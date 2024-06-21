7 bold and beautiful small blue kitchen ideas to make a tiny cooking space pop

Blue has been one of the biggest kitchen colour trends of the year and it shows absolutely no signs of slowing down - so now is the time to officially commit. Whether marine blue, baby blue or a shade somewhere in between, small blue kitchen ideas will make a cooking space feel bright and cheery in a way that isn't overwhelming.

Using a bright colour in a kitchen can sometimes feel daunting especially if a playful palette isn't in your usual lane. However, more and more of us are turning to more creative colour palettes for our kitchens - after all, when it's a space you use everyday, you want it to spark joy.

Blue kitchens are anything but blue - they're warm, cosy and inviting which is well suited for attracting family and friends to the hub of the home. To help you choose the right shade for you and for tips on styling a blue space, we picked the minds of design experts to offer you inspiring and simple advice.

Small blue kitchen ideas

When it comes to creating your dream kitchen, you will likely have a wishlist full of stylish features and upscale appliances. But if like many of us you're faced with a small space, some compromise is going to be required.

Small kitchens require careful planning to incorporate all of the functional features alongside lust-worthy design elements, but opting for a stylish colour like blue is a way to bring the look to life with minimal fuss.

'Working perfectly in both traditional and contemporary homes, blue offers a timeless look to your kitchen that will transcend trends. With so many different hues to choose, from deep and moody inky tones through to an uplifting and vibrant teal or sky blue, there's a shade to suit everyone,' adds Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.

1. Balance navy with white

(Image credit: Future PLC / Lizzie Orme)

Navy blue kitchens are one of the most popular kitchen colour schemes and the good news is that you don't need a huge kitchen to be able to use this bold hue.

A deeper shade of blue is an easy way to make a kitchen look more expensive as it draws upon rich royal hues. However, if you want your kitchen to feel as expansive as possible then concentrate this colour on the base cabinets and use white to brighten up the top half of the room.

2. Go for a trending tone

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Somewhere between a classic primary blue and a pastel, this cerulean shade offers the ultimate solution for those who don't want to commit to a statement or pale scheme.

'Using a muted shade like the beautiful Duck Egg or Morris Blue can easily uplift smaller spaces with limited natural light, creating a sense of openness and making the room feel brighter and more inviting. Lighter shades bounce any natural light around the space to make it feel larger than it is,' explains Jen Nash, head of design at Magnet.

While the tone has an almost antique quality that makes it well-suited to traditional kitchen ideas, it also looks great styled up in a Scandi-inspired space with pared-back handleless cabinets, as shown above. The secret to making this colour shine will sit in the styling - accessorise with pastel pink, brass and light wood to make it bang on trend.

3. Combine practical finishes with colour

(Image credit: Walls & Floors)

When designing a small blue kitchen, an effective way to make the colour scheme look deliberate is to go all out. Colour drenching involves using colour throughout an entire room, not just on walls, so that the space is literally drenched in a bold hue.

However, if you're going to do this in a small kitchen then it's important to make sure there's plenty of dimension. Tiles tick a number of boxes - they're a practical surface for a cooking space but will also reflect light, adding depth to an all-blue design.

4. Think outside the box with storage

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Kitchen storage ideas are essential for a well-functioning space - and even more vital in a compact room where it's hard to find a home for everything.

Making use of walls for additional cabinetry will help to make the most out of the available space, but it can sometimes make a design feel looming and overly cluttered. To make storage a more interesting design feature, consider an open plate rack and glass-fronted dresser unit to break up banks of cabinetry and showcase your best dishes.

5.Add a jewellery-like touch

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

In a small kitchen, the finer design details matter. You might not have space for open shelving and plenty of accessories so finding smaller ways to spruce up a blue design will make a big impact.

Kitchen hardware is one of the simplest ways to make your space feel current and stylish. Brushed brass is the go-to in 2024 (and beyond) and luckily it looks ultra pretty next to all shades of blue.

'Another reason blue is still proving popular is our love of brass and aged brass. When it comes to choosing hardware for kitchens, these two metal finishes are miles ahead of any other choices. Our love of brass took hold in the last decade as a way of rebelling against stark white interiors that had a strong hold within interiors. Blue and brass together is just a winning combination,' adds Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

6. Add statement lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

Kitchen lighting is an essential component of any well-designed cooking space, not only so that you can actually see what you're chopping but also to bring a look together visually.

Whether you go for brass wall lights (these glass and antique brass lights from Dusk are stunning) or a statement rattan pendant light, a chic choice will be one of the final things that completes your kitchen functionally and aesthetically.

7. Make a case for warm wood flooring

(Image credit: Future PLC / Lizzie Orme)

Blue is a cool-toned colour but it will still work well alongside warm-toned features like dark wood flooring. Opting for a warmer wood will make a dark blue scheme look homely and inviting, just make sure to style alongside white worktops and brighter walls to add light back in.

'Blue paired with copper accents or wood flooring will make a spacious kitchen feel cosy and contemporary. Try introducing these shades via copper pans, brass taps and pendant lighting to achieve that coveted homely vibe,' adds Jen from Magnet.

FAQs

What colour compliments a blue kitchen?

Blue works perfectly well on its own, drenching the space in tonal hues, however if you're looking for a timeless kitchen colour combination then you might be wondering what colour compliments a blue kitchen.

'A limited colour palette can be a great way to navigate your interior design plans. Restricting the palette can keep the design clean and minimalist emphasising the simplicity and modernity of the space. You can drench the cabinets in light blue shades pairing them with white or cream creating a focal depth in the kitchen,' advises Jen Nash, head of design at Magnet.

We also love using pale pink alongside deeper navy shades. It adds the perfect pop of colour without being too daunting.

Blue kitchens tow the line between a neutral and playful space. There's a shade for everyone, so don't be scared to get creative.