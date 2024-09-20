7 Walk-in pantry ideas to make the most out of this kitchen storage hero
Walk-in pantry ideas will easily be the best decision you make for your kitchen. If physical space allows, a walk-in pantry could transform the amount of storage you have available and make a busy kitchen much more streamlined and easy to navigate.
Whether you're an avid cook, busy parent or simply devoted to a super organised home, pantry ideas will be something you'll want to plan into your design. While a standard pantry cabinet will offer plenty of room for dried goods, a walk-in style will mean that any mess is truly kept out of sight and it keeps everything contained in one easy-to-reach zone.
If you go for a walk-in pantry, you'll want to make the most of the design. We've spoken to kitchen design experts to find out the best organisational tips and style advice to make sure it looks as good as it functions.
1. Go bespoke
A walk-in pantry will make up a huge part of your kitchen storage, so ensuring that it meets your individual needs as a household will make it all the more worthwhile. The idea of a bespoke kitchen sounds like it will set you back a significant portion of your budget, but it doesn't have to.
Many kitchen retailers offer one-on-one kitchen planning, meaning you can sit down with a professional designer and find a layout and storage solutions that directly cater to your needs. Maybe you have tonnes of spices and need extra racks or perhaps you want to create a breakfast station at the right height for children to reach - whatever your requirement is, considering it at the planning stage will make your walk-in pantry so much more useful.
2. Show off with glass doors
A walk-in pantry is something to be proud of, so consider showing it off with glass doors. Keeping it closed off will help to keep any mess contained, but it can also make a kitchen feel crowded, so glass doors are a great compromise to help open up the room.
Adding glass doors will also help show off your kitchen colour scheme, too. Perhaps you've chosen to contrast the colour of your pantry with that of your kitchen, which allows the playful shade to subtly pull through to the rest of the room.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
3. Make room for appliances
You might think that a pantry is primarily used for storing dried goods, but it's also a prime spot for housing small appliances. 'Appliance garages' are one of the latest kitchen must-haves for clearing space on your counters and keeping all of your essential small appliances (toaster, kettle, coffee machine, to name a few) tidy in one spot.
This means you can close the door on your pantry and maintain a super clean kitchen area that's perfect for hosting. Keeping your daily appliances right next to your dried goods will also make breakfast time much more convenient.
4. Create a design statement
If you're looking to build up your confidence with bright colours and patterns in your home, then a small space like a walk-in pantry is the perfect place to experiment. Most homeowners want to choose a kitchen scheme that will stand the test of time and add resale value, making neutral palettes a top choice.
However, if you want to add personality to your kitchen then why not try out a fun wallpaper? It can be your little secret and will make daily tasks that little bit more exciting.
5. Call in organisation help
There is nothing more satisfying than an impeccably organised pantry. A walk-in pantry is already a luxury, but when you combine that with labelled jars with decanted ingredients, your kitchen will be the envy of all around you.
You can choose to commit to a weekend of organising with your own labels but if time is precious, there are so many professional organisers who can declutter and decant things in your walk-in pantry. Once you've done the bulk of the organising, it will be much easier to keep neat and tidy on a daily basis. APDO (Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers) is a great resource for finding an organiser to suit your needs.
6. Go for a pocket door
A walk-in pantry can be quite a large storage solution to include, so if you have a small kitchen then it might be worth switching out a regular door for a pocket door, to make it less obtrusive.
Pocket doors slide into a recess making the entryway of your walk-in pantry streamlined and unfussy. If a door would otherwise intrude on your kitchen space then this will be a much more subtle option.
7. Create a makeshift wine cellar
A pantry doesn't have to just be for storing cupboard essentials. If you prefer to host friends and family for drinks more than you enjoy cooking, it might be that your walk-in pantry ideas are better utilised as a makeshift wine store instead.
Adding a wine fridge will instantly level up your storage - combine it with wine racks and open kitchen shelving for glasses and you've created your very own secret bar area.
FAQs
What is the difference between a butler's pantry and a walk-in pantry?
There can be a lot of confusion over different kitchen terms. Between a larder, pantry, utility and butler's pantry, there's a lot to translate!
In short - a butler's pantry tends to include a sink, worktop space and a fridge, whereas a walk-in pantry is often just used to dried goods storage. Of course, it's your walk-in pantry so you can make what you want out of it, but traditionally the difference would be having a practical sink area for additional tasks.
A butler's pantry might also be situated between a kitchen and dining room too, whereas a walk-in pantry is a larger cupboard that sits directly off your kitchen. Choosing between the two will come down to what your household needs - if you already have a utility room then a walk-in pantry will likely fit your storage requirements, but if you need to combine a utility and pantry in one room, then a butler's pantry might be the better fit.
Are you ready to start planning your walk-in pantry?
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
-
9 of the best window cleaning tools - everything you need to ditch the professionals and do it yourself
Your windows will look better than ever
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Can you leave an electric heater on overnight? How to avoid safety hazards and high bills, according to heating experts
Learn expert tips on safety and best practices for a cosy home this winter
By Jullia Joson
-
When to harvest onions – here's how to tell if they're ready, and how to store them so they last
These are the signs to look out for
By Sophie King
-
Lick's new colour palette is proof that rich autumnal colours are the kitchen trend to know about in 2025
We can't wait to give our kitchens a refresh ready for cosy season
By Holly Cockburn
-
Salter's Barista Style coffee machine collection surprised me with its sub £100 price tags - here are my first impressions
There's a range of espresso machines to choose from
By Molly Cleary
-
The 5 pans every home kitchen needs - according to professional chefs
To make cooking and life easier
By Molly Cleary
-
I test small appliances for a living – these are the ones I guarantee will make meal prep quicker and easier
According to our resident home economist and product tester
By Helen McCue
-
Stanley Tucci's cleaning hack will leave your wooden chopping board looking brand new - but fans are divided
It might not be the best option for your knives...
By Holly Cockburn
-
The new generation of air fryers all have one feature in common – it's good news for pizza lovers
Bigger air fryers mean less need than ever for your built-in oven
By Molly Cleary
-
We put Le Creuset and Ninja cookware head to head to see which brand's pans shape up the best
Cast iron or non-stick? We've got the answers to every burning question
By Molly Cleary
-
Where to put a microwave in a small kitchen – 5 smart ways to squeeze it in
Take the hassle out of finding a spot for your go-to appliance
By Katie Sims