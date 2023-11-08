Angela Scanlon’s funky mug is what dopamine decor is all about – and we’re obsessed with it
This is how the Strictly star brings a bit of fun to every cuppa
One of the current favourites to win Strictly’s current 21st season, Angela Scanlon is the ultimate cool girl whose style and interior choices never cease to inspire us. Of course, Angela is no stranger to interior design, having hosted home renovation TV show Your Home Made Perfect for all of its four seasons. Our latest Angela-induced obsession? Funky, slightly wonky mugs that purposely look a little like a child had a hand in making them.
We know. It doesn’t sound like it should work but somehow this particular home decor trend really does. And the Strictly contestant is not the only one who’s fallen in love with them. These mugs, made by highly skilled ceramicists, are popping up everywhere.
Previously, Angela put her giant clam shell decor on the top of our wishlist. And now, it’s these mugs which fit right in with the current dopamine decor trend.
The Irish presenter introduced her favourite mug in an Instagram reel sharing the perfect hot cacao recipe, which by the end she sips out of her variation on the Wiggle mug by Harlie Brown Studio. Her exact colourway is currently sold out but we’ve found some equally maximalist and somewhat childish (in a good way) alternatives.
Angela Scanlon’s dopamine decor mug
First, it was the vintage-inspired tableware trend that took over our dinner tables and kitchen cupboards. And now, it’s “dopamine” mugs as dopamine decor is where this trend of eccentric mugs undoubtedly comes from.
‘We've heard of dopamine decorating, and I think eccentric mugs do just that,’ says Harriet Pringle, founder of homeware marketplace Narchie. ‘Brightly coloured, patterned and boldly decorated mugs are an easy way to inject some fun into everyday pieces.’
A post shared by ANGELA SCANLON (@angelascanlon)
A photo posted by on
What is dopamine decorating? Anything colourful and fun that will have a mood-boosting effect, as Amy Wilson, in-house interior designer at 247 Blinds and 247 Curtains, explains. ‘Dopamine decor will help you bring a mood-boosting aesthetic to your home. It should be colourful, fun and full of personality. Contrasting colours are ideal for creating a colourful boost.’
Anything from the colour-drenching paint trend to mix-and-match bedding is essentially a symptom of dopamine decor.
Get the look
Similarly to Angela's sold-out Harlie Brown Studio mug, this design by the brand also has a streak of contrasting glaze, only this one resembles a watercolour painting. We might even prefer this one to the original. The Twist design also has a less spiralled handle compared to Angela's Wiggle, if that is top of your priority list.
You can always rely on Etsy to come through with things like funky handmade mugs. Featuring an irregular, hand-kneaded shape, this marbled cup boasts a wider silhouette and a smaller hadnle compared to Angela's cup. But it's just as fun.
So if you’re after the trendy Angela Scanlon mug look, then you know where to go.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
This Instagram hack turns £4 charity shop glassware into gorgeous mood lighting
Make your charity shop finds work ten times harder
By Jullia Joson
-
Drew&Cole Adoro pizza oven review - cook homemade, wood-fired pizzas at home in 60 seconds
The Adoro from Drew&Cole was a 5-star first pizza oven experience for our reviewer. It's only £180!
By Heather Young
-
Monty Don is ditching a winter greenhouse essential this year – and you should, too
If it's good enough for Monty Don, it's good enough for us...
By Kayleigh Dray