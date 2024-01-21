Aldi's new £5 expresso maker could be the key to finally kicking your expensive takeaway coffee habit

Coffee lovers, we have exciting news. Aldi is selling a stovetop espresso maker and a cafetiere that has landed in stores today. Each piece of kit is available to buy for just £5.99, making for the perfect budget coffee setup to lift this blue January.

Although the best coffee machines may be a caffeine fiend's go-to for their morning brew, there's nothing like getting down and dirty with other methods. Even more so if the idea of a dedicated kitchen coffee station is well out of the equation, given you've been left to wrangle with the woes of a small kitchen layout.

Stovetop espresso makers and cafetieres offer the best of both worlds by still promising amazing-tasting coffee without the added expenses or loss of space in your kitchen. Considering Aldi's offering will set you back just under £6 a pop, that is a very affordable fast-track to cafe-worthy coffee.

Aldi's new cafetiere (Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi espresso maker and cafetiere

The idea of cafe kitchens was forecasted by Pinterest to be on the rise for 2024 kitchen trends, as more and more people are looking to emulate that coffee shop feel and culture within the comfort of their own homes, without shelling out £3.20 for a latte.

Luckily for us, Aldi's newest Specialbuys launch proves that you don't need to break the bank to fill your home with the sweet aroma of coffee every morning. Aldi's Espresso Maker and Cafetiere Maker are both just £5.99 each and will allow you to live your best life and make what could be your cheapest cup of coffee.

Aldi's new stovetop espresso maker (Image credit: Aldi)

The espresso maker comes in a sleek, stainless steel colour. Simply add water, fill it with the desired amount of medium ground coffee and pop it on the smallest hob ring. Fit for approximately six cups, it's a must-have for a family of coffee lovers.

The cafetiere, on the other hand, is available in three colours – black, navy, or burnt orange – and is designed to help you easily make a simple, smooth-tasting, timeless cup of coffee.

Better yet, if you've been seeing Stanley Cups everywhere but don't fancy paying the higher price tag, Aldi is also selling an Insulated Tumbler for just £3.99 which was released today alongside the espresso maker and cafetiere. It's perfect for on-the-go, whether that be your commute to work or running errands.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Alternatively, if you can't make it into an Aldi store this weekend to snap up these budget buys, here is a selection of other espresso makers and cafetieres to consider picking up.

Here's to barista-level coffee for a fraction of the price.