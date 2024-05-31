This genius organising must-have is a kitchen cupboard saviour – and it costs less than £10
Say farewell to chipped mugs with this Amazon buy
If you’re anything like us then you treasure your collection of mugs dearly (I, for one, have something of an addiction to finding new ones). And when you care about something then it’s worth putting a bit of effort into protecting it - and that’s exactly what this ingenious Amazon mug stacker does.
As well as working brilliantly as a protective kitchen storage idea designed to spare your drinkware from breaks caused by clumsy stacking, it also works as a space-saving way to store mugs as it creates an additional, even space to stack them on top of one another.
At £9.59 for a pack of 6, the versatile Amazon Adjustable Drinkware Stackers are having something of a moment of social media, with the likes of influencer Jen Adams (@girlyyouarebeautiful) showcasing it in TikTok videos.
Amazon’s hack for stacking mugs
With over 100 units sold in the last month, we’re pretty sure we’re looking at the next kitchen storage trend. After all, anyone who currently trusts in a somewhat teetering stack of mugs and cups is likely to benefit from this product.
Since the mug stackers are adjustable they can be stretched or contracted as necessary, meaning they can easily hold drinkware of any size - even uneven or unusual shapes go such as those on show in Jen’s TikTok.
Existing Amazon customers are singing the item's praises with one writing, ‘Very handy to stack mugs. The adjustable bars on the sides make sure you can stack large or small mugs no matter what.’ While another added, ‘Saw these on Facebook on Amazon products. Love them, have purchased for me, mum and niece. Great space saver.’
Amazon is a great resource for discovering practical and problem-solving products, especially when they come as highly recommended as this one or the Amazon castor wheels for kitchen appliances. Cue: add to basket.
