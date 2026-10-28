Interior experts reveal the 6 things that are making your living room look and feel less cosy – this is how to fix them

Given the sudden drop in temperatures, making your living room - and home in general - feel cosy could not be more timely. But even though an inviting and cocooning lounge is what you’re after, there might be things making your living room less cosy right now as we speak.

That’s why I asked five interior experts what some of those common mistakes to avoid are and what cosy living room ideas they recommend going for instead. They all agreed on the same six issues listed here – but fear not, as they are mostly easy to fix.

‘The living room should be a cosy space in which to relax, socialise and spend time with loved ones, so making sure it's designed properly is key,’ says Emma Deterding, founder and creative director at Kelling Designs. ‘A living room can look beautiful, but if it doesn't feel comfy, welcoming and practical, it won't be a space you'll want to spend much time in.’

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1. Bright lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)

When it comes to creating an ambiance in any given room, lighting is key. And the lounge is no exception. In fact, the wrong living room lighting ideas are usually what makes the space feel the opposite cosy most often.

‘A common mistake is relying on just one harsh overhead light – this can feel stark and harsh, which is the opposite of cosy,’ says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village.

‘Instead of relying on one overhead light, a good lighting scheme includes multiple sources of light. A combination of task, ambience and accent lighting creates pockets of cosy lighting around the lighting room and feels welcoming and inviting.’

Aside from the light source, it’s also about going for the right light warmth and temperature. Warm white light bulbs are generally the right choice. ‘Choose warm-toned bulbs and place lamps near sofas or in darker corners to make the room feel more intimate,’ says Nicky Emlick, interior designer and creative director at Sofa.com. ‘Dimmable lighting is also a great option, allowing you to adjust the atmosphere throughout the day.’

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2. Lack of texture

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Interior designers, including Kelly Hoppen, always say that texture is the most important element in any space. If your living room lacks a variety of textures, it’s going to feel flat and not cosy at all.

‘One of the most common mistakes is overlooking texture,' Nicky at Sofa.com explains. 'A living room can have beautiful furniture and a considered colour palette, but if everything feels flat or is made from the same material, the space can lack warmth and depth. A cosy room should appeal to the senses, and a mix of tactile fabrics and natural materials helps create that inviting, layered feel.'

Instead, layer cushions, throws, rugs and even wall coverings in different tactile finishes for a soft and cosy feel.

3. Bare walls

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

‘Bare walls can also make a living room feel unfinished or lacking in personality. While a minimalist approach can work beautifully, without artwork, mirrors or other decorative details, a space can sometimes feel impersonal rather than somewhere that reflects the people who live there,’ Nicky at Sofa.com warns.

I’m currently in the process of filling my flat’s walls with art. And I can attest that the more I fill them, the cosier my space feels. ‘Make the most of your walls by treating them as part of the overall scheme. Artwork can introduce colour and personality, while mirrors help reflect natural light and create a greater sense of space,’ Nicky adds.

4. Too-small furniture

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Scale is another very important aspect to get right when getting the best sofa for your lounge or any other piece of furniture. You don’t want it to be too small or too big for the room. But when it comes to cosiness, the cardinal sin is furniture - and even rugs - being too small.

‘Consider the space you are working with and prioritise the most important furniture – usually the sofa,’ says Francesca Leat, owner and head designer at Francesca Leat Interiors. ‘Sizing is key so working out a furniture plan in advance should be the priority. Furniture that is the wrong size for a space can make it feel extremely uninviting.’

Emma at Kelling Designs agrees, ‘Choosing furniture that's too small for the space can leave it feeling sparse and lacking in character.’

5. Furniture pushed against the walls

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

In addition to choosing the right size of furniture for your living room, the way you arrange it is also important to a feeling of cosiness – or lack thereof.

‘When it comes to the layout, most people put all the furniture around the perimeter of the room, which can leave the space feeling disconnected and lacking in intimacy,' Emma at Kelling Designs explains.

'Rather than pushing all your sofas and furniture up against the walls, why not consider floating them to help create a more inviting feel? Bringing furniture closer together and creating a central focal point with a coffee table or ottoman will help to make the room feel more intimate,’

6. Emptiness

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Much like the bare walls, general emptiness in the room also reads as less cosy. ‘It's important to avoid leaving too much empty space between furniture, as this can make a living room feel quite formal and unwelcoming, rather than somewhere to relax and unwind,’ Emma at Kelling Designs says.

‘Having enough stuff within the environment to stop echoes is really important,’ says Chris Cooke, head of design at King Living. ‘If you're in a space and the echo keeps occurring, just keep adding more stuff, essentially. It will feel cosier, and sound will not reflect off the walls as much, and that will feel cosier, too.’

‘It's the small details that make a space feel welcoming,' adds Francesca Leat. 'Coffee table books, throw rugs, artwork and accessories all enhance a space and make it feel more lived in. Often these finishing touches are overlooked for fear of a space feeling too cluttered but it is that look and feel of a room being used and lived in that makes it more homely.’

My top cosy living room picks

Are you guilty of any of these cosy living room mistakes? Or is your living room all ready and set for cosy season?