7 Walk-in pantry ideas to make the most out of this kitchen storage hero

Walk-in pantry ideas will easily be the best decision you make for your kitchen. If physical space allows, a walk-in pantry could transform the amount of storage you have available and make a busy kitchen much more streamlined and easy to navigate.

Whether you're an avid cook, busy parent or simply devoted to a super organised home, pantry ideas will be something you'll want to plan into your design. While a standard pantry cabinet will offer plenty of room for dried goods, a walk-in style will mean that any mess is truly kept out of sight and it keeps everything contained in one easy-to-reach zone.

If you go for a walk-in pantry, you'll want to make the most of the design. We've spoken to kitchen design experts to find out the best organisational tips and style advice to make sure it looks as good as it functions.

1. Go bespoke

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

A walk-in pantry will make up a huge part of your kitchen storage, so ensuring that it meets your individual needs as a household will make it all the more worthwhile. The idea of a bespoke kitchen sounds like it will set you back a significant portion of your budget, but it doesn't have to.

Many kitchen retailers offer one-on-one kitchen planning, meaning you can sit down with a professional designer and find a layout and storage solutions that directly cater to your needs. Maybe you have tonnes of spices and need extra racks or perhaps you want to create a breakfast station at the right height for children to reach - whatever your requirement is, considering it at the planning stage will make your walk-in pantry so much more useful.

2. Show off with glass doors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

A walk-in pantry is something to be proud of, so consider showing it off with glass doors. Keeping it closed off will help to keep any mess contained, but it can also make a kitchen feel crowded, so glass doors are a great compromise to help open up the room.

Adding glass doors will also help show off your kitchen colour scheme, too. Perhaps you've chosen to contrast the colour of your pantry with that of your kitchen, which allows the playful shade to subtly pull through to the rest of the room.

3. Make room for appliances

(Image credit: Tom Howley)

You might think that a pantry is primarily used for storing dried goods, but it's also a prime spot for housing small appliances. 'Appliance garages' are one of the latest kitchen must-haves for clearing space on your counters and keeping all of your essential small appliances (toaster, kettle, coffee machine, to name a few) tidy in one spot.

This means you can close the door on your pantry and maintain a super clean kitchen area that's perfect for hosting. Keeping your daily appliances right next to your dried goods will also make breakfast time much more convenient.

4. Create a design statement

(Image credit: Future PLC / Bee Holmes)

If you're looking to build up your confidence with bright colours and patterns in your home, then a small space like a walk-in pantry is the perfect place to experiment. Most homeowners want to choose a kitchen scheme that will stand the test of time and add resale value, making neutral palettes a top choice.

However, if you want to add personality to your kitchen then why not try out a fun wallpaper? It can be your little secret and will make daily tasks that little bit more exciting.

5. Call in organisation help

(Image credit: Armac Martin)

There is nothing more satisfying than an impeccably organised pantry. A walk-in pantry is already a luxury, but when you combine that with labelled jars with decanted ingredients, your kitchen will be the envy of all around you.

You can choose to commit to a weekend of organising with your own labels but if time is precious, there are so many professional organisers who can declutter and decant things in your walk-in pantry. Once you've done the bulk of the organising, it will be much easier to keep neat and tidy on a daily basis. APDO (Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers) is a great resource for finding an organiser to suit your needs.

6. Go for a pocket door

(Image credit: Future PLC)

A walk-in pantry can be quite a large storage solution to include, so if you have a small kitchen then it might be worth switching out a regular door for a pocket door, to make it less obtrusive.

Pocket doors slide into a recess making the entryway of your walk-in pantry streamlined and unfussy. If a door would otherwise intrude on your kitchen space then this will be a much more subtle option.

7. Create a makeshift wine cellar

(Image credit: Future PLC)

A pantry doesn't have to just be for storing cupboard essentials. If you prefer to host friends and family for drinks more than you enjoy cooking, it might be that your walk-in pantry ideas are better utilised as a makeshift wine store instead.

Adding a wine fridge will instantly level up your storage - combine it with wine racks and open kitchen shelving for glasses and you've created your very own secret bar area.

FAQs

What is the difference between a butler's pantry and a walk-in pantry?

There can be a lot of confusion over different kitchen terms. Between a larder, pantry, utility and butler's pantry, there's a lot to translate!

In short - a butler's pantry tends to include a sink, worktop space and a fridge, whereas a walk-in pantry is often just used to dried goods storage. Of course, it's your walk-in pantry so you can make what you want out of it, but traditionally the difference would be having a practical sink area for additional tasks.

A butler's pantry might also be situated between a kitchen and dining room too, whereas a walk-in pantry is a larger cupboard that sits directly off your kitchen. Choosing between the two will come down to what your household needs - if you already have a utility room then a walk-in pantry will likely fit your storage requirements, but if you need to combine a utility and pantry in one room, then a butler's pantry might be the better fit.

Are you ready to start planning your walk-in pantry?