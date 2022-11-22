Ideal Home's favourite Instant Vortex Plus air fryer is currently only £80 - an 'unbelievable price'

Argos is selling the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 ClearCook 5.7L Air Fryer for only £80 down from £120 – that's a third in savings. Ideal Home approved and taking the top spot in our round-up of the best air fryers, we think this is a stellar deal that you don't want to miss out on.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 ClearCook 5.7L Air Fryer, was £120 now £80 at Argos (opens in new tab)

If you've been on the fence about purchasing an air fryer, Black Friday is a great time to snoop around to snag the best bargains on our favourite appliances. We think this is one of the best air fryer deals going around for the Black Friday season and our Ecommerce Writer, Molly Cleary, says that this is an 'unbelievable price' for the must-have kitchen appliance.

(opens in new tab) Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 ClearCook 5.7L Air Fryer | was £120 now £80 at Argos (opens in new tab) The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer is Ideal Home's top pick for air fryers and is a must-have for every kitchen. With the ClearCook sporting a see-through window, you can see exactly how your food is cooking without any heat escaping making it even more energy efficient. At only £80 down from £120, this is a deal you don't want to miss out on.

Molly Cleary Ecommerce Writer Molly is the Ecommerce Writer for Ideal Home and is always on the lookout for the next must-buy product for your home. Covering all things appliance related, with an emphasis on floorcare and air fryers, she regularly joins Millie at Future's Test Facility in Reading to thoroughly put products through their paces. She's the proud owner of the Instant Vortex Plus with ClearCook (opens in new tab) and uses it every single day while cooking at home.

We've reviewed the Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 ClearCook 5.7L Air Fryer and it's an Ideal Home favourite rated five stars across the board. It's equipped with everything you could possibly need for your kitchen endeavours. Equipped with 6-in-1 functionality, sporting a generous capacity, and complete with a ClearCook window, this air fryer is the appliance your kitchen needs.

Ideal Home's Ecommerce Writer, Molly Cleary, raves about the Instant Vortex Plus saying, 'I test air fryers for a living, and I’m yet a find one that I love more than the Instant Vortex Plus. It’s the perfect size for up to four people - possibly even five, and it’s by far the nicest-looking model I’ve come across. I absolutely love the fact that it has a glass panel on the basket, and with the touch of one button you can see how your food is cooking inside.'

'Everything about this machine is super sleek, from the LED screen to the controls. And it’s not just air frying that’s on offer with this model, you can also roast, reheat, grill, bake and dehydrate - that’s six functions for your money. Every time I recommend an air fryer to someone I tell them about the Instant Vortex Plus, and right now it’s on offer for an unbelievable price of under £100.'

The Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 ClearCook air fryer is a kitchen appliance you surely won't be tucking away into storage. So if you're looking to deck out your kitchen countertop with an appliance equipped with both impressive functionality and style, we recommend nabbing the deal at Argos before it's too late.