulated loft if you're still losing heat through an unsealed hatch.’

‘My advice is to start by looking at where warmth might be escaping and tackle the smaller jobs first. Making a few practical improvements can help keep your home more comfortable during the colder months, without necessarily spending a fortune,’ is Phil’s conclusion.

So if you haven't already, insluate your loft hatch and help your home be that little extra energy efficient.