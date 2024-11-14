How to prevent mould in wardrobes - expert-approved tips to protect your furniture and your clothes
Say goodbye to mould for good
Knowing how to prevent mould in wardrobes is something everyone should know. After all, mould won’t just cause unsightly stains in your wardrobe. It can also make your clothes smell musty and quickly spread throughout the rest of your house - and nobody wants that.
Although most of us have big dreams of having the ultimate walk-in wardrobe, the reality is that many of us don’t have the cash or space to bring these dreams to life. Instead, we store our clothes, shoes and accessories in freestanding or fitted wardrobes or random cupboards that have been commandeered around the house. And these small spaces can come with some complications.
Of course, getting rid of mould should be your first port of call if you’ve spotted the tell-tale signs of mould in your wardrobe. When you’ve done that, you can focus your attention on stopping mould in a wardrobe from coming back. And you know what they say: prevention is always better than the cure.
1. Dry your clothes properly
Mould often builds up in wardrobes due to excess moisture, so if you want to keep mould away from your favourite clothes, you should rethink your washing and drying habits.
Melissa Denham, Interior Design Expert at Hammonds Fitted Furniture, explains, ‘Damp in wardrobes is usually caused by condensation and damp clothing. You should never tidy away clothes that haven’t fully dried as it introduces moisture into an enclosed space. Not only this, but when damp is mixed with the dark conditions of a closed wardrobe, it can create an ideal breeding space for mould.’
Of course, we understand that properly drying clothes in winter is especially difficult when you can’t pop it out on the line. Fortunately, there are countless products out there that will help to dry your clothes quickly - including the best heated airers.
2. Reduce the moisture levels
One of the best ways to stop mould from coming back in a room is to monitor and maintain the humidity level, as this will prevent moisture build-up. And you can use this same thinking to stop mould in your wardrobes, as keeping the area surrounding and inside your wardrobe at the ideal humidity will keep both moisture and mould at bay.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Tim Warren, a DIY expert from Adkwik, says, ‘To combat mould, try to keep the humidity level roughly between 40 and 60%. You can install a dehumidifier to help remove excess moisture from the air and desiccants are substances that will absorb moisture from the air, such as baking soda or uncooked rice.’
He adds, ‘Placing these in your wardrobe can help to keep the air dry, reducing the risk of mould growth. You can also buy artificial moisture-absorbing desiccants, such as silica gel packets or charcoal bags.’
In our opinion, investing in one of the best dehumidifiers would be the best port of call if you have larger wardrobes - but smaller ones may benefit from hanging moisture absorbers instead.
These lavender-scented moisture absorbers just need to be hung amongst your clothes to work their magic. There are eight sachets and four hanging hooks in this pack.
Our Managing Editor, Thea Babbington-Stitt, has the bigger version of this non-electric dehumidifier and absolutely loves it. So, the smaller one is perfect for popping in the bottom of your wardrobe to prevent mould.
3. Add some ventilation
Incorporating good ventilation and airflow may sound impossible in enclosed wardrobes, but it’s easier than you think. And taking some time to do so can be the difference between a wardrobe full of mould and a mould-free space.
If you have sliding doors on your wardrobe, Melissa advises that you ‘leave your sliding wardrobe doors open to allow the air to flow through the wardrobe. Sliding wardrobes are great for this, as they won’t block your path of make the room look messy.’
If you have a freestanding wardrobe or one where the doors open out into the room, however, you won’t be able to do this. In this instance, Tim suggests installing wardrobe vents.
‘Having vents built into your wardrobe can help with airflow and reduce humidity, as it helps the air inside the wardrobe to circulate and removes excess moisture that may be gathering inside,’ he says. ‘This can be particularly helpful if you have fitted wardrobes, especially those that are fitted to an outside wall.’
And while these can be fiddly to install, they typically aren’t on show - so it doesn’t matter if your drilling is a little wonky.
These wardrobe vents are fairly easy to install and can add some all-important ventilation to your hanging space. Then, you shouldn't get any mould.
