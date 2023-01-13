This Asda air fryer costs under £30 and has over 900 5-star reviews

Asda is selling an air fryer for under £30 and shoppers nationwide are giving this brilliant budget buy glowing 5-star reviews.

While some people are keen on getting their hands on the best air fryer, some are just wanting to nab a model that won't break the bank – but who's to say that you can't get the best of both worlds? Shoppers are dishing out glowing reviews for this Asda air fryer for its high value and quality.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sussie Bell)

Asda air fryer

Asda's Black Compact Air Fryer (opens in new tab) is hailing in at a currently discounted price of £28 from its usual £32 price point – a budget buy that has shoppers hooked.

Asda claims that 'whether you’re looking to cook crispy chips or roast chicken portions, this compact air fryer from George Home can do it all,' and by the looks of its over 900 5-star reviews, the appliance appears to not disappoint.

(Image credit: Asda)

Black Compact Air Fryer | £32 £28, Asda (opens in new tab) This sleek, black budget air fryer sports a 1.5L capacity, ideal for cooking comfortably for 1-2 people and a 30-minute timer with auto shut off.

With a 1.5L capacity, this appliance is ideal for smaller households, able to comfortably cater for 1-2 people. Sorry, larger households, you might have to pass on this one. Although, rest assured that there are some great air fryer deals out there for bigger-capacity air fryers in stock.

The Asda air fryer has a 30-minute timer with auto shut off, meaning you can set it and get on with other tasks as well. However, just because it has a timer doesn't mean you shouldn't still be keeping an eye on it from time to time – this is one of the most common air fryer mistakes to avoid.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sussie Bell)

Reviewers have dubbed this small kitchen appliance as their 'best buy ever' and 'value for money', with one reviewer even claiming that they've replaced their former branded air fryer with the Asda air fryer instead.

'I used to have a large capacity branded air fryer which was so big I had to hide it away in a cupboard and go through much faff to get out. It took ages to clean too. This is so much better for the two of us,' they boasted. This one is definitely a winner for those with small kitchen layouts.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Foster)

Will you be joining the hype and trying the Asda air fryer out for yourself?