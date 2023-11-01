The sell-out Ninja copper air fryer is back for Black Friday 2023, and better than ever

A new Ninja copper air fryer has landed as part of Ninja's Black Friday offerings for 2023 and it's the perfect answer for those looking to get ahead with Christmas shopping.

Nope, your eyes aren't deceiving you, even though it's only the first of November, you can shop up to 25% off a range of Ninja bestsellers right now, all available in an exclusive black and copper colourway to mark the occasion.

Ninja, who we think are the makers of the best air fryers on the market, have had sell-out success with their Black Friday launches before, as was the case with the coveted rose gold Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone last year.

Thanks to these early offerings, available from Ninja now, we reckon you can get ahead of the rush this year instead.

Ninja Black Friday 2023 sale

The Ninja deals for this year were bound to be a price-slashing affair given the popularity of last year's offerings and it's fair to say the brand has gone big.

Not only is the bestselling Ninja copper air fryer (which we've covered in our Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer review), on offer, but the discount has been applied to the amped-up model rather than the standard one, which features a Smart Cook System. That means you can take the guesswork out of cooking thanks to the included digital temperature probe.

Ninja Deluxe Black & Copper Dual Zone Air Fryer AF451UKDBCP | was £269.99, now £199.99 at Ninja Ninja's exclusive colourway air fryer is back and improved, with a temperature probe, silicone tongs and an apron thrown in for your money. At less than £200, if you're looking to upgrade your air fryer, this is the model we'd choose.

(Image credit: Future)

We've waxed lyrical about how much we love this Ninja air fryer for years now, so it's great to see it as part of a bundle and with a discount. It's definitely a pricey investment, but if you've been eyeing up our favourite dual-zone air fryer ever for a while, this is a great price to grab it at.

And it's not just air fryers up for grabs in the name of Black Friday, with Ninja also offering up multi-cookers, a toaster and kettle set and a knife set in the swish rose-gold accents.

To get the most bang for your buck, we'd recommend the Ninja Foodi MAX 15 with £70 off, which is a multi-cooker with a huge array of functions, from slow cooking to air frying. We haven't reviewed that exact model yet, but we have tested an earlier model, which you can read about in our Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 multicooker review.

(Image credit: Ninja)

The Black Friday exclusive range also features the Ninja Speedi and the Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block, both of which are popular fan favourites.

If you're not so keen on the copper look, then Ninja has plenty of other offers on its sale page to take a look at, from blenders to cookware. But the other one we're really excited about is the Ninja Creami Breeze, the icecream maker from the brand that went very, very viral.

We know it's early, but we think these deals are worth the investment if you've had your eye on a Ninja appliance for a while. After all, Christmas is bound to be here sooner than you think!