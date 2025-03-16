5 outdated rules to ignore when designing a small kitchen - for a realistic yet organised space

There are many 'rules' we're guided to follow when it comes to home renovation and decoration. And more often than not, they apply to small spaces, to try to help make them seem larger and less cramped. But as we all know, rules are there to be broken.

If you're looking for small kitchen ideas, you might have come across some of these rules already. Some may seem sensible, helpful even, but there definitely some rules to ignore when designing a small kitchen, and we're here to highlight them.

We've spoken to some industry experts to get their take on some of the more outdated rules to ignore when designing a small kitchen, so you can confidently throw out the rule book and design a kitchen that works for you, no matter what the size.

1. Small kitchens should avoid colour

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'Traditional advice for small spaces was to avoid colour to stop your kitchen looking too busy', explains Julia Trendell, senior category manager at Howdens.

'But don’t miss out on bringing personality to your kitchen, as bright colours can actually open it up and give the illusion of space. Consider using more than one colour for cabinets to add interest, two-tone can make your kitchen feel bigger, and look at injecting different styles and textures,' she advises.

Debra Hutt, head of PR at Wren Kitchens adds, 'One of the rules to ignore when designing a small kitchen, is keeping your space simple. It is a common misconception that smaller kitchens should feature toned down décor and features to prevent it from feeling cramped.'

'However, this rule doesn’t always apply. When done correctly, smaller kitchens with bolder décor can be quite the statement. A well-balanced mix of contrasting colours or striking patterns can create a statement space, as long as the palette remains cohesive to avoid overwhelming the room.'

2. Stick to the work triangle

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'Another well-known principle in kitchen design is the ‘work triangle’ - positioning the fridge, oven, and sink in a triangular layout to maximise efficiency,' explains Debra.

'While this can be beneficial in some spaces, it’s not a one-size-fits-all rule, especially for smaller kitchens like galley layouts. The key is to tailor your design to the available space. For instance, if your worktop layout doesn’t allow both a sink and oven on the same side, don’t force it - prioritise what works best for your flow and functionality.'

3. You need upper cupboards for storage

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

In most traditional kitchens, we're used to seeing both upper and lower cupboards to provide as much kitchen storage as possible. But these days the trend of having open shelving is proving to be much more popular and even small kitchens can benefit from it.

Emma says, 'The rule of ‘you must have upper cupboards for storage’ feels very outdated to me. Open shelving and multi-functional storage solutions prevent a cramped feel while keeping essentials accessible.'

But getting the storage solutions right is still a 'rule' that should be followed no matter what size your kitchen, as Julia explains.

'Getting the storage solutions right and maximising the space you have will help get the best out of even the smallest kitchen. The most practical ideas can make all the difference – our customers love under sink storage, concealed kitchen bins and behind the cupboard door storage solutions to finish their kitchen spaces.'

4. Don't install an island

(Image credit: Future PLC)

The next of our outdated rules to ignore when designing a small kitchen is that you can't install a small kitchen island or peninsula, but actually this isn't always the case.

Emma says, 'The rule of ‘don’t install an island or peninsula as it will make the space feel cramped', just isn't the case anymore. A small island or peninsula can add valuable worktop space and improve the layout too.'

Charles Elwell, design director, Kitchens by Holloways adds, 'An island can be a bit of a “Swiss army knife”, allowing a kitchen to have more worktop area / storage and some times unlocking designs to give better space for wet zones or cooking zones.'

'Or it can double up as the kitchen table. Sometimes having bench seating built into the back so a table can be used against it, or bar stool for perching at the end while reading the paper giving a dynamic seating space in the kitchen area.'

5. Stick to a simple splashback

Chrome hardware was a safe choice but I do regret not being more adventurous (Image credit: Future PLC/Veronica Rodriguez)

'An outdated rule when designing a small kitchen is that the space should be all neutral or white,' comments Alex Main, director, The Main Company .

'While white can make a space feel larger and more airy, it can also sometimes make a space feel stark and clinical. In fact, incorporating dark hues, bold patterns, and contrasting textures can add a sense of sophistication and depth that a purely neutral palette might lack.'

'Incorporating a bold kitchen splashback in a deep hue or statement kitchen lighting can help to draw the eye upwards making the kitchen feel more dynamic and less confined. To infuse character into the space, mixing materials such as wood, stone and different metals can create texture and warmth without overwhelming the kitchen.'

'Creativity isn't limited when designing a small kitchen, the key is to experiment with contrast and choose colours that reflect your personal style rather than strictly following rules.'

FAQS

What is the golden rule for kitchen design?

Julia advises, 'Use all the expertise available to get your dream kitchen. Look on social media, think about what you like about friend’s kitchens, and ask the experts. Work with your trusted tradesperson to maximise the space, use our free kitchen design service to create your vision, and bring your ideas to life with our free online kitchen visualiser. Use these free tools to experiment with layout, you might consider something unexpected, like an L-shaped design or a creation using just one wall.'

Debra adds, 'Ultimately, the golden rule for kitchen design is functionality and creating a space that works for you. Always consider the main purpose of your kitchen, whether it be a space for culinary creativity, for family dinners or entertaining. From there, you can adapt your space accordingly with additional storage, a large space for dining and entertaining or built-in appliances, each having their own function to meet your specific use. Once you have a vision, working with an experienced kitchen designer can help bring your ideas to life through virtual reality planning tools, ensuring your kitchen is both beautiful and practical for your needs.'

Emma however refers back to the golden triangle. 'The golden rule of kitchen design is the kitchen work triangle, which ensures efficiency and functionality by optimising the placement of the sink, oven and refrigerator. These three key elements should form an unobstructed triangle which allows for smoother workflow and minimal movement, but only if space allows it.'

So which rule will you be ignoring when it comes to designing your dream kitchen?