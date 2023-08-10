Dreaming of a Mediterranean summer? This kitchen colour could be your ticket

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wishing summer could last forever? Us too, and you just might be able to make it happen by opting for the latest kitchen colour scheme - Mediterranean blue.

Reminiscent of sparkling blue waters and even brighter skies, this colour is a segue from the ever-popular navy kitchens we've seen all over our Instagram feeds. Where playful colours in a kitchen were once seen as a statement, Mediterranean blue feels surprisingly accessible. The new hue also comes in different tones, varying from bright cobalt blue to a pared-back tone akin to European waters, so you can find the right balance for your home.

So where exactly has this new colour emerged from? And how should it be styled in our own kitchens? We've asked the experts for their advice on how to channel the holiday vibe in your own cooking space.

How to embrace the Mediterranean blue kitchen trend

Kitchen cabinets cover large amounts of surface area in your space, so it can be daunting to opt for a blue kitchen idea. This is why the key is all in the styling and the coordinating features you choose, to make Mediterranean blue shine exactly how it's supposed to.

'Cool tranquil blues are super popular as they elevate contemporary home designs and create a serene atmosphere in kitchens and Carrington is the perfect shade to do this. The teal blue tones are also thought to help us concentrate and think clearly because of their calming effects, therefore it’s also a great one for versatile spaces for example a home working space in a kitchen,' advises Jen Nash, senior design lead at Magnet.

1. Accessorise well

(Image credit: Future PLC)

The one thing Mediterranean kitchens have in common is a maximalist approach to decor. Taking inspiration from trends like Italian Nonna Chic, more is certainly more, and adding accessories is a simple way to make a blue kitchen look effortlessly stylish.

'To incorporate the blue trend into your kitchen, choose accessories like plates, bowls, glasses, and utensils in this shade. These functional items can double as decorative elements when displayed on open shelving or countertops,' advises Darren Watts, showroom development and design director at Wren Kitchens.

'If you have open shelving in your kitchen, arrange blue-toned dishes, glasses, and jars on the shelves. This creates a visual display that showcases the colour while also keeping your kitchen items within easy reach. Finally, some kitchen appliances come in various colours, including shades of blue. Consider choosing appliances like mixers, blenders, or toasters in these vibrant hues.'

2. Experience island living

(Image credit: Magnet)

If you're reluctant to commit to an all-blue scheme, a kitchen island is the perfect place to trial the trend.

Whether you choose to simply paint the sides in a bright blue hue or go all in with blue cabinetry, it will create a playful pop in the centre of a room. A kitchen island is likely where family and friends gather to dine and socialise with the chef, so making it a characterful spot full of colour will only tempt more people to flock to it.

'People often choose a darker blue for small touches, such as a feature island or a cupboard interior. The result is a kitchen that is calm and tranquil, but not lacking character,' says Richard Moore, creative director at Martin Moore.

3. Contrast with organic features

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

To fully embrace the holiday aesthetic, combine blue cabinetry with natural materials such as wood for a true down-to-earth aesthetic. Adding wood, or wood-effect counters, adds balance to the statement palette making it easier to incorporate into your home.

'Mediterranean blue is known for its vibrant and refreshing qualities that evoke the essence of coastal living,' says interior designer, Ryan McDonough.

'Consider using it for your kitchen island or lower cabinets to create a bold and eye-catching focal point. You can also incorporate natural materials like wood or rattan to enhance the coastal vibe.'

Ready to set sail to a sunny destination? If so, it's time to start exploring how to design a kitchen or figure out how to paint kitchen cabinets for an end-of-summer refresh.