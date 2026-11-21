Comedian and artist Joe Lycett recently unveiled his garden transformation on Instagram, and it makes a serious case for crafting future-proof, low-maintenance gardens that will withstand hotter summers in the future.

Following the extreme heatwaves in summer 2026, I’ve dedicated a lot of time to researching drought-tolerant plants and ways to make a garden more climate resilient . This was predicted to be a huge garden trend back in January, but this summer's weather proved just how important it is to adopt these tactics in a UK garden to keep it flourishing whatever the weather.

Joe’s recent garden transformation is a brilliant example of this. Deliberately opting for plants and grasses that can withstand drought conditions, he has essentially ‘future-proofed’ his gardens in the event of hotter summers. Here’s why expert gardeners say it’s a good idea.

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Joe Lycett's garden transformation

Taking to his Instagram, @joelycett , Joe posted a gardening update , where he revealed the big transformation his garden has undergone, as well as the different features and plants he’d chosen. Please note, his post contains alot of swearing.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Pool)

The one thing that stuck out was Joe’s choice of opting for ‘grasses and stuff that won’t mind a bit of drought so the gorgey oil company execs can still get their bonuses.’ While satirical in his comment, scientists are predicting that 2027 summer could be the global hottest on record , due to the El Niño and climate change. So, if you’re looking to heatproof your garden , I say Joe is onto something.

‘As I'm sure many gardeners would agree, I've found myself having to think less about what survived last winter and more about what will survive the next heatwave,’ says Luke Newnes , gardening expert at Hillarys .

‘Joe might be better known for chaos than careful planning, but this is actually a really sensible approach to gardening. One thing years of gardening has taught me is that choosing the right plant for the right place will save you more work than any maintenance shortcut ever could. A drought-tolerant garden isn't completely hands-off, but once the plants are established, you'll generally spend less time watering, replacing struggling plants and firefighting when the weather turns extreme.’

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What plants has Joe chosen?

Now, if you’re interested in a drought-tolerant garden like Joe’s, then I’m sure you’re keen to know what he’s planted. Luckily, I’ve asked an expert to identify some of his plants.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

‘From the photos, it looks like he’s gone for a mix of sedums and ornamental grasses, two of the most reliable groups for a dry garden,’ says Ashleigh Bradshaw, garden expert at Hayter .

‘Sedums store water in their fleshy leaves so they cope well in a hot spell. There appear to be both taller, upright types and low, spreading ones that will knit together as ground cover over time.

'The grasses include what looks like a purple-leaved variety, and people often choose ornamental grasses for dry gardens because many develop extensive root systems that help them cope with drought. I can also spot some silvery foliage in the mix. Silver or grey leaves are usually a good clue when you’re shopping for a dry garden, as they reflect sunlight and help the plant hold on to moisture.’

What else should we do to make our gardens more climate resillient?

It is not just drought-tolerant planting that will make a difference either. In fact, it’s helpful to change your approach to gardening, prioritising water collection, creating shade and trying more sustainable garden practices.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole/Photoword)

‘If there's one thing I'd encourage gardeners to do to future-proof their outdoor space, it's to focus on building resilience rather than simply reacting to the weather. I always start with the soil, because healthy soil holds onto moisture far better during dry periods,’ says Luke.

‘Alongside that, simple changes like collecting rainwater, planting more shade-giving trees and shrubs, reducing thirsty areas of lawn and introducing tougher plant varieties can all make a real difference. In my experience, it's rarely one big change that transforms a garden, but lots of smaller decisions that help it work with nature rather than against it.’

Make your garden more climate-resillient

Cercis Limited Sedum Autumn Joy Stonecrop Hylotelephium Herbstfreude 9cm Pot Perennial Plant £15.99 at B&Q Not only will sedums fill your garden with beautiful colour, but they're highly draught-tolerant, too. Ward 100l Slimline Black Water Butt £33 at B&Q This slimline water butt holds up to 100L litres of water and will fit in a small garden, too. YouGarden Crab Apple Fruit Tree in a 3l Pot 90cm Tall £33.29 at B&Q Crab apples are excellent at creating shade in a garden, and are pretty drought-tolerant, too.

‘It’s a great transformation for a first year in a new garden. The before photos show mostly bare, churned-up soil, so digging new borders along the fence and edging them was the right first job,’ concludes Ashleigh.

‘He’s kept a good stretch of lawn in the middle, which gives the eye somewhere to rest and keeps the space usable. The dahlias give him height and colour quickly while the slower plants fill out. With so much drought-tolerant planting going in from the start, the borders should need less and less attention as they mature.’

Joe has made a wise choice with his garden. Climate-resilient planting is something we should all be considering.