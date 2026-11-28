One of my biggest bugbears at home is random piles of shoes strewn around the front door, which is why I’m investing in Argos Home’s £15 Shoe Storage Box to minimise this problem and give guests somewhere to leave their shoes as they visit over the festive period.

As someone with a tiny hallway , even the smallest amount of clutter can quickly overwhelm the small space and make it look incredibly messy. I won’t lie, picking up shoes feels like the bane of my existence, which is why something like the Argos shoe storage box has caught my eye.

Even if you plan to dump your shoes as you come through the door, this handy shoe storage idea makes it easy. Now, in the run-up to Christmas, I’m looking for ways that make hosting easier and my home more presentable. This is why I’m choosing the Argos Home shoe organiser.

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Argos Home Argos Home Shoe Storage Box - Natural £15 at Argos

I’m a sucker for any sort of storage solution that promises to keep my home in order. My one-bed flat had only a boiler cupboard and my kitchen for storage when I moved in, which meant I have had to learn to be quite clever with space. So, I’m always looking out for nifty designs such as Dunelm’s rotating shoe storage (which is currently half price at £99.50) and Lakeland’s boot-friendly shoe rack .

I’m not alone in the sentiment, as Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor, Lauren Bradbury , swears by an Amazon shoe organiser to keep her small hallway in order. She says she has used her shoe organiser every day since purchase.

‘I love these types of shoe organisers and always bring mine out when I’m hosting, as they’re so easy for guests to use when they enter the house (which means no muddy footprints on the carpet!) Then, if I don’t want it out on show, I can simply fold it up and tuck it away and out of sight so they don’t take up any much-needed space in my small home,’ she says.

(Image credit: Argos Home)

Argos Home’s Shoe Storage Box is practically identical to Lauren’s Amazon choice (albeit a little cheaper). It holds 16 pairs of shoes neatly at once, and made from a neutral material, it will easily blend into your decor.

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It has a clear top panel so you can see what’s inside (and protect it from dust), and when it’s not in use, the box folds completely flat for easy storage. The Argos Shoe Storage Box is also highly rated by Ideal Home’s Content Creator Eve Scholes .

‘I love it for all of my kids' shoes. I feel like whenever they aren’t in there, I can only ever find one and the second could literally be anywhere. But this means I can keep everything together by the back door, and the clear top means I know exactly what's in there. No more running around looking under the sofa for trainer number two,’ she says.

Alternatives

Don't succumb your home to clutter this Christmas. The right shoe storage will keep yours and your guest's shoes neatly in place.