This unusual spot in your kitchen is the ideal place to keep plants warm in winter

Gardening experts have revealed the ideal spot in your kitchen to keep houseplants warm in winter and prevent them from feeling the chill – and it's a spot that's unlikely to cross your mind.

The weather is still pretty cold at the moment, especially as we're right in the middle of the winter season. Although we can always wrap up warm to stave away the chills, the same can't necessarily be said for even the best houseplants. They need a little extra TLC to thrive, but it doesn't need to be difficult.

The unusual spot in your kitchen to keep houseplants warm in winter

Houseplants can often be a hassle to take care of in the winter months, being more vulnerable to dramatic temperature changes throughout the day, causing the soil to interchangeably freeze and thaw. This can put them at risk of disease and withering. Instead of limiting your range to only opting for houseplants that are impossible to kill, why not try out this placement tip?

One of the solutions could lie in relocating them to your kitchen, in fact, on top of something you use every single day – your fridge. Yep, you heard us right. Amongst all the houseplant ideas you have, add placing it on top of your fridge to that list.

'There are several budget-friendly ways to keep your plants cosy,' says a spokesperson at Garden Buildings Direct (opens in new tab). 'Unusually, make use of the fridge. This kitchen appliance does produce some warmth out of the top, so by keeping houseplants there the fridge can act as a useful heat mat at no extra cost.'

Shock aside, we think this is also one of the pretty neat ways to style indoor plants and put the best houseplants to boost wellbeing on display in the area of your home you often occupy.

The only slight gripe with this is that you'd need a fridge with an open top that isn't already built into your kitchen, but if you meet the criteria for making this work, then it could be worth a go.

So next time you engage in houseplant care and notice yours looking a little down, it could be worth considering relocating them and assessing whether they thrive a little more in an unusual, but swanky, new spot.