Everyone’s favourite laundry basket has had a glow-up this autumn. The Joseph Joseph Tota 2 Laundry Basket (£120, Joseph Joseph) has had a couple of clever design upgrades that make sorting your washing even easier and more efficient - and no, you don’t have to sacrifice the sleek design of the original.

The Joseph Joseph Tota Laundry Basket has been a favourite amongst Ideal Home editors for the past few years now. Its original design won over our hearts, as not only can you separate lights and darks, but each section has handles, making the whole process easier.

Now, the Tota 2 has these key features, but it has also upgraded its lid, fixing perhaps the basket’s only pain point. Here’s everything you need to know.

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Joseph Joseph Tota 2 Twin 90l Pale Mushroom Laundry Separation Basket £120 at Joseph Joseph UK

This year, we’ve seen the rise of the pretty laundry basket , and the Joseph Joseph model remains one of the best-looking laundry baskets you can buy. Its sleek, compact design and neutral colourways blend seamlessly into your utility room and bedroom ideas . The Tota 2 is no exception.

At first glance, the two models look very similar. The difference is in the material and the new lid design upgrade. The plastic used for the original lid has been swapped for a luxe felt that matches the side of the laundry basket.

The other upgrade is that the lid now cleverly docks onto the side when in use. So instead of floundering around for a spot to perch the lid while you're lifting the laundry out to take to the washing machine, you just tuck it onto the side where it's always at hand.

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

‘I've had my tota twin laundry basket for 3 years; it was an expensive purchase, but so worth it. It neatly tucks away in the corner of my bedroom and speeds up laundry day as all my colours are pre-sorted. My partner has gone through 2 laundry baskets in the time I've had mine, and it still looks as good as the day I bought it,’ says Rebecca Knight , Ideal Home’s Digital Editor.

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‘However, if I were to buy it again, I'd opt for the Tota 2 Trio (£130, John Lewis) so I have an extra compartment to separate things that need special washing care. I'm also very jealous of the new lid holder feature on the new and improved model!’

I’ll admit that Tota Laundry Baskets are expensive. Rebecca snapped hers up on sale, but does say it is worth it, genuinely streamlining her laundry routine. To further level up your laundry routine she also recommends pairing it with the Hold-All™ Ecru Collapsible 35L Laundry Basket (£37.50, Joseph Joseph) . It is one of the best space-saving laundry baskets as it folds completely flat, making it easy to stash down the side of your washing machine or tuck behind the Tota laundry basket when not in use.

If you're looking to overhaul your laundry routine, here are a couple of other clever buys to help simplify the process.

Joseph Joseph Hold-All™ Ecru Collapsible 35l Laundry Basket £37.50 at Joseph Joseph UK We also love this laundry basket because it fold flat, making it great for sorting laundry in small homes. Minky Waterproof Laundry Basket With Handle - Grey £14 at very.co.uk This waterproof laundry bag alspo folds flat for easy storage and its a brilliant price. Keplin Keplin 170l Collapsible Fabric Lidded Triple Laundry Basket - Grey £37.99 at Argos This stylish basket looks just like the Joseph Joseph Tota but is £100 cheaper. It has 170L total capacity across three section, and each section also has handles for easy removal.

If you laundry routine is due a refresh, the Joseph Joseph Tota 2 is a serious contender for a more streamlined experience.