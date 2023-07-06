Ninja has released a genius new air fryer design – it's available to buy already

Ninja has announced it's adding a new model to its lineup of the best air fryers with the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer 10.4L AF500UK. Available to buy now from Ninja UK for £269.99, it's got a brand-new versatile design that allows you to switch between one larger 10.4L zone and two smaller drawers, depending on what you need to cook.

As a brand with a huge fan following, it's no surprise that Ninja is keeping up when it comes to air fryer innovation. This model will be the brand's largest capacity air fryer yet and still retains all of the benefits of the best dual-zone air fryers – such as the ability to cook two foods at different temperatures at the same time.

The best part? There's no need to wait for a release date or new stock – you can snap it up straight away.

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer 10.4L AF500UK | £269.99 at Ninja Kitchen UK



Be the first to get your hands on Ninja's latest release which is perfect for those who want more space than normal dual-zone air fryers can offer.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer 10.4L AF500UK

The Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer retains many of the features that made the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone AF400UK a remarkable sell-out success last year – 7 cooking functions, fast heat-up times and a phenomenal amount of power (we can vouch for that after our own review process).

But there's also more. The Foodi FlexDrawer has a versatility that the Foodi MAX is lacking, which is that you can make use of all of the space internally if you need to, as well as split food between drawers with the removable divider.

The ability to cook larger foods in the 'MegaZone' drawer is bound to make family meal times easier, with Ninja stating that it can fit a 2kg leg of lamb and roast vegetables for a Sunday roast if you fancy it, as well as cater for 8 or more people at once.

(Image credit: Ninja )

While we're hoping to get our hands on the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer 10.4L AF500UK for a review soon, our Head of Reviews Millie Fender has recently tested a similar model from competitors Instant.

'I tested the Instant VersaZone for a number of weeks in my own kitchen and I was surprised at the versatility,' says Millie.

'I've always found the options on dual-zone air fryers a little too fiddly, but it was easy to transition between two and one zones by double tapping the middle button.

The one downside I noticed in the VersaZone is that when cooking on one side of the air fryer, some heat did escape into the side I wasn't using.'

We'll report back as soon as we can on how the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer 10.4L AF500UK performs in our test kitchen, but for now, we'd recommend checking out fast if you think this is perfect for your kitchen, as Ninja air fryers are never in stock for long!