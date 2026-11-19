As someone who has always plumped for colour, I never thought an all-white bedroom colour scheme would be to my taste, but Claire Sweeney’s white bedroom has just proved me wrong. Her expert use of texture has turned it into a cosy, welcoming space.

You may know Claire for her roles on the soaps Coronation Street and Brookside, on the stage or even for her current stint on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! But her white bedroom idea is also worthy of recognition.

With layers of texture being just one thing all cosy bedrooms have in common , Claire’s stripped-back colour scheme is a truly successful example. Here’s why.

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Of course, the first thing to catch my eye was Claire’s huge white boucle bed, which she said came from The Bedroom Centre . Paired with her white bed was a white textured duvet set, a ribbed throw and, interestingly, a chrome lamp and bedside table.

Where I feel the white could have left the room looking quite bare and stark, this combination of texture has meant the space actually looks warm and inviting. It stops it feeling too cold and, while doing all the heavy lifting, proves that textured materials can have a huge influence on our interiors.

‘White can be a really lovely choice for a bedroom because it creates a light, airy feel and provides a calming backdrop. Claire’s room feels cosy because she has avoided making it look too stark by layering different textures and soft finishes. The upholstered, gently curved headboard, quilted bedding and knitted-looking throw all add softness and make the bed feel particularly inviting. The warm lighting and cream tones also help to take the edge off what could otherwise feel quite cool,’ says Marcin Kasiarz, textile designer at Furl .

(Image credit: Future PLC)

It’s also worth noting that Claire isn’t using the same shade of ‘white’ throughout her bedroom, which also contributes to great definition in her space.

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‘Claire’s bedroom works because it isn’t really all white. Look closely, and there are several shades at play: bright white walls, ivory on the bed, cream blinds and carpet, and a soft mocha pendant shade. That spread of warm tones, plus the glow from the lamps, stops the room from feeling clinical. So yes, white can be beautiful in a bedroom, as long as you treat it as a palette rather than a single colour,’ says Lisa Hensby, founder and creative director, Lisa Hensby Design & Build Studio

How to get the look

‘To make white work in your own bedroom, start with the undertone. Paint large samples on every wall and check them morning and evening. North-facing rooms need a white with a warm yellow or pink base, or they’ll read grey and flat. South-facing rooms can take a cooler white,’ advises Lisa.

‘Next, layer at least three shades and vary the finish: matt walls, a soft sheen on woodwork, chunky fabrics on the bed. Wall panelling is one of my favourite tricks, because it creates gentle shadows that give a white wall real depth.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

Working with neutrals , particularly white, can be tricky if you don’t get the balance right. I’d recommend mixing up your textures like Claire. For example, if you opt for white brushed cotton bedding, I’d recommend pairing it with a faux fur throw, I love this £60 one from M&S for an added layer of texture. Meanwhile, a white marble table lamp, like this one from John Lewis, will add an extra layer of luxury to your set-up.

‘I'd always recommend mixing different fabric finishes, from soft velvets and tactile weaves to linen and textured cushions, to give an all-white scheme more character. You can also introduce subtle variations of white, ivory and warm cream rather than sticking to one shade throughout. This keeps the overall look cohesive but stops it feeling flat or one-dimensional,’ says Marcin.

Shop the style

Claire's bedroom proves you don't need colour to create a cosy space. It's calming and relaxing - everything your sleep space should be.