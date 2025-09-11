If you want seasonal decor, Aldi’s autumn range is surprisingly chic – these are the picks to add to your basket
There’s an undeniable chill in the air, but instead of mourning the end of summer, celebrate the start of Autumn, and what better way to celebrate than with the launch of Aldi’s autumnal range?
Landing in stores on Sunday (14 September), the supermarket has once again proved it has its fingers on the pulse when it comes to nailing autumnal home decor trends.
With everything from pumpkin-shaped Le Creuset alternatives to a set of gorgeous ceramic LED lights, these are the chicest buys from Aldi’s autumnal range.
What to watch for at Aldi
First up on my list is the Aldi Large Pumpkin Dish (£12.99), which is a brilliant alternative to the Le Creuset Cast Iron Pumpkin Casserole (£289). Available in red and orange colourways, there is also a mushroom version, which is not only adorable but bang on trend.
Aldi is well known for providing both quality and affordable Le Creuset alternatives, so you can rest assured that, while they won’t be as long-lasting as the French brand, these dishes will serve you well.
Alongside the kitchenware, the second chic decor I spotted was the Aldi LED Autumn Halloween Ceramic (£2.99). Whimsy and cute, choose from a ceramic pumpkin, toadstool or pair of ghosts. While I’ve had my eye on the Lights4fun Ceramic Pumpkin (£24.99 at Amazon), I’ll admit that Aldi has pipped them to the post on price. These pretty ceramic lamps are perfect to add some autumnal charm to your mantlepiece or windowsills.
It wouldn’t be an Aldi autumnal drop without the inclusion of seasonal autumnal scents. Aldi fragrances are really good; in fact, they even make the list as part of our best reed diffusers. So, you should definitely check out the Aldi Premium Reed Diffuser (£9.99) when it lands in store. It’s available in three scents, Vanilla, Smoked Woods and Golden Amber, ready to make your home smell nice and cosy.
I love a vanilla fragrance and would typically opt for a classic scent such as The White Company’s Seychelles diffuser (£35). But the £9.99 price tag, coupled with a stylish vessel, has convinced me to try Aldi’s diffuser - especially as Aldi diffusers have never let me down before.
Aldi Specialbuys may be cheap, but they certainly don't lack on quality, and I have to say the autumn range looks great. What do you think?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
