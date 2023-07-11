We've discovered a secret way to get 20% off a Ninja air fryer at Amazon all year round

If you’ve been waiting for Amazon Prime Day to save some money on the best dual-zone air fryer, did you know that there is a secret way to save even more on your Amazon purchase? Well, let us introduce you to Amazon Warehouse.

In particular, we'd like to introduce you to some of the incredible Amazon Warehouse air fryers deals to be had.

Amazon Warehouse air fryer deals - save up to 20%

While Amazon Prime Day will offer big savings over July 11th and 12th this year, you can save all year round simply by going to a specific area of the Amazon website.

The Warehouse section is a bit of a treasure trove, if you know where to look. Plus, Prime Members can get an extra 20% off a Ninja air fryer on Prime Day simply by shopping via Amazon Warehouse.

So, if you’ve missed out on a Prime Day deal or are struggling to find a certain air fryer in stock either on Amazon or another online retailer, we definitely recommend heading to the Warehouse section to see what type of deals there are to be had.

We've spotted not only our favourite Ninja air fryer on there but the Instant air fryer too. So snap up a great deal now before the secret gets out!

Amazon Warehouse air fryer deals

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer AF300UK | Was £219.99 Now £163.34 Dual baskets, six cooking functions and a large cooking capacity makes this one of the best dual zone air fryers around.

COSORI Small Air Fryer Oven 2L, 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer | Was £69.99 Now £37.52 If you routinely cook for just one person or everyone in your household eats at different times, this mini COSORI air fryer is a great option. It's also one of the most affordable that we've found.

What is Amazon Warehouse?

According to Amazon, ‘Amazon Warehouse offers great deals on quality used, pre-owned, or open box products.’ So, this is essentially customer returns and mildly damaged goods. However, you can expect to find some great deals and discounts because of this. If you’re a savvy shopper, you’ll certainly want to know about this somewhat secret section of the website.

In addition to air fryers, you’ll also find a range of home and kitchen appliances, cleaning products and even gardening items such as lawnmowers. Each product is thoroughly tested by Amazon, with detailed descriptions provided to enable you to make the best choice. And depending on the condition of the item, you may see even greater discounts.

(Image credit: Zwilling )

Each product is given an overall grading, from ‘Like New’ and ‘Very Good’ to ‘Good’ and ‘Acceptable’. While some may have been used several times, others are referred to as ‘open box’, which means that they’ve simply been opened by a previous buyer before being returned to Amazon, making them completely unused.

(Image credit: Ninja)

If you’re a little unsure of buying something used or from a box that has been opened before, purchasing from this section of the Amazon website gives you all the same benefits as buying something brand new from the site. Your item will be delivered by Amazon, with you having the same returns rights and customer service as you would have ordinarily. And for us, that makes shopping via it an absolute no brainer.

So, if you haven’t yet discovered the many benefits of air frying or are looking to upgrade your current one to a larger capacity or more powerful option, shopping this way could allow you to save some serious money while being able to get your hands on an air fryer that may be sold out elsewhere.

How do I find the Amazon Warehouse deals?

Instead of typing ‘air fryers’ generally into Amazon, you’ll want to click the little dropdown at the left hand side of the search bar. Scroll down until you see Amazon Warehouse. By selecting this dropdown, you’ll exclusively see the Warehouse deals.

To make sure that it is in fact an Amazon Warehouse deal and not a third-party seller who just so happens to be selling that particular item with a discount, look out for this disclaimer ‘Sold by Amazon Warehouse Fulfilled by Amazon’ just above the Add to Basket button.

Since these are buyer returns, used items or products that may merely have a bashed box, the stock in this section of the website does vary and fluctuate. Which is why it’s always worth checking back if you’re looking for a specific model or deal.