4. Use cedar hangers
You might already know that cedar hangers are the key to getting rid of clothes moths, but another perk is that they can also prevent mould in wardrobes. Plus, they’re extremely affordable and won’t take up a huge amount of space.
Melissa says, ‘Cedar hangers are another great solution that can absorb moisture, giving your clothes a pleasant smell whilst also preventing moths.’
If you also want to keep mould out of your clothes drawers, you could buy a cedar wood set that comes with blocks and balls, too.
This set is full of different options, so you can choose to hang the wood with your clothes or pop the balls or squares on the base of your wardrobe to keep mould at bay.
5. Declutter your clothes
Ultimately, the more clothes you have in your wardrobe, the more you may struggle with mould. And while we’re not telling you to get rid of every single item you own, it’s well worth taking the time to declutter your wardrobe.
'If you have too many clothes within an enclosed space, this can limit how much air is able to circulate and trap moisture in the wardrobe,’ Tim warns. ‘Try to space clothes apart reasonably where possible, or move some intro drawers or other storage spaces.’
If you pile your trousers on the bottom of your wardrobe, you might want to consider hanging them up instead. This hanger will ensure that they're hung in the most efficient, space-saving way.
FAQs
What is the cheapest homemade moisture absorber?
Both salt and baking soda are generally considered to be the cheapest homemade moisture absorbers. You can pick up bottles of these household essentials for under £1 and use them to keep damp and condensation at bay.
To use these items, all you need to do is place a bowl of salt or baking soda in the problem area. These powdery substances will then absorb the moisture and keep it out of your home. However, you will need to refresh the bowls with new salt or baking soda every few days to maintain its effectiveness.
Does opening windows reduce humidity?
Yes, it does! By opening your windows, you allow the air in your home to circulate and flow through every room. As it does this, the humid hair will escape, and the remaining air should settle at a relatively comfortable humidity level.
However, opening your windows for too long on particularly humid or rainy days could have the opposite effect. That’s why most experts advise opening your windows for just 20 minutes every day to reduce humidity in your home, which could help combat (or prevent) the issue in your wardrobe too.
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
-
Wall Christmas trees are the ultimate festive trend for small spaces – these are the best ideas I've seen
7 wall Christmas tree ideas to bring festive decor into even the smallest of spaces
By Sara Hesikova
-
This is the temperature your home should be to avoid damp, mould and condensation, according to experts
Experts also warn not to let your home drop below 14 degrees
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Interior design star Banjo Beale speaks to us about Scottish style and his life in the Hebrides
And why heritage and quirkiness is the look he's loving now
By Andrea Childs
-
Where to store bedding - the best places to keep duvets, pillows and bed linen around the house
Experts share their top tips to avoid that musty smell when storing bedding at home
By Zoë Phillimore
-
Is expensive bedding worth it? I've reviewed sleep-products for years and this is how much you should spend on bed linen
The price of bedding can vary widely, here is what you need to know about budgeting for a good quality set
By Zoë Phillimore
-
John Lewis has a custom duvet that costs a staggering £12,000 - its rare duck down is what makes it so special
Would you be willing to break the bank for a good night sleep?
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to make a bedroom smell lovely without candles – 6 gentle ways to fragrance your space and turn it into a sleep sanctuary
There are no candles needed to make your bedroom smell heavenly good
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to choose the right size lamp for your bedside table - the 4 golden rules design experts use
Follow our easy guide to ensure your bedside lamps are the perfect size for your space and avoid any costly mistakes
By Holly Walsh
-
Do your bedside lamps need to match? Design experts agree on this approach for a calming scheme
Looking to switch up your bedside lamps but not sure whether to go matchy-matchy or mix things up a bit?
By Holly Walsh
-
10 Bedroom ceiling light ideas to illuminate your space in style
If you're looking to update your bedroom ceiling lighting, we've got plenty of ideas to inspire you from pendants to chandeliers and everything in between
By Holly Walsh
-
How to stop condensation on bedroom windows - 7 simple changes that will make a big difference this winter
Say goodbye to condensation with these 7 simple tips
By Lauren Bradbury