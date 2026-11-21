I'm a Sleep Editor, and if I were looking for an affordable mattress this Black Friday, this is the one place I'd shop
I've always been impressed by this budget-friendly brand
As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the last five years putting all manner of mattresses through their paces. I've tested mattresses that cost over £5000 and mattresses that cost under £150.
In that time, some of the best mattresses I've slept on have surprised me. I've learnt that it's often not the brands with the biggest advertising budgets and flashiest showrooms that offer the best night's sleep.
That's why, if I were looking for an affordable mattress this Black Friday, there's one place I'd be shopping: Silentnight's Black Friday sale, and this is why.
Now, don't get me wrong, there are some brilliant mattress brands out there, and if you have the budget to invest in a Simba, Hypnos, or Harrison Spinks mattress, I thoroughly recommend them all. But even with Simba's Black Friday deals currently running, the best of the brands' mattresses still mean spending a good chunk of money.
That's why I always recommend Silentnight to friends and family looking for a mattress on a budget. And with Silentnight's Black Friday sale running from Friday 20th November to Thursday 3rd December, now's the time to shop if you need a new mattress that won't break the bank.
Affordable and reliably good quality, Silentnight has been making beds and mattresses in the UK for the past 80 years, and I've always found there's a mattress for every kind of sleeper within the brand's range.
However, that breadth of choice does also brings its own problems. Silentnight makes a *lot* of mattresses, and, as a shopper, I always found it very confusing to try and work out which one might suit me best.
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Luckily, I've had the chance to test out numerous Silentnight mattresses at trade shows this year, and as a result, these are the four options I think you should know about.
Another cooling option is the Silentnight Ultragel. This is a very supportive mattress thanks to its 3000 springs, and I found the gel pillow-top layer super comfortable when I tested it out over the summer. This mattress also comes in a soft or firm tension.
Or, another budget-friendly option, Silentnight's bed-in-a-box range, Sleep Now, is perfect if you have awkward access or need a new mattress ASAP. All mattresses are rolled and boxed (so they fit easily around tight corners or staircases), and they can be delivered within 48 hours, straight to your door.
All of these mattresses are already a great price in my book, but whilst Silentnight's Black Friday sale is on, you can also get 10% off sitewide using code SLEEP10.
The brand also offers a 60-night sleep trial on all its mattresses, which allows you to test your chosen mattress out on your own bed for a month or so, and exchange it for a different one if it's not quite the right fit for your sleep preferences.
Plus, it isn't just mattresses that are on sale this week. There's up to 30% off bedding during Silentnight's Black Friday sale too.
Personally, I think that's plenty of reasons to check out this budget-friendly retailer if you're looking to upgrade your bed (or guest bed) before Christmas.
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.