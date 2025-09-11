If you want seasonal decor, Aldi’s autumn range is surprisingly chic – these are the picks to add to your basket

There’s an undeniable chill in the air, but instead of mourning the end of summer, celebrate the start of Autumn, and what better way to celebrate than with the launch of Aldi’s autumnal range?

Landing in stores on Sunday (14 September), the supermarket has once again proved it has its fingers on the pulse when it comes to nailing autumnal home decor trends .

With everything from pumpkin-shaped Le Creuset alternatives to a set of gorgeous ceramic LED lights, these are the chicest buys from Aldi’s autumnal range.

What to watch for at Aldi

First up on my list is the Aldi Large Pumpkin Dish (£12.99) , which is a brilliant alternative to the Le Creuset Cast Iron Pumpkin Casserole (£289) . Available in red and orange colourways, there is also a mushroom version, which is not only adorable but bang on trend.

Aldi is well known for providing both quality and affordable Le Creuset alternatives , so you can rest assured that, while they won’t be as long-lasting as the French brand, these dishes will serve you well.

Alongside the kitchenware, the second chic decor I spotted was the Aldi LED Autumn Halloween Ceramic (£2.99) . Whimsy and cute, choose from a ceramic pumpkin, toadstool or pair of ghosts. While I’ve had my eye on the Lights4fun Ceramic Pumpkin (£24.99 at Amazon) , I’ll admit that Aldi has pipped them to the post on price. These pretty ceramic lamps are perfect to add some autumnal charm to your mantlepiece or windowsills.

KIRKTON HOUSE Led Autumn Halloween Ceramic £2.99 at Aldi Choose from three adorable designs and add some subtle autumn charm to your home. Lights4fun Lights4fun Ceramic Pumpkin £24.99 at Amazon I love a pretty pumpkin in September and the warm glow of this LED light looks extra cosy.

It wouldn’t be an Aldi autumnal drop without the inclusion of seasonal autumnal scents. Aldi fragrances are really good; in fact, they even make the list as part of our best reed diffusers . So, you should definitely check out the Aldi Premium Reed Diffuser (£9.99) when it lands in store. It’s available in three scents, Vanilla, Smoked Woods and Golden Amber, ready to make your home smell nice and cosy.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I love a vanilla fragrance and would typically opt for a classic scent such as The White Company’s Seychelles diffuser (£35) . But the £9.99 price tag, coupled with a stylish vessel, has convinced me to try Aldi’s diffuser - especially as Aldi diffusers have never let me down before.

Hotel Collection Premium Reed Diffuser £9.99 at Aldi Aldi reed diffusers are some of the best you can buy, and always come at a great price. These premium reed diffusers look incredibly sleek and stylish - you wouldn't believe they were only £9.99. The White Company UK Seychelles Diffuser | Diffusers | the White Company £35 at The White Company The White Company are also producers of some of the best fragrances and Seychelles is one of their most popular.

Aldi Specialbuys may be cheap, but they certainly don't lack on quality, and I have to say the autumn range looks great. What do you think?