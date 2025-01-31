These 3 kitchen colours are officially out of style in 2025 - here are the shades replacing them

Each year, we see new shades creeping into our kitchens, inspiring us to make a few tweaks to cabinets and walls to freshen things up. However, it also means a fresh batch of kitchen colours are on their way out of style.

These new kitchen colour trends often directly evolve from last year's trending tones, making it a natural progression rather than a complete overhaul. This year we're seeing a huge shift to more playful shades, with many safer kitchen colour schemes falling out of favour.

Of course, kitchen trends should only inform rather than dictate your design choices, a kitchen is a huge investment, after all, so any updates must be carefully considered. However, if you're planning a quick kitchen cabinet repaint or want to make sure the kitchen colour you choose is already ahead of the trends, according to experts these are the shades to avoid and the ones to consider instead.

1. Navy

(Image credit: Future PLC/Philip Lauterbach)

It's hard to believe that navy was once considered a bold, 'out there' choice for a kitchen colour scheme, as in recent years we've seen it everywhere. That's for good reason - navy blue has been a great way to introduce a statement hue in a way that feels more palatable. It pairs beautifully with pale pink and cream, depending on how trend-led you want to go, and is a great way to make a focal point out of a kitchen island idea.

While we still love navy, it's definitely time to try out a fresh blue hue. After one of the dreariest summers to date in 2024, and a long winter, it's safe to say that we're all turning to sunnier shades to inspire our cooking spaces this year. So, here's what's set to inspire us in 2025...

What's replacing it: Sky blue

(Image credit: Future)

Primary play has been a big trend already in 2025, with playful pops of red, yellow and blue appearing in our interiors. If you're not quite ready to embrace the bold primary shades, then sky blue might be slightly more up your street.

Sky blue is set to be big in kitchens, adding light back into our homes and reflecting the outside world (when it's sunny, that is). For a more traditional kitchen idea, pair with Shaker cabinets, antique brass hardware and a veined marble worktop. This creates a classic look that will make the use of colour feel much easier to integrate.

For a modern kitchen idea, we recommend using sky blue on slab cupboard doors and mixing with pops of other primary colours to embrace the exuberant trend.

'The Primary Play trend encourages self-expression and is all about bringing the fun back into the home. The bold energy of red, sunny optimism of yellow and soothing nature of blue work together to create an eye-catching, uplifting and contemporary interior scheme,' explains Lena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse.

'Use blue, a perennial favourite, as your base shade and combine mood-enhancing yellow tones with dramatic red hues for a hit of dopamine.'

Little Greene 'Sky Blue' From £29 per litre at Little Greene 'Sky Blue brings the joyful summer sun indoors,' reads Little Greene's description of this shade - we need no further convincing.

2. Forest green

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

When learning about which kitchen colours to steer clear of in 2025, there's no better expert to call upon than Lick's director of interior design, Tash Bradley.

'Dark blue traditional kitchens and dark bottle green. Once a go-to, we are seeing decorators move away from the cooler dark blue and green tones and towards warmer, richer burgundies or lighter all together with fresh blue kitchens,' Tash explains..

Although far from a neutral, green has always been a favoured colour for kitchens as it links seamlessly to the outside world, creating a grounding effect in a homely cooking space. And while emerald and forest green were ideal for evoking a cosy feel, the focus is moving to lighter, earthy shades in 2025.

What's replacing it: Moss green

(Image credit: Magnet Kitchens)

So what shade of green should you trade it in for? 'Moss green! A warm dark moss green with brown and yellow undertones,' urges Tash.

'Green 19 is equal parts restorative and stimulating, resulting in a balanced space which makes you feel rejuvenated. It also pairs beautifully with the trending colours this year; burgundy, light blue, red and warm yellow-based neutrals.'

This shade straddles both contemporary and classic designs, too. On handleless cupboards it creates a subtle swathe of colour, meanwhile on Shaker cupboards it adds a certain edge.

When styling a moss green kitchen, turn to other natural materials like granite and marble surfaces, as well as dark wood to contrast the paler shade.

Lick 'Green 19' £45 for 2.5L at B&Q Somewhere in between green, brown and grey, this olive-y hue from Lick will suit any size or shape of kitchen.

3. White

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

White kitchens have been slowly retreating from being a go-to shade for a while now, and it seems like in 2025 they're set to stay that way.

'White kitchens are definitely out of favour for 2025, they are just too stark and lacking in warmth and personality,' echoes Richard Davonport, managing director of Davonport.

While we might once have thought that in small kitchen ideas, bright white is the only way to enhance the sense of space, this is now all changing. Colour can be just as, if not more instrumental in making a compact room feel larger, and it adds personality in the process.

What's replacing it: Taupe

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

'However, that doesn’t mean you have to go full colour as an alternative,' Richard adds.

'Warm neutrals of taupe, creams and beiges are firmly in play as they can make a space feel connected to the natural elements which is increasing in importance in kitchen, and interior design.'

'There is a softness to these colours that makes a space feel inviting and warming. They are also colours that work well across different styles of cabinetry, from shaker to modern and the new trend for moulded cabinetry.'

Pantone's colour of the year 2025, Mocha Mousse, is a great example of leaning into a darker neutral, but lighter shades of mushroom and linen will also look super chic.

Claybrook Studio 'Terrazza' From £45 for 2.5L at Claybrook Studio Rome wasn't built in a day, but you can certainly bring it to your kitchen in an instant with this Terrazzo shade, inspired by ancient stone structures.

These shades will all look stunning showcases across long runs of cabinetry, but if you're not quite ready to commit then try and introduce these trending hues via accessories instead. Open shelving is a simple place to start, and will mean you can switch it up as the seasons and styles change.