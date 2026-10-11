Next has dropped the prettiest laundry hamper I've ever seen – and it doubles up as a chic way to hide clutter in any room

Laundry hampers are a practical household buy that I usually want to find ways to hide rather than show off. Let's face it, an overflowing laundry basket doesn't add anything to a bedroom or bathroom scheme! However, Next's latest design has completely changed my mind.

The Next Pink stripe hamper is one of the most stylish laundry hampers I ever did see. In fact, at first glance, I'm not sure I'd even guess it was one.

With its structured shape, pink and white stripe upholstery and pretty brass-effect handle on the lid, it looks far more like a chic upholstered stool or a decorative storage solution than somewhere to stash dirty socks. It's the perfect home buy, and here's why.

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Stripes have been everywhere in interiors recently, and I love how Next has used them to turn something as ordinary as a laundry hamper into a feature you might actually want on display, which is especially useful if you have a lack of storage space to contend with in a bedroom or bathroom.

The upholstered finish makes it feel much more like a piece of furniture, while the brass-effect handle is a small detail that seems to make it look considerably more expensive.

And it isn't all style over substance either. At 55cm high and 35cm wide and deep, it gives you a decent amount og space for clothes without taking up an enormous amount of floor space, which is useful if you have a small bathroom or bedroom. It's also surprisingly lightweight, so you could carry it up and down stairs easily.

(Image credit: Next)

What really sold it to me was that there's no reason you have to use it for laundry. It looks so much like an upholstered storage stool that I could see it working in any room as a secret clutter buster.

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It could be filled with throws and blankets in the living room, used to stash toys in a playroom or to hide random clutter when you've got someone popping over in 10 minutes. I've actually been using it in my daughter's bedroom, where her cuddly toy collection is out of control.

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

There's also a striped laundry bag option that's a little more budget-friendly if you prefer a flexible style, but for me, the structured hamper is the standout. Its furniture-like design means you could move it around the house and give it a completely different purpose.

At £65, it's not the most budget-friendly hamper you can buy. I'd probably opt for something a little more affordable if you think you'll most likely hide it in a cupboard. If, like me, though, you love a bit of practical, pretty-looking storage that contributes to the room rather than detracting from it, the price feels a little more worth it.

Shop pretty laundry basket alternatives

Next Pink Stripe Bag Frill Laundry Bag £22 at Next

Argos Home 60l Boucle Laundry Basket With Hinged Lid - Cream £45 at Argos Joseph Joseph Tota 90-Litre Laundry Separation Basket With Lid, 2 Removable Washing Bags With Handles - Ecru £110 at Amazon UK

Whether you want to use it to conceal a week's worth of washing, your child's toy collection, blankets in the landing or random living room storage idea for clutter, this is the laundry hamper I am happy to have hiding in plain sight.