Dualit has given its iconic toaster a fresh new look — it's a bold and sophisticated choice

When it comes to toasters it doesn't get much more iconic than Dualit, but this March the famous toaster is getting a fresh new look with a matt black finish.

You can’t think of the best toasters (or best kettles ) without mentioning Dualit. They're built to last and look amazing too.

The brand has revealed an extension to its heritage range of Classic Toaster, called the Stealth Edition, that will be joining 20 other colours, and we’re already impressed by its new sophisticated colourway.

(Image credit: Dualit)

Considering the 2025 colour palette has revolved around bold and warm shades, I was a little surprised by Dualit’s choice of opting to drench their Classic Toaster in matt black. But it looks good. The bold colour choice is sophisticated and versatile enough to complement most kitchen colour schemes.

The choice of matte over a gloss finish is also effective at creating the impression of a lush, velvety finish that looks expensive (and you won't be scrubbing finger prints off every day).

Dualit's classic toaster has a traditional look about it, but this new matt edition is made for modern kitchen ideas.

(Image credit: Dualit)

‘The launch of our Stealth Edition Classic Toaster is in response to current interior design trends that emphasise sophistication, as well as John Lewis’s valuable insights around existing product sales and customer feedback,’ explains Alex Gort-Barten, Director of Sales and Marketing at Dualit.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Developed over 12 months, starting in December 2023, the Stealth Toaster features a full-body super matt black finish, ensuring it seamlessly integrates into any contemporary kitchen. Practical yet luxurious, it’s the ultimate addition for those who value functionality with a design-forward approach.’

(Image credit: Dualit)

There are two toasters to choose from in the Stealth Editon collection - the Four-Slot Classic Toaster (£239.99) and the Two-Slot Classic Toaster (£189.99). Both will sold exclusively on the Dualit website and at John Lewis from March 2025.

While they are an expensive investment, our Dualit Classic Review found it was worth it. The Classic Toaster is energy-efficient, built to last, and you can guarantee perfect toast every time.

Dualit Classic Toaster Today's best Dualit Classic toaster prices £170 at very.co.uk £219.98 at Amazon £220 at very.co.uk The classic toaster is famous for its durability and craftmanship - certainly a piece worth investing in.

If you can’t quite wait to get your hands on the matt black colour, the Classic Toaster is available in a range of colours now. Will you be adding this iconic appliance to your kitchen?