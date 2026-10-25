I've yet to find a clothes airer as stylish as this Joseph Joseph design – it cleverly hides drying washing in plain sight

Nothing ruins a room's look quite like a clothes airer covered in washing. And having tested and used more clothes airers than I care to remember, there's one design that still stands out for all the right reasons.

The Joseph Joseph Eclipse clothes airer might not be new, but I haven't come across another that makes drying laundry look quite so stylish.

Unlike traditional clothes horses and even the best heated clothes airers, which leave your washing on full display, the Eclipse cleverly conceals it behind a neutral fabric screen. It's a super simple but ingenious solution to the household eyesore that is drying washing indoors, especially in the colder months.

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Joseph Joseph Eclipse 3-Tier Adjustable Laundry Drying Rack £135 at Amazon UK

The clever thing about the Joseph Joseph Eclipse is that it looks more like a snazzy room divider than a clothes airer. The neutral fabric screen hides all the washing hanging behind it, meaning you don't have to spend your evenings staring at socks, towels and underwear drying in the corner of your living room.

Behind the screen are three tiers of drying space, offering 14 metres of hanging room in total. The shelves can be folded down individually to accommodate longer items, and it has wheels that make it easy to move about.

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

It's also really easy to put together, which is a bonus. My only slight gripe is that the fabric screen needs a good iron to get rid of the creases before it looks its best.

I realise complaining about having to iron something designed to make laundry look more attractive is a little ironic (I didn't do it, by the way, but I will steam it now that it's put together!), but it's worth bearing in mind if you're hoping to have it looking picture-perfect.

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(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

At £135, it's not exactly a budget buy, especially since it doesn't have a heating element to help speed up drying times, but what you're paying for is the design and ability to disguise something that's usually a sight to behold.

Shop good-looking clothes airer alternatives

The Joseph Joseph Eclipse isn't going to make the whole process of drying copious amounts of washing any faster, but it does make the whole process a lot easier on the eye.

And when I'm drying laundry all day, every day in winter, there's a lot to be said for an airer that doesn't take over the look of your living space. It might be a tad on the pricier side, but I haven't found a nicer airer that combines practicality with style better!