Dualit has given its iconic toaster a fresh new look — it's a bold and sophisticated choice
The iconic toaster has been given a modern update
When it comes to toasters it doesn't get much more iconic than Dualit, but this March the famous toaster is getting a fresh new look with a matt black finish.
You can’t think of the best toasters (or best kettles) without mentioning Dualit. They're built to last and look amazing too.
The brand has revealed an extension to its heritage range of Classic Toaster, called the Stealth Edition, that will be joining 20 other colours, and we’re already impressed by its new sophisticated colourway.
Considering the 2025 colour palette has revolved around bold and warm shades, I was a little surprised by Dualit’s choice of opting to drench their Classic Toaster in matt black. But it looks good. The bold colour choice is sophisticated and versatile enough to complement most kitchen colour schemes.
The choice of matte over a gloss finish is also effective at creating the impression of a lush, velvety finish that looks expensive (and you won't be scrubbing finger prints off every day).
Dualit's classic toaster has a traditional look about it, but this new matt edition is made for modern kitchen ideas.
‘The launch of our Stealth Edition Classic Toaster is in response to current interior design trends that emphasise sophistication, as well as John Lewis’s valuable insights around existing product sales and customer feedback,’ explains Alex Gort-Barten, Director of Sales and Marketing at Dualit.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
‘Developed over 12 months, starting in December 2023, the Stealth Toaster features a full-body super matt black finish, ensuring it seamlessly integrates into any contemporary kitchen. Practical yet luxurious, it’s the ultimate addition for those who value functionality with a design-forward approach.’
There are two toasters to choose from in the Stealth Editon collection - the Four-Slot Classic Toaster (£239.99) and the Two-Slot Classic Toaster (£189.99). Both will sold exclusively on the Dualit website and at John Lewis from March 2025.
While they are an expensive investment, our Dualit Classic Review found it was worth it. The Classic Toaster is energy-efficient, built to last, and you can guarantee perfect toast every time.
The classic toaster is famous for its durability and craftmanship - certainly a piece worth investing in.
If you can’t quite wait to get your hands on the matt black colour, the Classic Toaster is available in a range of colours now. Will you be adding this iconic appliance to your kitchen?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
