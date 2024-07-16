The price of Ninja's revolutionary new air fryer has been slashed for Prime Day - and it's had an on-trend make over
Ninja's newest air fryer just got a makeover - and a huge discount
Ninja's newest, most innovative air fryer yet has had a makeover, especially for Amazon Prime Day, as well as a huge discount applied to it. The Amazon exclusive Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer is now £209.99 down from £269.99, and features copper accents that are far more stylish than the standard grey design.
As we detailed in our Ninja Double Stack review, when we tried Ninja's revolutionary new air fryer we were impressed with how much space this air fryer can save on your kitchen worktop, with a design that stacks the drawers one on top of the other instead of side by side.
It's an obvious choice to opt for if you're looking for an Amazon Prime Day discount on one of the best air fryers, with discounts running for Prime members until midnight on the 17th of July. If you're not convinced just yet, then here's a closer look at Amazon's new and exclusive version of the Ninja Double Stack.
Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer in Copper/Black | was £269.99, now £209.99 at Amazon
Ninja's most sought after air fryer is now reduced by £60 just for Amazon Prime Day, and available in this black and copper colourway for a limited time. If you've had your eye on this one for a while, now's the time to strike.
Amazon's Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer copper colourway exclusive
Amazon like to release a special edition of Ninja's bestsellers around this time of year. In years gone by we've had the Ninja Dual Zone in this same copper colourway as well as the brand's blenders and multi-cookers.
But you don't need to be a collector to snap up this particular deal, which sees the relatively new Double Stack air fryer drop in price to the lowest price we've seen. This is a great deal to jump on if you're looking to upgrade from your air fryer that might have seen better days, especially if you're currently in a battle for space on your kitchen worktop.
Compared to the original Ninja bestseller the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone, the Double Stack is a serious space saver, with just a 28 centimetre width. It also features wire racks so that you can create four distinct cooking zones, something our expert reviewer tried out at home with great success.
The Double Stack's capacity also makes it a great air fryer to upgrade to if you want to use your appliance more for family cooking, with 9.5 litres of space. The control panel on the side of this air fryer also keeps with Ninja's long-standing tradition of being exceptionally straightforward to use, according to our reviewer.
As part of this Prime Day exclusive, Amazon is also throwing in a pair of silicone tongs, just to sweeten the deal, which will make flipping your food at the halfway mark that bit easier too.
We've seen these copper exclusives sell out in quick time in previous years, so we're keeping a keen eye on stock levels this time around. Will you be persuaded to pick up the Double Stack for less this Prime Day?
