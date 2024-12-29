Kitchen hacks to encourage healthy eating habits — 7 ways your kitchen can support healthy living

Something you might not have considered when it comes to improving health and wellbeing is kitchen hacks to encourage healthy eating habits.

Whether you’re trying to lose weight or simply make improvements to your lifestyle, we tend to start with our diet and exercise, however, making changes to the way your kitchen cupboards are organised and your kitchen storage ideas could be key to your success.

Let’s face it, breaking old habits and forming new ones is never easy, but with some simple tweaks to your kitchen layout, you can make the whole process easier and more enjoyable. Start as you mean to go on, and reorganise your kitchen for healthier living and healthier habits.

A large part of making changes to your diet is planning. When you take the time to put processes in place, you are more likely to succeed, as Nutritional Therapist Zannie Krogh explains.

‘Many of my clients find that some of the obstacles of creating healthy eating habits are being able to plan and prepare meals easily. Time is an important factor so we work together to come up with ideas on how to incorporate simple changes into their busy lives.’

‘Having a kitchen that is easy to navigate, and a fridge and freezer with healthy, easy ingredients to use is one of the best ways to make changes easier to incorporate.’

1. Keep cupboards organised

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Organised cupboards might seem like an obvious one, but so many people go into new diets having not cleared out their kitchen cupboards or thought about how having orderly cupboards might help.

When your kitchen is free from temptation, you’re far less likely to give in. That being said, you need to be able to eat something, so keep your cupboards well stocked with dry and tinned goods, so that on the occasion you run out of fresh food, you’re less likely to give in to a takeaway.

Use tubs and boxes to keep everything organised, storing spices together, pasta, rice and grains together, and tinned beans and tomatoes etc. A huge part of healthy eating is making meal planning and prep easy. Aim to set up your cupboards and pantry ideas so that you can see everything you’ve got, everything is in easy reach, and you never have to hunt to find what you need.

Skroam 24 Pack Airtight Food Storage Containers £29 at Amazon Investing in air tight clear containers will help you see what you have and help food to last longer.

2. Create a ‘healthy’ working triangle

(Image credit: Future PLC/Philip Lauterbach)

We’ve all heard of a ‘working triangle’ in the kitchen, but what about a healthy working triangle? The layout of your kitchen could play a crucial role in how well you’re able to stick to healthy eating habits.

‘A well-organized kitchen encourages healthy eating by making nutritious choices easier and more accessible,’ explains Sandra Cohen, founder of Aura & Meta . ‘Position your fridge, sink, and preparation area in a way that minimizes steps during meal prep.’

‘Keep jars of nuts, seeds, and healthy oils like olive or avocado oil within arm’s reach for quick, nutrient-packed additions to meals,’ Sandra advises. ‘Store pre-chopped vegetables or washed salad greens in a dedicated fridge section zone or in the freezer to make grabbing healthy ingredients effortless, and use clear, stackable containers with visible labels to keep leftovers or prepped items organized and appealing.’

‘Incorporate a variety of herbs into your cooking to add flavor without extra calories while boosting antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds,’ she continues. ‘Store fresh herbs in the freezer to avoid waste, and keep dried herbs like turmeric, oregano, or herbes de Provence easily accessible in a cabinet or on a shelf. For an extra touch, consider a small indoor herb garden on your counter with fresh options like basil or parsley - it’s a simple way to enhance both the taste and nutrition of your meals.’

Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden Kit With Grow Light £85 at Amazon A hydroponic growing system is a great investment if you don't have the garden space but want to grow your own herbs. Kilner Herb Keeper Set £14 at Amazon Keep herbs fresh for up to 3 weeks with this clever little herb keeper set from Kilner. Lakeland Large Fridge Store 4l £16.99 at Lakeland Keep one of these salad and vegetable storage boxes in your fridge to keep stocked up with leafy greens.

3. Ensure healthy snacks are easy to reach

(Image credit: Future)

When you have to bypass the chocolate, crisps and biscuits to get to your healthy snacks, you’re more likely to give into temptation. If you want to keep treats in the house for other family members, or for the weekend, put them on the highest shelf in your pantry or food cupboard, ideally high enough that you can’t see them or reach them.

Once you’ve moved the ‘unhealthy’ snacks out of the way, make sure your healthy snacks are always accessible. You could even prep snack boxes in advance and keep them on the kitchen counter, so that you don’t even need to open the cupboard when you’re peckish.

