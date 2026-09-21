John Lewis has a secret stash of pretty laundry baskets that make a boring chore glamorous – and tap into autumn’s biggest trend

One thing I’ve learned during my time at Ideal Home is that functional items can, and often should, be beautiful. And if anything is beating the drum of pretty yet functional, it’s John Lewis’ new range of laundry baskets .

Given that this is an item that is on show in our homes, whether that be your bedroom, bathroom or utility room, I think it makes absolute sense that pretty laundry baskets should be available for every home.

John Lewis has answered our call, dropping stunning new styles that add glamour to such a boring chore. You may already be aware that wicker is a defining home decor trend this autumn, and imagined into a laundry basket genuinely looks fabulous.

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Wicker has been a breakout trend for autumn 2026, particularly in the form of wicker vases and lamps. But it’s also perfect for your laundry basket, as John Lewis demonstrates. Wicker is a natural material and typically a warm, brown colourway, making it gentle on the eye and relaxing - perfect for inclusion in your bedroom storage ideas .

A natural wicker laundry basket is the perfect balance of good looks and being able to blend into your surroundings. If you have a classic country style, it’s an ideal laundry basket material for your home.

First to catch my eye was undoubtedly the Oval Seagrass Storage Basket (£30) , which is perfect for depositing loads of laundry around your home. It has integrated handles and sturdy construction to make the chore easier, while its stunning design looks far more expensive than its £30 price tag. I love the blend of rich, autumnal red and beige - it makes the basket look like fallen leaves.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Similarly, the Wicker Oval Laundry Basket (£35) offers the same function, but has a more traditional look. It combines classic woven wicker with a white fabric insert and bow to create a timeless style that won’t look out of place in any home.

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Lastly, the Rectangular Bulrush Lidded Laundry Basket (£90) is large enough to hold the washing of a busy household, yet its simple, timeless look means it won’t take up too much visual space. It also tucks neatly along a wall or in a corner, taking up less physical space, too.

It’s also made from natural bullrush, a sustainable grass that grows in brackish water to help improve soil and water quality. It’s lidded and comes with built-in handles to keep dirty laundry out of sight.

These may be the newest additions to John Lewis’ pretty laundry baskets, but they’re not the only ones. Here are a few more styles that have caught my eye.

John Lewis John Lewis Wicker Corner Lidded Laundry Basket, Brown £60 at John Lewis This stylish design slots into any corner, taking up minimal space in a room. John Lewis John Lewis Round Wicker Laundry Basket £70 at John Lewis This classic laundry basket style is so pretty and will suit any home decor style. John Lewis John Lewis Willow Laundry Basket, Natural £85 at John Lewis If you have a big or busy household, this basket holds loads of washing, without being an eyesore.

If you find your current luandry basket is a bit of an eyesore in your home, consider upgrading to one of these gorgeous woven alternatives.