Melii Snackle Box Mini Grey – 6 Adjustable Snack Compartments £4.99 at Lakeland These snack boxes are perfect for tiny hands or adults who like a bit of choice.

4. Keep your air fryer on your countertop

(Image credit: Future)

The tools that you have to improve your diet need to be easy to use at all times. If anything feels like a hassle, you’re more likely to talk yourself out of using it. Investing in one of the best air fryers are a great way to make simple healthy changes to your diet, as they cut down cooking time, but also reduce the amount of oil that you need to use.

Keep your air fryer on your countertop, to make using it as easy as possible. If you have to push it out the way for most of the day, consider investing in stick-on castor wheels that mean you can pull it in and out easily.

Self Adhesive Castor Wheels £7 at Amazon The whole Ideal Home team have these attached to their air fryers and can attest to how handy they are.

5. Make use of your kitchen scales

Another great tool to make use of in the kitchen when it comes to kitchen hacks to encourage healthy eating habits are your kitchen scales. Most of us keep them stashed away in a cupboard, but consider placing them on your countertop to encourage you to use your scales as often as possible,

‘Using kitchen scales can help you get a better sense of portion sizes and avoid overeating,’ explains Rebecca Roulston, a nutritional therapist from Longtail Nutrition .

‘A serving of pasta is often smaller than you think, while a portion of vegetables is larger,’ she continues. ‘This is especially useful if you’re aiming to reduce carbs or increase your vegetable intake. Scales are also handy for batch cooking, perfect for doubling or tripling a recipe and freezing portions for quick, easy meals during busy weeks. It’s a simple step towards building sustainable, long-term healthy habits.’

Consider investing in a statement scale that will look pretty when on show, alternatively go in the opposite direction with something streamlined that can blend into your kitchen worktop ideas.

Smeg Kitchen Scales £129 at AO.com If you have the shelf space display the new Smeg kitchen scales with pride. Salter Stainless Steel Pro Electronic Scales £14 at Argos Salter are a classic and these scales will sit discreetly on your prep area. Cook's Book Kitchen Food Scale £12 at Amazon Hide scales on your worktop disguised as a cookbook.

6. Ensure juicers and blenders are easy to access

(Image credit: Future)

Smoothies and juices are a great way to increase your fruit and veg intake and are quick and easy to make. Pop your best blender somewhere that it’s easy to get to and where you will see it every day to remind yourself to make a quick juice instead of grabbing a biscuit.

‘Smoothies are one of my go-to suggestions for most of my clients, as they are an easy way to incorporate more vegetables and fruit and to optimise nutrient intake,’ advises Zannie Krogh. ‘I often recommend using frozen vegetables and fruit. The main benefits are you can stock your freezer with the ingredients, knowing they won’t go off, freezing also helps to contain their nutrients and you don’t need to clean or chop the fruits or vegetables, they can just be added to the smoothie maker, saving much needed time.’

Smoothies can also be made using oats, chia seeds and superfood powders, as Sandra Cohen explains.

‘Convenience is key to building healthy habits. Keep your blender on the counter, ideally near the fridge, so you can quickly grab milk, coconut water, or fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables. Store smoothie essentials like protein powders, superfood mixes, and measuring spoons in a dedicated basket or drawer nearby for easy access. You can also combine this area with a hydration station, adding space for water bottles or infusers and prepping infused waters with fresh herbs, citrus, or cucumber.’

‘Having a system in place not only saves time but ensures that nutrient-dense options are always at your fingertips,’ Sandra continues. ‘This setup turns your kitchen into a functional, health-supporting environment where nutritious meals and snacks are always within reach.’

7. Make sure your fridge is always well-stocked

(Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

A well-stocked and organised fridge will help you make healthy meals quickly and easily. Make use of the ‘cool drawer’ in your fridge and fill it with fruit and veg. It’s also a good idea to organise your fridge using food containers so that you can always see exactly what you’ve got, what needs to be used up, and what needs replacing.

‘A well-stocked fridge is helpful for quick, healthy meals. When you’ve got fresh vegetables and protein on hand, it’s much easier to make nutritious choices,’ explains Rebecca from Longtail Nutrition. ‘Fill your fridge with a variety of ingredients like leafy greens, yoghurt, eggs, and fresh herbs to keep meals interesting and prevent boredom.

'Planning ahead with 1–2 medium shops a week helps you stick to your goals, save money, and reduces the temptation to grab takeaways or convenience foods.’

Get your kitchen set up to power you through to success in 2025.